As Twitchy reported Monday, Acting Director of National Intelligence Rick Grenell posted an image of the Constitution on Instagram with the caption, “Signed Permission Slip to Leave Your House.”

Here’s how CNN reported it:

Acting intelligence chief Richard Grenell shares Instagram post appearing to mock stay-at-home orders https://t.co/8nYJtQoW1U pic.twitter.com/3FuvlzcHOH — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 14, 2020

No doubt, people on lockdown are getting antsy, and heads butted when Christians demanded to be allowed to have drive-in Easter services and some Karen scattered nails in a church parking lot to punish those who would leave their homes (but not their cars) to worship.

The thing is, the stay-at-home order has to be lifted sometime, and a group of protesters in Raleigh, North Carolina has assembled to protest being locked down.

We are aware of the #ReopenNC protest that is occurring in Downtown Raleigh on Wilmington and Jones Street and are monitoring the situation. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) April 14, 2020

The protestors are in violation of the Governor’s Executive Order and have been asked to leave. #ReopenNC pic.twitter.com/AIEetS42NE — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) April 14, 2020

That’s a pretty small crowd, but a dedicated one.

What part of the governor’s order was violated here? — Thos. (@thmsftz) April 14, 2020

Protesting is a non-essential activity. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) April 14, 2020

Tell that to Antifa sometime. Regardless of how you feel about being locked down, you’ve got to admit this is a slippery slope. Plenty of people are complaining that gun stores are still open as essential businesses in many states, but we’re talking about the First Amendment here.

Dear Raleigh Police, Tyranny is a non-allowed activity. Get your priorities straight. Signed, America — David Piepho (@DavidPiepho) April 14, 2020

The speed at which government has scrapped inalienable rights in favor of authoritarianism is predictable – government is going to government. What is sad is there are people actually cheering them on. — Steve Detmer (@DetmerSteve) April 14, 2020

There are a lot of people cheering them on.

It is in fact, when rights are threatened – the MOST Essential activity. — Nikki Vogle (@nikkivmc) April 14, 2020

The word "unalienable" keeps popping up… — Melton Freely (@FreelyMelton) April 14, 2020

There are no consequences for violating oaths to defend the constitution. You get in far more trouble for smoking a cigarette — Stinky T. Cat (@stinkytcat1) April 14, 2020

Was watching on live feed from WRAL. Police wearing riot gear came to disperse a “crowd, mostly sitting in their cars” peacefully protesting at the NC capital. I wouldn’t believe if I hadn’t seen it with my own eyes! — Paige Naylor (@paigejnaylor) April 14, 2020

So you are effectively stating, for the record, that the exercise of first amendment rights is "non-essential." Thank you for clarifying that. Better start making notes for when you are taken to court. — Rank Badjin (@badjin_rank) April 14, 2020

Google: "First Amendment" — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) April 14, 2020

It’s the most essential. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) April 14, 2020

We #honortheblue everyday of the year. We believed you would be on the side of freedom when they started coming for it. How is the 1st amendment non-essential when people have died for us to have that right? #SocialismKills — Melinda (@oniraMadnileM) April 14, 2020

Policing protestors is a non-essential activity. That sound you hear is the assembly of torches and pitchforks. — PSalmon FSigmund (@SalmonSigmund) April 14, 2020

Damn this was a big mistake. Enjoy national attention.. — WeAreTrump2020 (@Trump2020We) April 14, 2020

Why are you government thugs never wearing gloves or masks when you go on your intimidation excursions against innocent citizens exercising their constitutional rights? I get that pretending to mitigate is a thing but at least make it believable. — Gary Matthews (@phuhcue1) April 14, 2020

What’s next, forbid the citizens to purchase fruit and vegetable seed? — Ed (@Ed17447) April 14, 2020

Ask Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer about that one.

The First Amendment has not been suspended. If you had any brains at all, you would delete this tweet. — Tony Semeraro (@Redeemed54) April 14, 2020

That’s not how this works. — mama2four (@mama2four2) April 14, 2020

First Amendment on line one. I really think you should take this call. — H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) April 14, 2020

I hope this is the position of a stupid social media intern and not something you think you can actually enforce across time. — Jared A. Chambers 🇺🇸 (@C4CEO) April 14, 2020

Eventually, either governors or the president is going to lift the stay-at-home orders; What will the Karens do then when they see someone walking their dog without wearing a face mask after the quarantine’s been lifted?

Related: