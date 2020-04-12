Via Sarah Ladd of the Courier Journal in Louisville, someone scattered nails in the parking lot of the Maryville Baptist Church to, we assume, punish people who defied the state’s ban on gatherings and attended Easter services this morning:

I’m at Maryville Baptist Church, which continues to hold in-person services despite orders to cease . This morning, piles of nails have been scattered at every entrance. pic.twitter.com/WcxkqtVZQw — Sarah Ladd (@ladd_sarah) April 12, 2020

Their plan, however, failed. What did they want to happen? Did they want to have a bunch of cars with punctured tires which would mean tow trucks and visits to a tire store? That’s not public health:

A few guys have finished cleaning all the nails up with about an hour to go until Sunday School. — Sarah Ladd (@ladd_sarah) April 12, 2020

Parishioners did attend services, some with their license plates covered:

The parking lot, cleaned of nails, is fast filling with cars now. At least 2 have covered their license plates to avoid quarantine orders. — Sarah Ladd (@ladd_sarah) April 12, 2020

Speakers were set up outside:

The church has set up a speaker outside and is playing the service through it. “We shall rise.” — Sarah Ladd (@ladd_sarah) April 12, 2020

Shot of the parking lot to get an idea how many folks showed up:

And then the state police arrived to put notices on cars:

KSP is here pic.twitter.com/RH6QFuUziQ — Sarah Ladd (@ladd_sarah) April 12, 2020

Even the media (LOL):

Putting notices on every car, even those belonging to the press and media pic.twitter.com/2LEtzkM7zf — Sarah Ladd (@ladd_sarah) April 12, 2020

Well, this is different than the threatened cataloging of license plate numbers:

A better look at the notice pic.twitter.com/THVmA7mDuc — Sarah Ladd (@ladd_sarah) April 12, 2020

