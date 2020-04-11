As Twitchy has reported, states are handling the coronavirus differently, especially when it comes to Easter Sunday services. On Friday it was reported that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was going to send police to churches to take down license plate numbers, track down anyone who attended an Easter service, and force them into quarantine for 14 days.

A judge has ruled, though, that On Fire Christian Church in Louisville will be able to hold a drive-in Easter service, and both Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul are celebrating the ruling.

The Courier-Journal reports:

A federal judge has rebuked Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s call on churches to forego drive-in services this Easter weekend to slow the spread of the coronavirus, calling the move overly broad and unconstitutional.

“On Holy Thursday, an American mayor criminalized the communal celebration of Easter,” wrote U.S. District Judge Justin Walker in a temporary restraining order issued Saturday.

On Fire Christian Church, in Louisville, sued Fischer and the city on Friday, arguing the mayor’s direction on drive-in religious services violated Constitutional rights and their religious liberty.

Churchgoers there “face an impossible choice,” the judge wrote: “skip Easter Sunday service, in violation of their sincere religious beliefs, or risk arrest, mandatory quarantine, or some other enforcement action for practicing those sincere religious beliefs.”

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer still strongly suggested churches not hold services, either in-person or drive-in.

A whole lot of people in the comments are 1) questioning Rand Paul’s qualifications as a doctor, and 2) hoping that Christians pack into churches and infect each other — which is not what they’ll be doing at On Fire. But whatever:

