There have been some tough calls out there for those in charge during the COVID-19 pandemic. Is it OK to sit in your car and watch the ocean? Is it OK for Walmart to sell you seeds and maybe a baby seat? Is it OK to have “drive-by” birthday parties? No, no, and no, depending on where you live.

On Monday night, Hillsborough County’s Emergency Policy Group voted to implement a curfew in the Tampa, Florida area, but if your dog is used to being walked first thing in the morning or last thing before bed, it’s going to have to adjust its schedule.

Good question.

