We can confirm, via both the Washington Post’s fact-checker and CNN’s Dana Bash, that the video of Michael Bloomberg at the debate — the one with the overlaid cricket sound effect — was edited or even “doctored,” and may very well lead to “a nuclear war of fake videos.”

Earlier this month, Twitter Safety acknowledged that some tweets contain “manipulated photos or videos that can cause people harm” and announced the rollout of a new “feature” that would clearly mark such videos.

HuffPost tech reporter Jesselyn Cook reports that under Twitter’s new rules, Bloomberg’s video would likely be labeled as manipulated.

Trending

Bloomberg pretty much sucked at Wednesday night’s debate, but he’s won the whole news cycle the following day with his “doctored” video. It will be interesting to see what Twitter marks as “manipulated” once the new rules kick in.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: cricketsmanipulatedMichael Bloombergrulestwittervideo