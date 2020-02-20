We can confirm, via both the Washington Post’s fact-checker and CNN’s Dana Bash, that the video of Michael Bloomberg at the debate — the one with the overlaid cricket sound effect — was edited or even “doctored,” and may very well lead to “a nuclear war of fake videos.”

Earlier this month, Twitter Safety acknowledged that some tweets contain “manipulated photos or videos that can cause people harm” and announced the rollout of a new “feature” that would clearly mark such videos.

We know that some Tweets include manipulated photos or videos that can cause people harm. Today we’re introducing a new rule and a label that will address this and give people more context around these Tweets pic.twitter.com/P1ThCsirZ4 — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 4, 2020

Our new rule: You may not deceptively share synthetic or manipulated media that are likely to cause harm. In addition, we may label Tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand their authenticity and to provide context. https://t.co/VN8uGyVJgq — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 4, 2020

HuffPost tech reporter Jesselyn Cook reports that under Twitter’s new rules, Bloomberg’s video would likely be labeled as manipulated.

NEW: Twitter says @MikeBloomberg's deceptively edited debate video would likely be labeled as manipulated media under its new rules, which go into effect next month https://t.co/ByerSr35nX https://t.co/bEFopu9NiC — Jesselyn Cook (@JessReports) February 20, 2020

This is notably different from Twitter's response to the edited Pelosi clip that Trump tweeted just two weeks ago. Twitter declined to say if that video it would be labeled or removed under its forthcoming policy. “I can’t get into hypotheticals,” a spox told CNBC at the time. — Jesselyn Cook (@JessReports) February 20, 2020

Statement from @MikeBloomberg’s campaign: “It’s tongue in cheek. There were obviously no crickets on the debate stage.” https://t.co/ByerSr35nX — Jesselyn Cook (@JessReports) February 20, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 20, 2020

I just had to check, somehow the word "satire" still exists in English, I thought it had been banished since so many people seem unfamiliar with it. pic.twitter.com/lJoBz18w1F — Roger Geissler (@RogerGeissler) February 20, 2020

I can't stand Bloomberg but claiming this is "deceptively" rather than obviously edited for humorous effect takes Boomer-tier levels of internet illiteracy. — Daniel James (@ATTlKA) February 20, 2020

Anyone who cannot recognize that such a video clip is humor–with a point–should not be voting. — mallen (@mallen2010) February 20, 2020

Then Twitter is a joke. — El Jefe (@ElJefeTulum) February 20, 2020

*next month* Bloomberg buys Twitter… — wok_on_fire (@catosknife1) February 20, 2020

This is why the whole idea of the MSM and social media companies censoring political campaigns on the basis of "factuality" is so dangerous. The arbiters of "fact" are both politically biased and obtusely literal. — UnfrozenCavemanSynthesizer (@PithyJoe) February 20, 2020

"Deceptively edited". 🙃🤡🙄 — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) February 20, 2020

The wildlife noise clearly apparent in the background may be a small clue that this uses artistic license for dramatic impact — Being There (@FagerlundMr) February 20, 2020

Need more…crickets…?? pic.twitter.com/mjSBppgQss — The Last Bewildered Samurai (@SilverPatriot1) February 20, 2020

So there were no crickets? Damn. Great job Jess. — Jaihawkk (@Jaihawkk) February 20, 2020

Has the Pulitzer committee contacted you yet for this incredible reporting? https://t.co/8ew18eAWXP — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) February 20, 2020

The video wasn’t deceptive. It was a clever standard edited campaign video highlighting one of the few good moments Bloomberg had last night. This standard would mean almost every campaign video is deceptive. The feigned and selective outrage is annoying. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) February 20, 2020

These rules will be used to stifle dissent and are inherently reactionary. — Prof. Football (@TheFootballProf) February 20, 2020

Look at this manipulated video, with these people lying about being frozen in time. Can all the brave truthseekers in the media report it to twitter please? https://t.co/r1QQrEN0vp — A Standard Deviation (@ARogueEngineer) February 20, 2020

In other words, Twitter's new policy is stupid and ill-conceived, since no one intelligent enough to read was deceived by either video you mention. — Luke Thompson (@lukthomp) February 20, 2020

LOL. These aren’t serious people. How embarrassing for everyone. — MagnoliaPeach 💃🏼 (@magnoliapeach) February 20, 2020

Bloomberg pretty much sucked at Wednesday night’s debate, but he’s won the whole news cycle the following day with his “doctored” video. It will be interesting to see what Twitter marks as “manipulated” once the new rules kick in.

Hey @Twitter can you fact check this for me? Did Nancy Pelosi really eat tide pods? https://t.co/gx12AVX5F9 pic.twitter.com/sy7wJGQTyP — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) February 4, 2020

