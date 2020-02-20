As Twitchy told you, journalists are pretty upset by Michael Bloomberg’s “doctored” video of footage from last night’s debate:

But perhaps no journalist is quite as upset as Washington Post Fact Checker Glenn Klessler:

Well, at least Kessler’s not getting carried away or anything.

It’s all just a slippery slope to nuclear fake video war. Or fake video nuclear war. We’re not sure which, but it’s scary, in any case.

Hey now. That’s just crazy talk.

Sounds about right.

