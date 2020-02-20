OK, people. It’s getting serious now.

Journo Twitter has been lighting up over Michael Bloomberg’s obviously edited video featuring footage from last night’s Democratic presidential debate. The Washington Post Fact Checker’s Glenn Kessler went so far as to call the video “a dangerously slippery slope that will lead to a nuclear war of fake videos.”

Well, now CNN’s giving airtime to pearl clutching over the video:

Serious boomer energy pic.twitter.com/wIvgT5SWtZ — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) February 20, 2020

Wow, stellar journalism, Dana Bash!

When your grandparents send you that Fwd: FW: FWD: Re: chain email and ask you if it's true. — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) February 20, 2020

Maybe they can get Andrew Kaczynski to track down the person(s) who deceptively edited the video! Because CNN is all about Real News, Mr. President.

Do these people not internet? — Cory Edmonds (@myster_E_23) February 20, 2020

Hahahhahha omg that's worth every cent of $400 million — MethBurrito (@methburritos) February 20, 2020

Heh.

Parting food for thought:

This will also be the only period of time in which CNN "fact-checks" a Democrat video. Enjoy it while it lasts. — Nick Carroll (@LibertyAndTech) February 20, 2020

That’s probably true. Sigh.