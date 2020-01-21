As Twitchy reported Saturday, Puerto Rico’s governor fired the island’s emergency manager after video went viral of a warehouse of unused aid from Hurricane Maria in 2017. Of course, liberals had tried to tie the Puerto Rican suffering to President Trump, just as they blamed George W. Bush for Hurricane Katrina, while hundreds of school buses meant for evacuation sat submerged in water, thanks for Mayor Ray Nagin.

As we’ve reported, CBS News’ David Bergnaud has been on the case, reporting in 2018 on photos showing “what may be millions of water bottles” that were sent to Puerto Rico by the U.S. federal government a year earlier but never delivered to those in need by local authorities. A year later, Begnaud found photos of thousands more water bottles — bought by FEMA for Hurricane Maria survivors — sitting in a field in Dorado, Puerto Rico

Bergnaud is back, and he’s reporting that Puerto Rico’s Secretary of State has confirmed there are more warehouses stocked with emergency aid that was never distributed.

BREAKING: Puerto Rico's Secretary of State confirms more warehouses on the island stocked with aid.pic.twitter.com/zqED8THWjM — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 18, 2020

Just a crazy level of corruption and incompetence. https://t.co/EygId2RyIy — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 21, 2020

So while the mayor of San Juan was getting t-shirts and hats made up for her media hits in the US, the aid was being held up to make the crisis worse. Funny how that happened huh? https://t.co/DeL6sY5WkU — RBe (@RBPundit) January 21, 2020

She was able to get these t-shirts and hats made up but couldn't bother to find out if the aid was actually being delivered by Puerto Rican officials. SO WEIRD. https://t.co/h0HPDUQEfQ pic.twitter.com/ZT53mVoZSK — RBe (@RBPundit) January 21, 2020

Lucky of her to find a custom T-shirt shop open among all the devastation.

Where is the mayor now? — ΕΛΕΥθΕΡΙΑ (@Primalopoulos) January 21, 2020

Last we checked, in 2018, the FBI was conducting a raid on San Juan’s municipal offices.

I work with multiple people from Puerto Rico, and they have all told me the same. Aid was there but they were not allowed to have it — Phil (@roberts_1) January 21, 2020

My brother in law worked for Homeland Security during the relief effort and saw this first hand done in dead of night. It was reported by the military, who shut it down? Trump tried to tell you it was happening. He was vilified by press. He was right again. — Leah Klein (@LeahKlein25) January 21, 2020

Trump vindicated. — IntoTheOptimystic (@Manfred_Mantago) January 21, 2020

pretty sure @realDonaldTrump called this… — Jeff Theall (@jeffreytheall) January 21, 2020

If only a President would have said something about this…………………………. — Rorschach (@TheWatchEMen) January 21, 2020

Waiting to see if the left will apologize for trashing the president over this. He isn't the one who put everything in those warehouses! — Keep Looking Up (@KeepLookingUp6) January 21, 2020

WHAT IN THE HOLY HELL.

This should be national news followed by a big apology to the Trump admin. — Too dow (@OwbToo) January 21, 2020

So an apology from politicians and the media to Trump will happen— never — JustThink41second (@JustThink41sec) January 21, 2020

Gee whiz. It's like we sent them stuff and they didn't use it. — Malarky O'2020ℹ🇬🇪🇻🇦🇺🇸 (@GodfreyBouillon) January 21, 2020

It's like they hid all the aid we sent them, or something. — Barrett Wiedeman (@barrettwiedemen) January 21, 2020

Criminal. People needed that aid crucially. Vile. — Sooner Murse (@Boomermurse1) January 21, 2020

Shocked – SHOCKED to hear those crooked rat-bastards would endanger people’s lives for political gamesmanship. — Mike Wells (@tastytradeninja) January 21, 2020

Degenerate politicians. — KP Scan (@Markitan8dude) January 21, 2020

