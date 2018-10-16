The FBI reportedly raided the municipal offices in the city of San Juan, Puerto Rico this morning:

Translation: “Dozens of FBI agents occupy the 15th floor of the Municipal tower. That’s how the feds arrived this morning”

Decenas de agentes del FBI ocupan el 15to piso de la Torre Municipal. Asi llegaron esta mañana los federales. pic.twitter.com/z3h1CObwLp — Luis Guardiola (@GuardiolaTwitt) October 16, 2018

The feds are reportedly investigating “favoritism in the purchasing department” of San Juan’s city council:

Translation: Now: The FBI raided the municipal tower of San Juan, the main headquarters of the city’s municipal government. Conducts research on allegations of favoritism in the purchasing department of the city Council.

AHORA: El FBI allanó la Torre Municipal de San Juan, sede principal del gobierno municipal de la capital. Conduce pesquisa sobre alegaciones de favoritismo en el departamento de compras del ayuntamiento https://t.co/gp6eRoAGjy — Benjamín Torres Gotay 🇵🇷 (@TorresGotay) October 16, 2018

As we all know, San Juan’s mayor, Carmen Yulín Cruz, and President Donald Trump have repeatedly sparred over the past year regarding the federal response to the hurricanes that leveled Puerto Rico in 2017 with Trump blaming corruption for many of the island’s problems:

Several weeks after President Trump said the Puerto Rican govt is corrupt and singled out the mayor of San Juan @CarmenYulinCruz FBI agents raid the procurement offices of San Juan municipality #muniland https://t.co/ES0FLmNHFU — Cate Long (@cate_long) October 16, 2018

Mayor Cruz’s reaction:

Translation: At this time, members of the FBi are intervening in the Municipal Tower of SJ. My instructions as always are of total collaboration

I have no more information right now. We all have a duty to work together to clarify this situation 2/3

If someone has done something wrong, they must be subjected to due process and face the consequences of their actions. 3/3

En estos momentos miembros del FBi están interviniendo en la Torre Municipal de SJ. Mis instrucciones como siempre son de total colaboración — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) October 16, 2018

En estos momentos no tengo más información. Todos tenemos el deber de colaborar para esclarecer esta situación 2/3 — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) October 16, 2018

Si alguien ha hecho algo incorrecto debe de ser sometido a un debido proceso y enfrentar las consecuencias de sus actos. 3/3 — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) October 16, 2018

We’ll keep you posted, but this investigation seems long overdue.

***

Related:

'Playing with our pain': San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz's latest self-pimping is just 'GROTESQUE' [pic] https://t.co/FrnthJDzDy — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 30, 2018