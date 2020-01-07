Might as well say it: Joe Biden gets places confused quite a lot. In August, he lauded the beauty of Vermont during a New Hampshire visit. At a fish fry in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in November, he had to correct himself after saying he was in Ohio. And in December, Biden said he was in Iowa when he was actually in New Hampshire.

Biden made another gaffe during his major foreign policy address Tuesday, the one in which he memory-holed the entire Obama presidency while admonishing President Trump for taking out Qasem Soleimani. This time, he claimed it was the Iranian parliament that had voted to expel all Americans and coalitions from the country when it was actually Iraq.

