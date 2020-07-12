Not too much coverage will be made here in the states but in Ireland there is a progressive wave of sorts in their political leadership and the permissive aspects are upsetting a growing faction of the population. There have been reports of politicians showing sympathies for pedophiles alleged by some, and so this weekend a March For Innocence rally was held outside the capital.

In the process of a clearly peaceful gathering for reasons that defy logic, Antifa members showed up to counter-protest. It did not go well.

WATCH: Anti-Paedophilia protestors clash with Antifa during #MarchforInnocence. Article on the day's events forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/P3ElAdkCmO — The Burkean (@TheBurkeanIE) July 11, 2020

Whatever message the Antifa arrivals hoped to convey it did not go well. They were immediately confronted and shut down in short order.

And this is how you run Antifa out of town. Ireland says NO to paedophiles!! No to paedophile apologists!! Well done People of Ireland! Stand Together Anti-lockdown Protest, GPO, Dublin #ChildrensLivesMatter #MarchforInnocence https://t.co/wgjKwufXLO — Floralina (@Floralina4) July 12, 2020

If it sounds confusing that is because it is. This is a group that rose to prominence and gained sympathetic coverage in the press because they were avowed to be battling against Nazis and fascism. The question then becomes, which group are we to assume these parents gathering in the name of protecting children belong to – Nazis, or fascists?

The idiocy is taken further when you consider the rally was in opposition to elected leaders, so Antifa arrived to counter them, which means they were taking sides with the predatory government — which sounds rather fascist in practice.

Is Antifa pro-pedophilia? — Impressive Tree (@ImpressiveTree) July 12, 2020

So if your against paedophiles your a facist 😡 — Sasha11 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@sash1970) July 12, 2020

Yes why show up and distract rather than work together? In what world is being against pedos considered fascist?!? UNREAL! — dkdc2012 (@dkdc2012) July 12, 2020

Maybe I'm missing something but why would anyone object to Anti-Peadophilia protesters marching for the innocent child victims of these depraved monsters. Doesn't that make Antifa equally as monstrous? — Daniel Joseph Farren (@DanielJosephFa1) July 12, 2020

Or, stupid. Wait, apologies. ”And” is in play here. They can be monstrous AND stupid.

Imagine protesting against the protection of children and bringing only five people. — CaptBunnykiller (@CaptBunnykiller) July 12, 2020

What this becomes is yet another time we have witnessed Antifa arriving at organized rallies to disrupt things when they do not have anything to do with fascists/Nazis. Recall in Portland the time they came to create violence at a pro-First Amendment rally. They have also done the same at a Straight Pride rally, and most recently we watched as they co-opted the Black Lives Matter protests for the past couple of months.

None of this applies to their avowed mission to supposedly end the spread of Nazis and white supremacists, and it underscores the failings of our media. The press was so supportive of these anarchists initially that now they find themselves in the tough position of explaining the violence from this group they had encouraged. So the press decides to not explain it.

Some politicians even want to go so far as to claim Antifa does not exist. Tough thing to say when prominent members of the press have vocally defended the group.