We do wish that the House Judiciary GOP account had given us a little more context to work with here, but we do hear Rep. Jerry Nader refer to Antifa as an “imaginary thing.” Antifa might be surprised to learn they’re imaginary, considering the number of protests and counterprotests and riots they’ve been involved in over the past several years.

 

Even CNN’s Don Lemon defended the organization, saying, “It says it right in the name: Antifa. Anti-fascism. Which is what they were there [in Charlottesville] fighting. Listen, no organization is perfect. There was some violence.”

The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra notes that even the U.N. in a now-deleted tweet expressed its support of “anti-fascist activists” like Antifa.

Their whole schtick is “punching Nazis,” as well as harassing any journalists who try to get their gatherings (and faces) on video.

Who designed the logo and flag for an imaginary group that all dresses the same and coordinates protests on social media?

