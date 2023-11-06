Activists Mourn Suicide of Mayor 'Involuntarily Outed' as a Trans Woman
Scandal: Speaker Mike Johnson Had Promoted an App to Keep You From Viewing...
Indiana University Medical School Erases Women, Will Use ‘People With Cervices’
Your Crown, Queen: Chaya Raichik Posts Absolute Own After USA Today Front Page...
'Times Have Changed': Homer Simpson Will No Longer Choke Bart; Twitter Reminds Us...
Report: Audrey Hale Manifesto Leak Is 'EXTREMELY Misleading'
The 'Democrat Money Machine' Is Funding Pro-Hamas Activities and The Daily Caller Has...
'That's Not the Question That Needs Answered.' Nashville Mayor Vows to Find Trans...
Stop Oil Vandals Damage $90 Million Painting from 1651 in London National Gallery
Cori Bush REKT in Real Time Trying to Shame People for Being HONEST...
Your Media, Ladies & Gentlemen: ABC News Describes Insurrection-y Pro-Palestinian Protest...
Adam Schiff's Warning About 'What a Would-Be Dictator Tells You' Backfires on Biden...
Israel’s Version of SNL Takes Aim at Woke, Hamas-Sympathizing Students
Dana Loesch Offers Antony 'Don't Do It' Blinken a Lesson in 'Peace Through...

IT'S ABOUT TIME! Israel War Room Says Brandeis University Has BANNED a Justice for Palestine Vigil

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  8:15 PM on November 06, 2023
AngieArtist

We here at Twitchy have been trying to keep you up to date with all of the Colleges and Universities making horrible decisions regarding protests against Israel and making Jewish students feel unsafe on many of the campuses. We are amazed that we get to tell you that ONE college has decided to BAN a vigil in support of Palestine!  YASSS!!! 

Advertisement

The account @IsraelWarRoom posted the news on X. We were as surprised as you guys that there is a college out there willing to take a stand!

Brandeis University posted that statement on X. They did not explicitly advertise the BAN but were certainly trying to give some context to the decision. According to the Globe article linked in the post:

Brandeis University is a secular institution founded by the American Jewish community in 1948 to counter antisemitism and bigotry in higher education.

It seems logical for them to be one of the first universities to take a stand on the matter. 

X seemed to be filled with a lot of mad people as well as those people with normal brains who understand it is time for academia to wake up from the fever dream they have been operating in for years and behave like they have some common sense. We are going to focus on people with common sense. 

Recommended

Your Crown, Queen: Chaya Raichik Posts Absolute Own After USA Today Front Page Hit Piece
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Right!?! If you look at the statement from the BANNED group they say the decision is racist ... We have no words for how insane you have to be to think protecting Israeli students from being subjected to the stuff that has happened on other campuses is the racist position. 

For some reason, we do not think 'Students for Justice In Palestine' understands irony anymore than Alanis Morissette did when she wrote 'IRONIC'. (IYKYK)

He has a point. Why keep attending a school you think has made racist decisions? As conservatives, our children sometimes do not have an option as most of academia is ridiculously liberal and we just have to deal with the bias and fight it in the small ways, but having a known bias is different than actually believing you are attending a school that is racist. 

Advertisement

Exactly! We second every single one of those sentiments and want to send out a giant 'Thank You' to Brandeis University.

We can only hope other colleges and universities speak up and take a similar stand. 

=================================================================

related: Gretchen Carlson ALMOST makes a point 
Riley Gaines gives a MASTER CLASS on shutting down a Trans-radical-activist
Naked Drunk Las Vegas Guy

=================================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: COLLEGE ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT PALESTINE PALESTINIAN WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Your Crown, Queen: Chaya Raichik Posts Absolute Own After USA Today Front Page Hit Piece
Grateful Calvin
Activists Mourn Suicide of Mayor 'Involuntarily Outed' as a Trans Woman
Brett T.
Report: Audrey Hale Manifesto Leak Is 'EXTREMELY Misleading'
Brett T.
Indiana University Medical School Erases Women, Will Use ‘People With Cervices’
Amy Curtis
Scandal: Speaker Mike Johnson Had Promoted an App to Keep You From Viewing P0rn
Brett T.
'Times Have Changed': Homer Simpson Will No Longer Choke Bart; Twitter Reminds Us It's A Cartoon
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Your Crown, Queen: Chaya Raichik Posts Absolute Own After USA Today Front Page Hit Piece Grateful Calvin
Advertisement