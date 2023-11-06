IT'S ABOUT TIME! Israel War Room Says Brandeis University Has BANNED a Justice for Palestine Vigil

We here at Twitchy have been trying to keep you up to date with all of the Colleges and Universities making horrible decisions regarding protests against Israel and making Jewish students feel unsafe on many of the campuses. We are amazed that we get to tell you that ONE college has decided to BAN a vigil in support of Palestine! YASSS!!!

#BREAKING: @BrandeisU BANS Students for Justice in Palestine, hopefully more colleges follow suit against this terror-supporting organization. pic.twitter.com/IzsBJ5Ejms — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 6, 2023

The account @IsraelWarRoom posted the news on X. We were as surprised as you guys that there is a college out there willing to take a stand!

"Leaders at colleges & universities must find their moral compass & no longer allow speech that constitutes harassment or threat of violence to flourish on our campuses. The logic of antisemitism is that left unchecked, it corrodes even the most basic moral standards that stand… — Brandeis University (@BrandeisU) November 6, 2023

Brandeis University posted that statement on X. They did not explicitly advertise the BAN but were certainly trying to give some context to the decision. According to the Globe article linked in the post:

Brandeis University is a secular institution founded by the American Jewish community in 1948 to counter antisemitism and bigotry in higher education.

It seems logical for them to be one of the first universities to take a stand on the matter.

X seemed to be filled with a lot of mad people as well as those people with normal brains who understand it is time for academia to wake up from the fever dream they have been operating in for years and behave like they have some common sense. We are going to focus on people with common sense.

“Decision was racist.” LOL



No honey, you people were and are the racists. May karma catch up with you soon.https://t.co/F5I3zfSX1X — John Johnston III (@JohnTheKnife) November 6, 2023

The decision was "racist"? lol. — 🚨 Katherine Brodsky (@mysteriouskat) November 6, 2023

Right!?! If you look at the statement from the BANNED group they say the decision is racist ... We have no words for how insane you have to be to think protecting Israeli students from being subjected to the stuff that has happened on other campuses is the racist position.

The irony of Students for Justice in Palestine being banned by Brandeis for supporting the terrorist organization bento on the destruction of Israel and the murder/rape/kidnapping of Jews and then saying how it goes against "the values of Brandeis University." Good grief. https://t.co/0XGrORTLE4 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 6, 2023

For some reason, we do not think 'Students for Justice In Palestine' understands irony anymore than Alanis Morissette did when she wrote 'IRONIC'. (IYKYK)

Great news. Now expel them. They should really withdraw, though, on their own since they believe it’s a racist decision. — Mike Afromowitz (@afromike76) November 6, 2023

He has a point. Why keep attending a school you think has made racist decisions? As conservatives, our children sometimes do not have an option as most of academia is ridiculously liberal and we just have to deal with the bias and fight it in the small ways, but having a known bias is different than actually believing you are attending a school that is racist.

Glad to see Brandeis take a stand. Let’s hope this serves as a catalyst for other institutions to follow suit. — #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) November 7, 2023

Meanwhile, antisemitism and hate crimes flourish on Hivey League campuses. Well done, Brandeis University. Thank you. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) November 7, 2023

Exactly! We second every single one of those sentiments and want to send out a giant 'Thank You' to Brandeis University.

We can only hope other colleges and universities speak up and take a similar stand.

