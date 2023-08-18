'Time to put up (sign) or shut up' Kevin Sorbo may have a fix for the immigration debate

Kevin Sorbo may have fixed the illegal immigrant argument with Leftists. For anyone who has been living under a rock for a few years, Kevin is an actor probably best known for his role in the TV series Hercules.

If you voted for Biden, please put your sign in the yard so illegal immigrants know who to go to for free housing. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) August 18, 2023

If that actually happened even the far Left would start asking to fix the border.

The replies were very mixed. Some thought it was hilarious and great and others just wanted to throw insults at Sorbo. We are only going to include the ones in agreement because the rude ones were REALLY rude. We can be rude too but we did not feel the need to give those particular comments any oxygen.

That’s awesome, love this! — Kiki (@TheBestNanaKiki) August 18, 2023

Nailed it Herc. — Expose The Truth ⚖️ (@ShameonMe101) August 18, 2023

Time to put up (sign) or shut up https://t.co/HmEKwIc59G — Mark (@toole_mark) August 18, 2023

HA! We liked that one!

There were also some other fun observations

(Ironically) They all have walls around their yards — Christian Rogers (@ChristianRog1) August 18, 2023

Yes, they do and that actually is ironic, unlike just about every verse in the song 'Ironic' by Alanis Morissette.

I'm sure they'd take them right in — Nick Tucker (@NickTucker17) August 18, 2023

That is not irony. It IS sarcasm and we imagined a Gene Wilder Meme when we read it.

It's apparently more fun to be generous with other people's money. — Daves_Metaverse (@Davids_Sarcasm) August 18, 2023

The Leftists are always super generous with other people's money!

Apparently, Kevin was not the only person to think about this. We wish we knew where that was so we could offer a fist bump of acknowledgment. :)

They voted for other people to handle the problem not themselves. — Randy Taylor (@Evulthotz) August 18, 2023

True. They thought the red states who deal with it every single day would keep carrying the burden.

And don’t complain if a migrant man idrntifies a woman to hang out with your daughter or you’re transphobic. — Free River Girl (@ChazDogs) August 18, 2023

OUCH! She has a point and it hit its target.

Didn't you just do a religious movie @ksorbs



I bet Jesus would by very proud of you shunning the needs of immigrants. You are what the Bible calls a Sadducee. — Gene Trevino (@GenoVeno73) August 18, 2023

So that post was trying to hurt Kevin and not in agreement with the idea but we wanted to point out that technically Kevin is HELPING the needs of those immigrants by helping them to find people who vote for them to keep coming in illegally.

And for those now unwilling to admit that's what they did, please help them out and put a sign in their yard for them. https://t.co/QOx9CeQm9m — Curmudgeon 42 (@42Curmudge49941) August 18, 2023

Oh boy, that would be fun to watch but we feel like it could cause a bit of chaos. hahahaha

Here is the problem:



No one knows from where the 81 million votes came from.



Biden/Harris Yard Signs are rarely seen. https://t.co/C4hV6pyPId — Silvio Costa (@SMCosta6) August 18, 2023

*SNORT* Ok, look whether you buy into the stolen election or not THAT is funny. It is ok to laugh. We promise.

We will keep an eye out for those BIDEN signs when the election cycle begins again. *wink*

