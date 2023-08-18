CBS News posts, deletes a hilarious mistake when referring to Biden
A Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer shares his vision for a Nerf-gun movie and we’re...
Wajahat Ali blames GOP and 'Moms for Liberty' because Muslims are adhering to...
Oh honey, NO! Women DRAG Tammy Duckworth for claiming they're 'forced to defend...
Glenn Greenwald BLASTS 'single worst warmonger in America' Bill Kristol for new org...
Will Google and Apple save the block feature on Twitter/X?
Breakout star Oliver Anthony won't be a 'rich man' as he rejects $8...
'It's a two man race'! Ted Cruz has THOUGHTS on the upcoming GOP...
Here's what Trump will reportedly be doing during the GOP debate on Fox...
Hunter Biden's lawyer explains why foreigners were paying him millions and try not...
Sorry, but if they come for Judy Garland, they come for ALL of...
WATCH Robert L. Peters (sorry, our bad) Biden SMIRK as he 'politely' kicks...
David vs. Goliath: Big Government's War on an Amish Farmer
Elon Musk talks about removing Twitter/X's block feature and YIKES, it does NOT...

'Time to put up (sign) or shut up' Kevin Sorbo may have a fix for the immigration debate

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  8:36 PM on August 18, 2023
Twitter/@hjessy_

Kevin Sorbo may have fixed the illegal immigrant argument with Leftists. For anyone who has been living under a rock for a few years, Kevin is an actor probably best known for his role in the TV series Hercules.

If that actually happened even the far Left would start asking to fix the border. 

The replies were very mixed. Some thought it was hilarious and great and others just wanted to throw insults at Sorbo. We are only going to include the ones in agreement because the rude ones were REALLY rude. We can be rude too but we did not feel the need to give those particular comments any oxygen. 

HA! We liked that one!

There were also some other fun observations

Yes, they do and that actually is ironic, unlike just about every verse in the song 'Ironic' by Alanis Morissette. 

That is not irony. It IS sarcasm and we imagined a Gene Wilder Meme when we read it.   

Recommended

CBS News posts, deletes a hilarious mistake when referring to Biden
Aaron Walker

The Leftists are always super generous with other people's money!

Apparently, Kevin was not the only person to think about this. We wish we knew where that was so we could offer a fist bump of acknowledgment. :)  

True. They thought the red states who deal with it every single day would keep carrying the burden. 

OUCH! She has a point and it hit its target. 

So that post was trying to hurt Kevin and not in agreement with the idea but we wanted to point out that technically Kevin is HELPING the needs of those immigrants by helping them to find people who vote for them to keep coming in illegally. 

Oh boy, that would be fun to watch but we feel like it could cause a bit of chaos. hahahaha

*SNORT* Ok, look whether you buy into the stolen election or not THAT is funny. It is ok to laugh. We promise. 

We will keep an eye out for those BIDEN signs when the election cycle begins again. *wink* 

*************************************************************************

related: 
Gender Minotaurs

KJP with a tweet and delete

Too many American Flags?

*************************************************************************
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BORDER BORDER CRISIS BORDER PATROL ILLEGAL ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL ALIENS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CBS News posts, deletes a hilarious mistake when referring to Biden
Aaron Walker
A Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer shares his vision for a Nerf-gun movie and we’re here for it
Aaron Walker
Glenn Greenwald gets medieval taking the Left's 'new American hero' Dan Goldman APART (in just 1 tweet!)
Sam J.
Wajahat Ali blames GOP and 'Moms for Liberty' because Muslims are adhering to their faith
justmindy
Oh honey, NO! Women DRAG Tammy Duckworth for claiming they're 'forced to defend their right to vote'
Sam J.
'It's a two man race'! Ted Cruz has THOUGHTS on the upcoming GOP Debate
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
CBS News posts, deletes a hilarious mistake when referring to Biden Aaron Walker