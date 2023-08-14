Australian TikToker thinks there are too many AMERICAN FLAGS

TikTok is a bastion of ignorance and the posts there keep proving it over and over. Today's 'ARE PEOPLE REALLY THIS STUPID' post comes from an Australian TikToker who thinks AMERICA has too many AMERICAN FLAGS!

Australian girl doesn’t like that there are so many American flags in America:



There are too many American flags. Like they’re on houses, they’re on cars… I think I can draw the American flag from memory. The only time I think I’ve ever seen an Australian flag is on the… pic.twitter.com/XFk9pWxltB — wilder😎 (@wilderpatriot) August 13, 2023

WOW. The ignorance regarding Americans was not enough. She had to go on to tell us she does not know what her own flag looks like!



There was one VERY popular solution to her problem. People told her to simply go back to Australia.

So go back to Australia. Problem solved 🤷‍♀️ — Holly 🇺🇸🐊 (@CrossingUNStyle) August 14, 2023

Don’t like it go home pic.twitter.com/ih9yjfS55L — Leonard Soares (@leonard_per) August 14, 2023

Good. Don’t ever come here. If you’re here right now, leave. I can drive you to the nearest airport… with an American flag on my car. What a dumbass. https://t.co/tzfG9yZxVg — Natasha Fatale, Pottsylvania Spy, & Bombshell (@N_Fatale) August 14, 2023

We would actually LOVE to see her having to ride in that car. Entertainment on demand for HOURS!

There aren't too many American flags in Australia. Her problem is that she is on the wrong bloody continent! — LoneWolf907 (@LoneWolf907) August 14, 2023

*SNORT* He has a point and it went along perfectly with everyone telling her just to go back to Australia.

Stay humble... we are, that's why we fly our flag. — Jack Hudler (@JackHudler) August 14, 2023

EXACTLY! She does not understand Americans or the culture behind flying our flag. Pride in the country and in the flag does not mean we are not humble. We appreciate what we have so much we want to show it.

Sorry about this chick - from Aus — 𝕵𝖆𝖈𝖐𝖘𝖔𝖓 𝕮𝖆𝖕𝖕𝖊𝖗𝖊 🇬🇧🇦🇺 (@jacksoncapper) August 14, 2023

HA! We found that one guy who apologized FOR her on behalf of Australia. He was so nice about it, we should at least consider not blaming the whole country for one girl's silly idea.

That is a very sad statement about Australia IMO — Kimber of Texas 🍊 (@SuP3rK) August 14, 2023

It is really sad actually. We are so happy and thankful to live in our country, we wish other people had that same pride in their country as well.

If Australia had more Australian flags flying maybe your government wouldn’t have gunned y’all down in parks with big rubber bullets 🙄 https://t.co/3kJ09Su4hs — 🇺🇸 Carson Krow 🇺🇸 (@carsonkrow) August 14, 2023

OUCH. She is making a valid point. If the people there were more connected to their country and government they may not have had as awful of lockdown policies as they did during COVID. We are not saying the USA got that right either, but we did not have mini concentration camps and people being shot for leaving the camp.

“Look at me, I’m ignorant and don’t know what my own country’s flag looks like!” Even I know what the Australian flag looks like. 🙄 https://t.co/KyoR0RvpD4 — 🌞Jess 🌝 (@LadyJessMacBeth) August 14, 2023

She's got a point. Who even knows what an Australian flag looks like? pic.twitter.com/G7RqBnPqs7 — TugboatPhil (@TugboatPhil) August 14, 2023

LULZ!!!! Making fun of her not knowing what the Australian flag looks like but pointing out that most people probably do NOT know it either just cracked us up. Did you know what it looked like before this article? We did not. *hides in shame*

We just put that tweet in here because we love that GIF. It can be used for SO many things. This time we are going to say it is projecting how much most Americans love our country and our flag.

“You’re the only country I know that does this” ma’am this is probably the worst possible tack to take if you want us to change https://t.co/K5icJR2qOR — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) August 14, 2023

FACTS. Most Americans do not care what other countries do or what they think of us. That is what confuses a lot of people about us. Our independent streak runs deep. It can be confused for having a big ego or not being humble but it is really the exact opposite.

<laughs in freedom> — M (@TheMikeMind) August 14, 2023

NICE! We too are 'laughing in freedom'! hahaha



We are not trying to pick on an obviously young and naive young lady. We are just really proud of our country and our flag and we know you are too. You probably would not have found your way to TWITCHY if you were not.

FLY THOSE FLAGS!

