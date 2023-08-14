Australian TikToker thinks there are too many AMERICAN FLAGS

WH staff did NOT want the press within 100 yards of Biden when...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  2:55 PM on August 14, 2023
AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

TikTok is a bastion of ignorance and the posts there keep proving it over and over. Today's 'ARE PEOPLE REALLY THIS STUPID' post comes from an Australian TikToker who thinks AMERICA has too many AMERICAN FLAGS! 

WOW. The ignorance regarding Americans was not enough. She had to go on to tell us she does not know what her own flag looks like! 

There was one VERY popular solution to her problem. People told her to simply go back to Australia. 

We would actually LOVE to see her having to ride in that car. Entertainment on demand for HOURS! 

*SNORT* He has a point and it went along perfectly with everyone telling her just to go back to Australia. 

EXACTLY! She does not understand Americans or the culture behind flying our flag. Pride in the country and in the flag does not mean we are not humble. We appreciate what we have so much we want to show it. 

HA! We found that one guy who apologized FOR her on behalf of Australia. He was so nice about it, we should at least consider not blaming the whole country for one girl's silly idea. 

It is really sad actually. We are so happy and thankful to live in our country, we wish other people had that same pride in their country as well. 

OUCH. She is making a valid point. If the people there were more connected to their country and government they may not have had as awful of lockdown policies as they did during COVID. We are not saying the USA got that right either, but we did not have mini concentration camps and people being shot for leaving the camp. 

LULZ!!!! Making fun of her not knowing what the Australian flag looks like but pointing out that most people probably do NOT know it either just cracked us up. Did you know what it looked like before this article? We did not. *hides in shame* 

We just put that tweet in here because we love that GIF. It can be used for SO many things. This time we are going to say it is projecting how much most Americans love our country and our flag. 

FACTS. Most Americans do not care what other countries do or what they think of us. That is what confuses a lot of people about us. Our independent streak runs deep. It can be confused for having a big ego or not being humble but it is really the exact opposite. 

NICE! We too are 'laughing in freedom'! hahaha

 We are not trying to pick on an obviously young and naive young lady. We are just really proud of our country and our flag and we know you are too. You probably would not have found your way to TWITCHY if you were not. 

FLY THOSE FLAGS! 

***************************************************

