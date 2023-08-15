'Fictitious document' listing indictments against Trump was 'a trial run'
Biden says the passage of the PACT Act is 'personal for my family'
'West Maui is a media free zone' ... desperate Hawaiians beg for assistance
President Biden tells of the bridge collapse he witnessed in Pennsylvania
Yup, it's primary season but that doesn't mean you HAVE to be an...
Adam Kinzinger picks a fight with Lauren Boebert about not having a job...
HATE to see it! Hunter Biden's terrible, horrible, no-good, very BAD 'sweetheart deal'...
Hillary Clinton and Rachel Maddow Attack 'Bad Actors' Who Question Elections
Adam Schiff-For-Brains tries taking victory lap over latest Trump indictment, trips SPECTA...
Run AWAAAY! Biden's latest response to Hawaii fires even WORSE than his 'no...
Janet Yellen shares details about her 'magic mushroom' China 'TRIP' ... yes, really
Social justice d-bag DRAGGED for trying to cancel Oliver Anthony over his *checks...
Trump claims he has RECEIPTS to prove Georgia was RIGGED ... and he's...
Fani Willis' response when asked about 'fictitious' Trump indictment posted earlier says S...

LOL! Karine Jean-Pierre tweets then deletes and the reason why is HILARIOUS

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  5:12 PM on August 15, 2023
AngieArtist

We are rolling on the floor laughing because the press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, posted on X today with a post where she says 'AS PRESIDENT'. Ummm ... did she forget to switch accounts? It was deleted really fast but there are screenshots and jokes! 

WHO DOES THIS? Even 13-year-olds with fake accounts trying to make boyfriends jealous know to switch it up. LOL 

True. Same crap spewing out of their mouths no matter which one of them is saying it. 

HA! So are we laughing that Karine may be the actual President or that Joe may be Karine? Now we feel as confused as Biden looks every day. 

OH BOY, we hope she gets asked about this in the next briefing. 

The simplicity made us cackle. 

Oh, we can help you out there: 

IT IS A JOKE, PEOPLE! You have to admit it is probably scarily accurate! hahahahahaha

Recommended

'West Maui is a media free zone' ... desperate Hawaiians beg for assistance
justmindy

*SNORT* We have to agree. 

He says a little more than just emojis! 'MMMMmmm Pudding' counts as a whole sentence! 

We all knew he was not writing his posts. Look, no matter what you may think of Trump we all know it is really him writing his posts! 

It is past time for a NEW President and press secretary too! 

OUCH. Jean-Pierre tweets more like a 16 year old, don't be mean. ;) 

Matrix glitches can be real. If Aliens exist and we have a literal pudding brain for President glitches happen. No questions. 

hahaha! AND SHE WOULD HAVE GOT AWAY WITH IT IF NOT FOR YOU MEDDLING TWIXXERS! 

Keep being awful at your job Karine Jean-Pierre, we need the laughter since everything else the Biden administration does is AWFUL. 

***************************************************

related:

Too many American Flags? 

Biden is 'Laser Focused'

Target employee called racist for doing his job

***************************************************

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: BIDEN TWITTER KARINE JEAN-PIERRE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'West Maui is a media free zone' ... desperate Hawaiians beg for assistance
justmindy
'Fictitious document' listing indictments against Trump was 'a trial run'
Brett T.
President Biden tells of the bridge collapse he witnessed in Pennsylvania
Brett T.
Adam Schiff-For-Brains tries taking victory lap over latest Trump indictment, trips SPECTACULARLY
Sam J.
HATE to see it! Hunter Biden's terrible, horrible, no-good, very BAD 'sweetheart deal' just got WORSE
Sam J.
Biden says the passage of the PACT Act is 'personal for my family'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
'West Maui is a media free zone' ... desperate Hawaiians beg for assistance justmindy