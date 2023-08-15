LOL! Karine Jean-Pierre tweets then deletes and the reason why is HILARIOUS

We are rolling on the floor laughing because the press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, posted on X today with a post where she says 'AS PRESIDENT'. Ummm ... did she forget to switch accounts? It was deleted really fast but there are screenshots and jokes!
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted and then deleted this. Looks like she forgot to switch to the @POTUS account 😬 pic.twitter.com/uB5iAbbGTz— Stephanie Myers (@_StephanieMyers) August 15, 2023
WHO DOES THIS? Even 13-year-olds with fake accounts trying to make boyfriends jealous know to switch it up. LOL
Wrong clown, same circus! 🤡 🎪— Alejandro Miguelsky 🇺🇲 Ð (@realalexmikh) August 15, 2023
True. Same crap spewing out of their mouths no matter which one of them is saying it.
Lol if true. https://t.co/jrbZcOXvmM— JozyPereira🦁⚽️🇺🇸🇵🇹 (@pereira4785) August 15, 2023
HA! So are we laughing that Karine may be the actual President or that Joe may be Karine? Now we feel as confused as Biden looks every day.
@PressSec Any comment? https://t.co/5AHDuz1Mnq— Markdown (@Markdow51433039) August 15, 2023
OH BOY, we hope she gets asked about this in the next briefing.
Wrong account bro pic.twitter.com/YsfJ5i6U0V— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) August 15, 2023
The simplicity made us cackle.
Would love to see Joe Biden write one post for himself— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) August 15, 2023
Oh, we can help you out there:
IT IS A JOKE, PEOPLE! You have to admit it is probably scarily accurate! hahahahahaha
He’s better off with “No comment” 😂 https://t.co/RCy2HvqPUp— Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) August 15, 2023
*SNORT* We have to agree.
Well, we always knew Biden didn’t write his own tweet, because he can only speak in emoji’s, but its now confirmed that KJP does it for him. Hey @PressSec next time remember to log into the right account first. https://t.co/zISyiaWzCf— 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) August 15, 2023
He says a little more than just emojis! 'MMMMmmm Pudding' counts as a whole sentence!
"That's Surprising!" said no one reading this. https://t.co/0L2ccjd26U— Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) August 15, 2023
We all knew he was not writing his posts. Look, no matter what you may think of Trump we all know it is really him writing his posts!
Its way past time for new interns😂😂 https://t.co/j2ZIx88l4o— Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 15, 2023
It is past time for a NEW President and press secretary too!
At least we know why @POTUS posts like a 13 year old idiot as opposed to an 80 year old idiot.— Maynard (@ItIsMaynard) August 15, 2023
Good job @PressSec you truly are historic. https://t.co/yZhMK7bJoZ
OUCH. Jean-Pierre tweets more like a 16 year old, don't be mean. ;)
Another glitch in the matrix. https://t.co/mzzgcMU8lF— ★ 𝕩ɹıɯS ★ (@FoundersGirl) August 15, 2023
Matrix glitches can be real. If Aliens exist and we have a literal pudding brain for President glitches happen. No questions.
https://t.co/cMTJjHfinP pic.twitter.com/6M1yUnxKNq— NautPoso 🇮🇪☘️ (@NautPoso) August 15, 2023
hahaha! AND SHE WOULD HAVE GOT AWAY WITH IT IF NOT FOR YOU MEDDLING TWIXXERS!
Keep being awful at your job Karine Jean-Pierre, we need the laughter since everything else the Biden administration does is AWFUL.
