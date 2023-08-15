LOL! Karine Jean-Pierre tweets then deletes and the reason why is HILARIOUS

We are rolling on the floor laughing because the press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, posted on X today with a post where she says 'AS PRESIDENT'. Ummm ... did she forget to switch accounts? It was deleted really fast but there are screenshots and jokes!

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted and then deleted this. Looks like she forgot to switch to the @POTUS account 😬 pic.twitter.com/uB5iAbbGTz — Stephanie Myers (@_StephanieMyers) August 15, 2023

WHO DOES THIS? Even 13-year-olds with fake accounts trying to make boyfriends jealous know to switch it up. LOL

Wrong clown, same circus! 🤡 🎪 — Alejandro Miguelsky 🇺🇲 Ð (@realalexmikh) August 15, 2023

True. Same crap spewing out of their mouths no matter which one of them is saying it.

HA! So are we laughing that Karine may be the actual President or that Joe may be Karine? Now we feel as confused as Biden looks every day.

OH BOY, we hope she gets asked about this in the next briefing.

The simplicity made us cackle.

Would love to see Joe Biden write one post for himself — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) August 15, 2023

Oh, we can help you out there:

IT IS A JOKE, PEOPLE! You have to admit it is probably scarily accurate! hahahahahaha

He’s better off with “No comment” 😂 https://t.co/RCy2HvqPUp — Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) August 15, 2023

*SNORT* We have to agree.

Well, we always knew Biden didn’t write his own tweet, because he can only speak in emoji’s, but its now confirmed that KJP does it for him. Hey @PressSec next time remember to log into the right account first. https://t.co/zISyiaWzCf — 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) August 15, 2023

He says a little more than just emojis! 'MMMMmmm Pudding' counts as a whole sentence!

"That's Surprising!" said no one reading this. https://t.co/0L2ccjd26U — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) August 15, 2023

We all knew he was not writing his posts. Look, no matter what you may think of Trump we all know it is really him writing his posts!

Its way past time for new interns😂😂 https://t.co/j2ZIx88l4o — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 15, 2023

It is past time for a NEW President and press secretary too!

At least we know why @POTUS posts like a 13 year old idiot as opposed to an 80 year old idiot.



Good job @PressSec you truly are historic. https://t.co/yZhMK7bJoZ — Maynard (@ItIsMaynard) August 15, 2023

OUCH. Jean-Pierre tweets more like a 16 year old, don't be mean. ;)

Another glitch in the matrix. https://t.co/mzzgcMU8lF — ★ 𝕩ɹıɯS ★ (@FoundersGirl) August 15, 2023

Matrix glitches can be real. If Aliens exist and we have a literal pudding brain for President glitches happen. No questions.

hahaha! AND SHE WOULD HAVE GOT AWAY WITH IT IF NOT FOR YOU MEDDLING TWIXXERS!



Keep being awful at your job Karine Jean-Pierre, we need the laughter since everything else the Biden administration does is AWFUL.

