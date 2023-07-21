Outrage over Simona Halep's breast reduction is Double DDumb!!

PolitiFact closely 'analyzed' Jason Aldean's music video and found compelling evidence tha...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  12:35 PM on July 21, 2023
History Channel / Artist Angie

We at Twitchy try to focus on hitting the Left because the Left is usually really really dumb, but we stumbled onto this tweet today with some outrage over a tennis player getting breast reduction surgery over a DECADE ago and we just have to call it out as 'DDUMB'!! 

Eric says in his bio that he is a Christian so we are going to assume he leans Right on some issues and we might even agree with him on many things. THIS is not One of them. 

Yes, she is a tennis player and the reduction probably helped her game but the bigger factor here is BIG BOOBS can hurt badly on a small frame. Just getting up too fast to go to the fridge can give you back pain so the idea she did this just to play tennis is silly and equating it to removing breasts to try and change your sex is ridiculous. 

We agree, but he is talking about it and so his talking about it became our issue. 

Sam J.

BINGO. Plus. She had this surgery at 17, she is now 31. Why is he even talking about it at all? 

*SNORT* His take on it makes him look like a bit of a 'BOOB'. ;) 

This is all true. We bet if you polled women with a D-cup or above they would all tell you they have considered reduction surgery and many would do it if money were not a factor. 

You know how they have that period simulator and dudes have been trying it on social media and can not believe the pain? WELP, a BIG BOOB simulator may be needed here. Seriously, it is uncomfortable. 

It is VERY reasonable. If it were just about Tennis and nothing more wouldn't she have gone smaller? And do NOT come at us for the 'Bible Bros' thing. This writer is a Christian but there are some people on social media who fit the description of a 'Bible Bro' and they are just as obnoxious as the 'bros' who catcall women on the street. 

That IS an option but it does not seem to be an option most people choose. 

ANYWAY. We gotta bounce, hopefully, we can get reduction surgery soon so it won't hurt as much. ;)

'Gym Bro Voice': Later Bra 

*********************************************************************************

