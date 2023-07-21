Outrage over Simona Halep's breast reduction is Double DDumb!!

We at Twitchy try to focus on hitting the Left because the Left is usually really really dumb, but we stumbled onto this tweet today with some outrage over a tennis player getting breast reduction surgery over a DECADE ago and we just have to call it out as 'DDUMB'!!

Simona Halep had breast reduction surgery as a teenager. Why?



"Her 34DD chest was getting in the way of her sporting dream so she went under the knife at the age of 17."



This is a war against the female body & nature. https://t.co/GlRZh0JeKe — Eric Conn (@Eric_Conn) July 20, 2023

The irony is that many conservatives will (rightly) call out transing kids but don't think twice (wrongly) about the absurdity of what's going on for the sake of sports & entertainment, especially with our ladies. — Eric Conn (@Eric_Conn) July 21, 2023

Eric says in his bio that he is a Christian so we are going to assume he leans Right on some issues and we might even agree with him on many things. THIS is not One of them.

Yes, she is a tennis player and the reduction probably helped her game but the bigger factor here is BIG BOOBS can hurt badly on a small frame. Just getting up too fast to go to the fridge can give you back pain so the idea she did this just to play tennis is silly and equating it to removing breasts to try and change your sex is ridiculous.

I believe this qualifies as none of your business. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) July 21, 2023

We agree, but he is talking about it and so his talking about it became our issue.

Such a dumb tweet. It was causing her physical pain, and the surgery helped her pursue her career. This isn't something women do routinely in order to succeed at tennis. https://t.co/Cs8ErAFzp9 — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) July 21, 2023

BINGO. Plus. She had this surgery at 17, she is now 31. Why is he even talking about it at all?

Man with breasts is upset a woman reduced the size of hers. https://t.co/iWLpKWzWS1 — Lou Perez (@TheLouPerez) July 21, 2023

*SNORT* His take on it makes him look like a bit of a 'BOOB'. ;)

One more thing. When you’re playing a sport and have big boobs it’s hard to find anything to give you support & keep them from flopping. As a G cup I had to LAYER bras to get comfy just fo do aerobics. https://t.co/ITuBuksYyR — 🐻 Mary #FlyTheW ⚾️ (@mchastain81) July 21, 2023

No

Not when there are back and shoulder issues. A reduction is not a removal. DD's are heavy and cumbersome on a small frame even when not an athlete — Smoke yer Pipe (@Jlisa42067) July 21, 2023

This is all true. We bet if you polled women with a D-cup or above they would all tell you they have considered reduction surgery and many would do it if money were not a factor.

Spoken like a guy who has never had to lug around DD's or bigger.



(no, I have not, but it's a common problem for a lot of women)



Breast reductions are far different than cosmetic mastectomies. https://t.co/TF0jha7ZCe — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) July 21, 2023

One, it’s reeeeeally creepy to be analyzing a young girls boobs that she still has, she just made more comfortable.



Two, strap a set of giggly dumbbells to your chest and go about your day. See how the neck and back pain becomes overwhelming. Going from a DD to a C isn’t removal… — Courtney O’Dell (@sweetcsdesigns) July 21, 2023

You know how they have that period simulator and dudes have been trying it on social media and can not believe the pain? WELP, a BIG BOOB simulator may be needed here. Seriously, it is uncomfortable.

A 34DD to a 34C is a pretty reasonable reduction, especially for a small teen, jeeze. Poor kid probably had back problems.



Isn’t there anything real happening in the world that the Bible Bros could focus on? https://t.co/VnHvv8xOD1 — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) July 21, 2023

It is VERY reasonable. If it were just about Tennis and nothing more wouldn't she have gone smaller? And do NOT come at us for the 'Bible Bros' thing. This writer is a Christian but there are some people on social media who fit the description of a 'Bible Bro' and they are just as obnoxious as the 'bros' who catcall women on the street.

You can simply not tweet things https://t.co/1dpeOs3fYf — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) July 20, 2023

That IS an option but it does not seem to be an option most people choose.



ANYWAY. We gotta bounce, hopefully, we can get reduction surgery soon so it won't hurt as much. ;)

'Gym Bro Voice': Later Bra

