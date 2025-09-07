Rep. Pramila Jayapal Thinks SCOTUS Is 'Corrupt' and 'Untrustworthy' for Ruling In Ways She Doesn't Like

Is there anything Rep. Pramila Jayapal is right about? She thinks 70° weather is a 'heatwave' in the Pacific Northwest, doesn't understand fiduciary duty, and loves illegal immigrants.

Now she's attacking the Supreme Court because she doesn't like that it has a conservative majority.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal just labeled the Supreme Court "corrupt and untrustworthy" for overturning lower court rulings.



Yet, she previously praised SCOTUS for blocking Trump-era deportations, calling it a "vital check on power."



This blatant hypocrisy, cheering the Court when it… pic.twitter.com/eGfTkAqdVP — Media Lies (@MediasLies) September 5, 2025

The entire post reads:

This blatant hypocrisy, cheering the Court when it suits her agenda, but attacking its legitimacy when it doesn’t exposes her inconsistent, partisan criticism of the judiciary.

She's a hypocrite.

She's a partisan HACK! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 7, 2025

Yes, she is.

All of this.

Pramila Jayapal's term ends on January 3, 2027.



Her district (Washington's 7th Congressional District) covers most of Seattle. I hope they come up with a good alternative. — Ardent Maven (@ArdentMaven) September 6, 2025

Don't hold your breath, sadly.

What is she basing this on? If she thinks the Supreme Court is wrong, then she should cite the law and previous rulings on how courts have interpreted this law in the past. We need evidence to decide if she is right or just another big mouthed crockpot. — Jodi (@Jodi54075383) September 6, 2025

She's basing this on 'Orange Man Bad.'

If folks played a nice game of Monopoly with folks like this, they’d understand wholeheartedly…. https://t.co/l5EcAQxCo0 — Trevor Gluck (@TrevorGluck) September 7, 2025

Heh.

@RepJayapal should be expelled from Congress for her speech last weekend. She is clearly anti-American. https://t.co/SbmpADygO7 — @donnaswala (@DonnaSwala) September 5, 2025

Tell us something we don't know.

NBCs favorite antisemite speaks again. https://t.co/vMHECL8FdQ — Major Tom 🇺🇸 (@josewales1000) September 5, 2025

That she is.

