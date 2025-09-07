Unmasking the Money: Allegations of Rigged Contracts and Hidden Wealth in Hochul’s $11B...
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Thinks SCOTUS Is 'Corrupt' and 'Untrustworthy' for Ruling In Ways She Doesn't Like

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on September 07, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Is there anything Rep. Pramila Jayapal is right about? She thinks 70° weather is a 'heatwave' in the Pacific Northwest, doesn't understand fiduciary duty, and loves illegal immigrants.

Now she's attacking the Supreme Court because she doesn't like that it has a conservative majority.

The entire post reads:

This blatant hypocrisy, cheering the Court when it suits her agenda, but attacking its legitimacy when it doesn’t exposes her inconsistent, partisan criticism of the judiciary.

She's a hypocrite.

Yes, she is.

All of this.

Don't hold your breath, sadly.

She's basing this on 'Orange Man Bad.'

Heh.

Tell us something we don't know.

That she is.

