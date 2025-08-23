Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal Is THRILLED by This Kilmar Abrego Garcia News (but She WON'T Like the Follow-Up)

The Democrats despise President Trump so much that many of them have, as a result, come out in favor of violent crime and in defense of keeping criminal illegal aliens on the streets of America.

That leads us to this story about Kilmar Abrego Garcia that has Dems applauding:

BREAKING: Kilmar Abrego Garcia has been released from criminal custody in Tennessee and is on his way to Maryland, an attorney for Abrego Garcia told ABC News. https://t.co/bXloNPqTiV pic.twitter.com/VMIr2ss1jt — ABC News (@ABC) August 22, 2025

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal couldn't be happier:

This is fantastic news and I am thrilled for Kilmar Abrego Garcia! The Trump administration must stop their unfounded investigations and let his family remain together. https://t.co/QPVO4RDUF1 — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) August 22, 2025

These are the kinds of people the Democrats get "thrilled" for:

“I am thrilled for Kilmar Abrego Garcia!”



He’s a violent criminal illegal immigrant. https://t.co/wHVUm0kd6f — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 23, 2025

It's amazing that these lefties just can't help but be lunatics and proud of it.

You’re thrilled that a human trafficker who beats his wife is released into America.



Wow. — Florida Dad 🇺🇸🐊 (@Corona3743) August 22, 2025

Your not as happy @ChrisVanHollen who is getting a second date with his gang member — Dr. Gay Russian Bot (@overitall69) August 23, 2025

Senator Van Hollen better grab his margarita blender fast if he wants to have another cocktail with Garcia.

Also, Rep. Jayapal won't like this next part of the story:

BREAKING: ICE informs Kilmar Abrego Garcia that he may be deported to Uganda, less than 24 hours after being released from federal custody. https://t.co/o6P6XaBamk — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 23, 2025

What a buzzkill this must be for Jayapal:

Abrego was released Friday from a jail near Nashville, Tennessee, where he had been held since his return to the U.S. in June after being mistakenly deported to El Salvador’s CECOT prison. Immigration authorities were expected to attempt to deport Abrego upon his release. Abrego “may be removed to Uganda no less than 72 hours absent weekends,” a source familiar with the case told NBC News on Saturday. That is in line with standard procedure that ICE must give immigrants 72 hours notice before removing them to third countries.

The Democrats just keep making their "priorities" quite clear...

Hence why this is happening https://t.co/ZdeA1AYe5o — AJ 🇺🇸 (@AjApplegoose) August 22, 2025

Keep on digging, Dems -- you're doing great.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic insanity and prioritizing of criminal illegals.

