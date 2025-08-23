So, It's Not MAGA Country? Chicago Carjack Victim Defies Trump, Says There Are...
Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal Is THRILLED by This Kilmar Abrego Garcia News (but She WON'T Like the Follow-Up)

Doug P. | 12:10 PM on August 23, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Democrats despise President Trump so much that many of them have, as a result, come out in favor of violent crime and in defense of keeping criminal illegal aliens on the streets of America.

That leads us to this story about Kilmar Abrego Garcia that has Dems applauding: 

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal couldn't be happier: 

These are the kinds of people the Democrats get "thrilled" for: 

It's amazing that these lefties just can't help but be lunatics and proud of it. 

Senator Van Hollen better grab his margarita blender fast if he wants to have another cocktail with Garcia.

Also, Rep. Jayapal won't like this next part of the story:

What a buzzkill this must be for Jayapal:

Abrego was released Friday from a jail near Nashville, Tennessee, where he had been held since his return to the U.S. in June after being mistakenly deported to El Salvador’s CECOT prison. 

Immigration authorities were expected to attempt to deport Abrego upon his release. Abrego “may be removed to Uganda no less than 72 hours absent weekends,” a source familiar with the case told NBC News on Saturday.

That is in line with standard procedure that ICE must give immigrants 72 hours notice before removing them to third countries.

The Democrats just keep making their "priorities" quite clear...

Keep on digging, Dems -- you're doing great. 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic insanity and prioritizing of criminal illegals. 

