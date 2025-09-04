DEI Insanity Continues As WI Governor Tony Evers Erases 'Father' and 'Mother' in New Administrative Rule

Democrats' war on reality continues. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, not satisfied with his push to turn women into 'inseminated persons' has erased references to 'mother' and 'father' in a new administrative rule.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has just issued an administrative rule that replaces the word "father" with "other parent." pic.twitter.com/ftK47k8LNt — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) September 3, 2025

This isn't the first time Wisconsin Democrats have tried this. Back in May, they introduced a bill that would replace 'mother' with 'person who gave birth' and 'biological mother' with 'natural parent.

Naturally, it also erases every reference to "mother" or "pregnant woman" and replaces them with a term such as "pregnant person." pic.twitter.com/u3iQV2zfik — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) September 3, 2025

This is so Orwellian.

Evers, you might recall, was universally mocked earlier this year for replacing the word "mother" with "inseminated person." https://t.co/N3V4dOdRrx — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) September 3, 2025

This writer cannot wait until he's out of office.

If Tony Evers opened a dating site... pic.twitter.com/r8koKH4HLM — Wisconsinite (@2_the_Republic) September 3, 2025

Gross.

Literally othering, this is fine — 🇺🇸🇨🇺Hippopotomonostrosesquippedaliophobicphile (@botticellicream) September 3, 2025

Evers gave a rambling defense of this nonsense back in February. Democrats -- who want to punish you for 'deadnaming' people -- have no problem with erasing women and othering fathers.

You mean, Shadow Governor Maggie Gau — Marni (@Marni221) September 3, 2025

Correct.

Does that word things vague enough to force a step "other parent" into paying full child support, if the courts see fit ? — TeddyRubsxkin (@TeddyRubsxkin) September 3, 2025

Would we be surprised if some court saw fit?

Nope.

Wisconsin will never be a DEI state. No matter how much the governor, Madison, Milwaukee and Green Bay want it to be. — Diplomat of Freedom (@MhaMitchell) September 4, 2025

That really depends on the outcome of the next governor's race and the Wisconsin Supreme Court race.

Evers has the woke mind virus all around him.



Stop the war on Fathers. — FullBreed 🇺🇸 🏈 🍺 🚘 (@breed_full) September 3, 2025

Stop the war on Fathers.

Dan, neither of the forms for my daughters' (10 and 4) birth certificates had the word father on them. I believe it was partner or the like. Pretty sobering moment each time and "totally unfair" to steal a phrase from the GOAT. — MeltedCheese (@melted___cheese) September 4, 2025

Hm. This writer isn't at home (the joys of working remotely!) but she is going to look at her kids' birth certificates when she gets home.

How is allowed? Where is the @WisGOP What are you doing? — Linda (@HonestAlways2) September 3, 2025

Yes. The GOP controls the State Senate and Assembly.

Here they are:

Governor Evers’ latest attempt to erase fathers, attack Wisconsin families, and call it progress shows how deeply out of touch Democrats continue to be. https://t.co/zynKJgU8iV — Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (@RepFitzgerald) September 4, 2025

They are so out of touch.

Here we go again.



First, @GovEvers changes "mother" to "inseminated person." Now, he's changing "father" to "other parent."



The left can't accept that there are two genders. https://t.co/KQPdndFXux — Rep. Tony Wied (@RepTonyWied) September 3, 2025

Stop him.

Deleting mothers and fathers doesn't make you enlightened, @GovEvers. It makes you embarrassing. https://t.co/PrMkI9tUqB — Senator Julian Bradley (@SenBradley) September 3, 2025

He's an embarassment.

They are dangerous revolutionaries...even boring ones like Evers. They're perhaps the most dangerous sort. https://t.co/t3LkrYuq4t — A Milwaukee Catholic (@CCityCatholic) September 3, 2025

Yes. Yes, they are.

