DEI Insanity Continues As WI Governor Tony Evers Erases 'Father' and 'Mother' in New Administrative Rule

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on September 04, 2025
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

Democrats' war on reality continues. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, not satisfied with his push to turn women into 'inseminated persons' has erased references to 'mother' and 'father' in a new administrative rule.

This isn't the first time Wisconsin Democrats have tried this. Back in May, they introduced a bill that would replace 'mother' with 'person who gave birth' and 'biological mother' with 'natural parent.

This is so Orwellian.

This writer cannot wait until he's out of office.

Gross.

Evers gave a rambling defense of this nonsense back in February. Democrats -- who want to punish you for 'deadnaming' people -- have no problem with erasing women and othering fathers.

Correct.

Would we be surprised if some court saw fit?

Nope.

That really depends on the outcome of the next governor's race and the Wisconsin Supreme Court race.

Stop the war on Fathers.

Hm. This writer isn't at home (the joys of working remotely!) but she is going to look at her kids' birth certificates when she gets home.

Yes. The GOP controls the State Senate and Assembly.

Here they are:

They are so out of touch.

Stop him.

He's an embarassment.

Yes. Yes, they are.

 

