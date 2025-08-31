Scott Jennings: Public Health Regime Needs to Be Turned Inside Out Over COVID

We've told you quite a bit about the purge of so-called experts at the CDC, including Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, who penned a very dramatic resignation letter. Dr. Daskalakis is the guy who wouldn't tell gay men to abstain from sex during the monkeypox outbreak a few years ago -- something that was literally part of his job in DISEASE CONTROL.

Advertisement

Staffers staged a walkout to cheer on the guy who not only sucked at his job but also used pronouns and the term 'pregnant people' in his resignation letter (because he doesn't want them to be 'erased').

They did tremendous damage to the public's trust in public health, not just with this resignation letter but during COVID and monkeypox, where they put politics before public health. This writer couldn't have a funeral for her Vietnam veteran father because of COVID, but that same summer, George Floyd had three.

So when Scott Jennings says the public health regime needs to be gutted. He's right.

WATCH:

The public health regime deserves to be turned inside out after what happened during COVID.



We won’t miss some of these people who are quitting CDC. pic.twitter.com/5gJ9K4ZpY7 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 31, 2025

Nothing of value is lost at the CDC.

Americans rightfully doubt the public health regime after how COVID was weaponized. RFK now has a huge task to regain the trust that Joe Biden and his regime lost. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 31, 2025

It's a huge task.

COVID was our wake-up call.



If we don't use the next 3 years to thoroughly dismantle the medical-industrial complex, we have no one to blame but ourselves. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 31, 2025

It was a big wake-up call.

If the best they could do during Covid is mask and vaccine mandates and lockdowns for healthy people and ignoring the nexus between obesity and fatalities, we are better with different CDC staff. — Akajohnsmith (@Akajohnssmith) August 31, 2025

While telling us to stay home for safety, BLM got to burn cities to the ground.

CDC rats are quitting before accountability hits, after they ruined lives with lockdowns and deadly mandates pushed as science. — Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) August 31, 2025

There needs to be accountability.

It’s interesting how with government agencies like CDC, we never see the faces or profiles of those setting the policies. We just hear “trust the scientists” and other experts. Character and integrity still matter. Otherwise you end up with Napoleon and Animal Farm. — Patrick Stayton (@pmckstayton) August 31, 2025

The practice of letting unelected bureaucrats make policy decisions needs to end.

“The public health regime deserves to be turned inside out after Covid”

That’s the smartest f***ing thing I’ve heard on CNN in 10 years. https://t.co/dR4zJBe83i — Thomas Beltz (@ThomasABeltz) August 31, 2025

Advertisement

Yes, it is.

Better yet, we totally disregard anything they say. "Public health" is a fallacy. Only individual health actually exists. They can be a tiny fraction of their current size and still produce public service announcements. https://t.co/i7j0DZDnKG — Jeff Walker (@Liberum_oratio_) August 31, 2025

They made every wrong policy decision during COVID, and damaged 'pubic health' beyond repair.

100%, they also brought us birthing people. Men can get pregnant and people that inseminate. https://t.co/o1m1BA4BTk — Jimmy “The Neck” (@jimmy_the_neck) August 31, 2025

And a bunch of other insanity.