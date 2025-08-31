Snoop Dogg Drops Apology to Outraged LGBTQ Activists After Video of His 'Lightyear'...
Scott Jennings: Public Health Regime Needs to Be Turned Inside Out Over COVID

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on August 31, 2025
Twitchy

We've told you quite a bit about the purge of so-called experts at the CDC, including Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, who penned a very dramatic resignation letter. Dr. Daskalakis is the guy who wouldn't tell gay men to abstain from sex during the monkeypox outbreak a few years ago -- something that was literally part of his job in DISEASE CONTROL.

Staffers staged a walkout to cheer on the guy who not only sucked at his job but also used pronouns and the term 'pregnant people' in his resignation letter (because he doesn't want them to be 'erased').

They did tremendous damage to the public's trust in public health, not just with this resignation letter but during COVID and monkeypox, where they put politics before public health. This writer couldn't have a funeral for her Vietnam veteran father because of COVID, but that same summer, George Floyd had three.

So when Scott Jennings says the public health regime needs to be gutted. He's right.

WATCH:

Nothing of value is lost at the CDC.

It's a huge task.

It was a big wake-up call.

While telling us to stay home for safety, BLM got to burn cities to the ground.

There needs to be accountability.

The practice of letting unelected bureaucrats make policy decisions needs to end.

Yes, it is.

They made every wrong policy decision during COVID, and damaged 'pubic health' beyond repair.

And a bunch of other insanity.

