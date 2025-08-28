Don't Let the Door Hit Ya! Infectious Disease Doc Posts CDC Resignation Letter and NO ONE WIll Miss Him

NEGLIGENT: Tim Walz Ignored Requests for School Security Funding for YEARS Prior to...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on August 28, 2025
Meme

If you've never heard of Demetre C. Daskalakis, don't worry. Neither did we. Google tells us Dr. Daskalakis is an infectious disease expert who led the White House Monkeypox response, among other things.

He's decided to leave the CDC and posted his letter of resignation on X.

It's long, so we'll bring you some of the highlights (emphasis added):

I am unable to serve in an environment that treats CDC as a tool to generate policies and materials that do not reflect scientific reality and are designed to hurt rather than to improve the public’s health.  The recent change in the adult and children’s immunization schedule threaten the lives of the youngest Americans and pregnant people.   The data analyses that supported this decision have never been shared with CDC despite my respectful requests to HHS and other leadership.  This lack of meaningful engagement was further compounded by a “frequently asked questions” document written to support the Secretary’s directive that was circulated by HHS without input from CDC subject matter experts and that cited studies that did not support the conclusions that were attributed to these authors.  Having worked in local and national public health for years, I have never experienced such radical non-transparency, nor have I seen such unskilled manipulation of data to achieve a political end rather than the good of the American people.

He says 'scientific reality' one sentence before using the phrase 'pregnant people.' That word is women, and that's scientific reality.

The recent shooting at CDC is not why I am resigning.  My grandfather, who I am named after, stood up to fascist forces in Greece and lost his life doing so.  I am resigning to make him and his legacy proud.   I am resigning because of the cowardice of a leader that cannot admit that HIS and his minions’ words over decades created an environment where violence like this can occur.  I reject his and his colleagues’ thoughts and prayers, and advise they direct those to people that they have not actively harmed.

For decades, I have been a trusted voice for the LGBTQ community when it comes to critical health topics.  I must also cite the recklessness of the administration in their efforts to erase transgender populations, cease critical domestic and international HIV programming, and terminate key research to support equity as part of my decision.

Public health is not merely about the health of the individual, but it is about the health of the community, the nation, the world. The nation’s health security is at risk and is in the hands of people focusing on ideological self-interest.

The Left sure does away with 'my body, my choice' quickly, doesn't it?

Thank you once again for the support and guidance I have received from you and previous CDC leadership throughout my tenure. I wish the CDC continued success in its vital mission and that HHS reverse its dangerous course to dismantle public health as a practice and as an institution.  If they continue the current path, they risk our personal well-being and the security of the United States.

Sincerely,

Demetre C. Daskalakis MD MPH (he/his/him)

And pronouns.

Yeah. Ignore this guy.

The lack of trust in public health is a direct result of the Left, who tell us some women can have penises and spent years lying to us about COVID.

It sure does.

He sure did.

Bingo.

He does not.

We love this meme.

Yes, it is.

It's not.

BYE!

Yes. Everything he says is dismissed by the pronouns and 'pregnant people.'

We should not.

Google says he was born in 1972 or 1973 (weird), so probably too young for AIDS protocols, but definitely had his fingers in COVID policy.

He thinks men can become women because they feel like it.

That's not science.

Anyway, glad to see him leave the CDC.

