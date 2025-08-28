CDC Staff Members Stage Walkout at Atlanta Headquarters to Cheer Former Monkeypox Czar

As Twitchy reported earlier, infectious disease expert Demetre C. Daskalakis posted his resignation letter from the CDC effective at the close of business Thursday. Daskalakis, who led the White House monkeypox response during the Biden administration, wrote that he was "unable to serve in an environment that treats CDC as a tool to generate policies and materials that do not reflect scientific reality and are designed to hurt rather than to improve the public’s health." After declaring his need to reflect scientific reality, he refered to "pregnant people."

Daskalakis, who was known to model a leather fetish pentagram vest under his suit, added that he was resigning to make his grandfather, who "stood up to fascist forces in Greece and lost his life doing so," proud. OK, enough with the drama.

As we also reported, monkeypox czar Daskalakis said in 2023 that the Biden administration aimed to "support people's joy as opposed to calling them 'risky' … One person's idea of risk is another person's idea of a great festival or Friday night."

There were other big doings at the CDC this week. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump fired new CDC director Susan Monarez.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump has fired new CDC Director Susan Monarez. pic.twitter.com/4TWbTiDNd2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 27, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: On top of CDC Director Susan Monarez being fired, the FOLLOWING PEOPLE have reportedly resigned

- Director of the CDC vaccine unit

- CDC Chief Medical Officer

- Head of CDC Zoonotic division



A PURGE just happened. Wow. pic.twitter.com/74ZB1UQX0t — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 27, 2025

As we've seen so many times before, Daskalakis was given a hero's greeting by CDC staffers as he left the building for the last time.

HAPPENING NOW: CDC staff members are greeted by supporters as they stage a walkout at their headquarters in Atlanta in protest against the damage being done to the agency by conspiracy theorist RFK Jr. pic.twitter.com/2EiQxqUzHO — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) August 28, 2025

How about you folks make your "walkout" permanent? — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) August 28, 2025

Hint: the CDC is corrupt.....don't do anything the CDC recommends. — queyzar (@Michael99257987) August 28, 2025

Might want the monkey pox vaccine before you shake that dude's hand. — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) August 28, 2025

I hope they all quit.



Damage to the agency?



Lol! — Catnjustme (@catnjustme) August 28, 2025

Fire them all. — Char ⚖️ (@GenXAlumni1) August 28, 2025

Are you referring to the leather fetish pentagram vest he wears under his suit?

What damage? Looks like RFK is cleaning house. This is much needed in America. — TDS Meter (@piratejester) August 28, 2025

Who cares! Let them all walk the f out. It’s less salaries taxpayers have to fund. Please, by all means, be gone. — LindaRN (@LindaG_RN) August 28, 2025

By all means.

***





