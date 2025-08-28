ICE Arrests Illegal Alien and Convicted Pedo Living Inside San Diego Daycare
Gov. Gavin Newsom Deploys CHP to Crack Down on Crime in the State
Cali Councilwoman’s Epic Win: Slashes Cheap Homes in Half, Pats Herself on the...
Man Says Guns Are 'Empowering Charms' Like New Age Crystals to Keep You...
New York Post: Mother of Minneapolis School Shooter Not Cooperating With Police
VIP
With Republicans Like Trey Gowdy, Who Needs Democrats
SUBMISSION: Cynical Publius Reminds Us What Gun Control and Arresting Scottish Girls Is...
The Democratic Party Is So Unpopular a Dark Money Group Has to Pay...
Sky News Australia Beclowns Itself With Contradictory Headline About Minneapolis School Sh...
Anti-Journalism: Mary Katherine Ham Destroys New York Times Over Misleading Minneapolis Sh...
BY THE WAY: Mayor Jacob Frey Shows Catholics Are an Afterthought In Wake...
VIP
Zizian Trans Cult's Deadly Rampage: Media Embargo Hides Violence You Never Heard About
Redditors' Ghoulish Reactions to Minneapolis Shooting Show Guns Aren't the Problem
Gavin Newsom's Announcement on New CA Crimefighting Initiative Failed to Include 'Trump Wa...

CDC Staff Members Stage Walkout at Atlanta Headquarters to Cheer Former Monkeypox Czar

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on August 28, 2025

As Twitchy reported earlier, infectious disease expert Demetre C. Daskalakis posted his resignation letter from the CDC effective at the close of business Thursday. Daskalakis, who led the White House monkeypox response during the Biden administration, wrote that he was "unable to serve in an environment that treats CDC as a tool to generate policies and materials that do not reflect scientific reality and are designed to hurt rather than to improve the public’s health." After declaring his need to reflect scientific reality, he refered to "pregnant people."

Advertisement

Daskalakis, who was known to model a leather fetish pentagram vest under his suit, added that he was resigning to make his grandfather, who "stood up to fascist forces in Greece and lost his life doing so," proud. OK, enough with the drama.

As we also reported, monkeypox czar Daskalakis said in 2023 that the Biden administration aimed to "support people's joy as opposed to calling them 'risky' … One person's idea of risk is another person's idea of a great festival or Friday night."

There were other big doings at the CDC this week. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump fired new CDC director Susan Monarez.

As we've seen so many times before, Daskalakis was given a hero's greeting by CDC staffers as he left the building for the last time.

Recommended

New York Post: Mother of Minneapolis School Shooter Not Cooperating With Police
Brett T.
Advertisement

Are you referring to the leather fetish pentagram vest he wears under his suit?

By all means.

***


Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

HEALTHCARE VACCINES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New York Post: Mother of Minneapolis School Shooter Not Cooperating With Police
Brett T.
Cali Councilwoman’s Epic Win: Slashes Cheap Homes in Half, Pats Herself on the Back for ‘Saving’ the Poor
justmindy
ICE Arrests Illegal Alien and Convicted Pedo Living Inside San Diego Daycare
Brett T.
SUBMISSION: Cynical Publius Reminds Us What Gun Control and Arresting Scottish Girls Is REALLY About
Amy Curtis
And BOOM: Justine Bateman DROPS Jake Tapper for Playing SUPER Santimonious About MN Shooter's Pronouns
Sam J.
Anti-Journalism: Mary Katherine Ham Destroys New York Times Over Misleading Minneapolis Shooter Headline
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

New York Post: Mother of Minneapolis School Shooter Not Cooperating With Police Brett T.
Advertisement