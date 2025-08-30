Nothing of Value Was Lost: Former CDC Doc Explains 'Pregnant People' and Pronouns In Resignation Letter

A Slap In the Face: NYC DA Gives Guy Who Assaulted NY Post...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:30 PM on August 30, 2025
MSNBC

The other day, CDC infectious disease doc Demetre Daskalakis resigned with a dramatic letter lamenting the 'unscientific' approach the organization was taking under head Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

He completely negated any argument he might have had by including the term 'pregnant people' and his pronouns at the end of the letter, of course.

Now he's explaining why he did it.

WATCH:

Much expert.

So science-y.

Everyone is focused on the pronouns and 'pregnant people' remark which, make no mistake, are as anti-science and political as can be. 

But those critics are missing what's really disqualifying about Dr. Daskalakis. He's the same guy who refused to tell gay men to abstain from sex during the monkeypox outbreak a few years ago. Why? Because he wanted to 'support people's joy' instead of calling certain behaviors 'risky.'

His job with the CDC was to preserve public health and stop the spread of disease. He didn't do that, because his politics and his sexual orientation overrode public health.

And he wonders why people don't trust the science anymore.

The CDC is better off without him.

So brave.

Not.

Yes, he is.

After erasing the CDC's credibility.

And only women.

Yeah, no. We're not doing that anymore.

He was never good at his job with the CDC, either.

It does not.

THIS.

Correct. Because objectivity and professionalism take a back seat to political activism.

Every. Single. Time.

