Nothing of Value Was Lost: Former CDC Doc Explains 'Pregnant People' and Pronouns In Resignation Letter

The other day, CDC infectious disease doc Demetre Daskalakis resigned with a dramatic letter lamenting the 'unscientific' approach the organization was taking under head Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

He completely negated any argument he might have had by including the term 'pregnant people' and his pronouns at the end of the letter, of course.

Now he's explaining why he did it.

WATCH:

Daskalakis: I very specifically use the term pregnant people, and very specifically added my pronouns at the end of my resignation letter to make the point that I am defying this terrible strategy at trying to erase people and not allowing them to express their identities. So I… pic.twitter.com/DxN1aCtBgg — Acyn (@Acyn) August 29, 2025

Much expert.

So science-y.

Everyone is focused on the pronouns and 'pregnant people' remark which, make no mistake, are as anti-science and political as can be.

But those critics are missing what's really disqualifying about Dr. Daskalakis. He's the same guy who refused to tell gay men to abstain from sex during the monkeypox outbreak a few years ago. Why? Because he wanted to 'support people's joy' instead of calling certain behaviors 'risky.'

His job with the CDC was to preserve public health and stop the spread of disease. He didn't do that, because his politics and his sexual orientation overrode public health.

And he wonders why people don't trust the science anymore.

The sheer irony is that he's erasing women, but his ideology and virtual-signaling arrogance is blinding him from realizing what everyone else sees.



It's the difference between having a brain and being brainwashed.



Good riddance brainwashed nut. — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) August 30, 2025

The CDC is better off without him.

There you have it.



Let them know your visions for your job don’t align with this administration’s visions, and throw trans ideology in their faces to top it off.



Then boohoo about being fired.



So brave🤣! — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) August 29, 2025

So brave.

Not.

He is very specifically broadcasting his mental fragility. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) August 30, 2025

Yes, he is.

He got erased from his job. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) August 30, 2025

After erasing the CDC's credibility.

Women get pregnant. — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) August 29, 2025

And only women.

"Why yes, I routinely use my position to push my political philosophy instead of sticking to the science. Now, bow to my expertise." — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) August 30, 2025

Yeah, no. We're not doing that anymore.

This guy is doing a really bad job of convincing me that him not being at the CDC is a bad thing. https://t.co/5pQdUtXvEe — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 30, 2025

He was never good at his job with the CDC, either.

That’s all fine, and Article II very specifically does not vest power in random bureaucrats. https://t.co/NhcyxwEcZ0 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 30, 2025

It does not.

i very much don’t like what’s going at the CDC rn, but when i listen to this sort of bulls**t, i am kinda like “don’t let the door hit you in the a** on the way out.” https://t.co/20cULY4AZ5 — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) August 30, 2025

THIS.

Everything is activism to the activist. Absolutely everything.



They are incapable of professionalism or objectivity. https://t.co/9xL2zQvAU6 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) August 29, 2025

Correct. Because objectivity and professionalism take a back seat to political activism.

Every. Single. Time.

