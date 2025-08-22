In His Own Words: Scott Jennings Reminds Us What John Bolton Said In the Wake of Mar-a-Lago Raid (WATCH)

Earlier today, John Bolton's D.C.-area home and office were both raided by the FBI. We told you about that here, here, and here.

Scott Jennings was on CNN, and he reminded all of us that we have to let the process play out -- which is what John Bolton said after the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

NOW: Scott Jennings just used John Bolton’s own words to hang him after the FBI raid on his home.@ScottJenningsKY reminded everyone what Bolton said after the Mar-a-Lago raid on Trump—insisting that the same standard must apply today. pic.twitter.com/pmbCMTiRYu — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 22, 2025

Have we mentioned we love Jennings?

Cause we do.

Here's the clip of Bolton's original remarks, too:

The Bolton quote on the Mar-a-Lago raid @ScottJenningsKY references:



"It's important that everybody take a deep breath here. This is a very serious matter. And it would be better if we could let the legal process play out."



So calm down Democrats. This a serious matter. Let the… https://t.co/xU6YHuseVi pic.twitter.com/E8x5G46Q8Q — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 22, 2025

Your words, John.

What goes around, comes around.



Bolton will be the first domino to fall. — Common Sense (@WhiskeyBiscut) August 22, 2025

We certainly hope so.

UNLIKE raids by Dems, when they’re in control, this is NOT intimidation.



When they raided Mar Largo - purely intimidation.



Now watch, DEMS will start ‘framing’ this raid as intimidation - classic case of ‘PROJECTION.’



Forewarned - claims of intimidation coming… — Delal57 (@delal1957) August 22, 2025

They'll scream about fascism and the weaponization of government, of course.

Scott Jennings is legitimately the man. — Crumb (@Crumb_Bum420) August 22, 2025

YUP.

It's so sweet when their own words apply completely and appropriately when the shoe is on the other foot.



Time to reap what has been sown. — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) August 22, 2025

Yes, it is.

Nobody is above the law.

We need to see how the legal process plays out.



The left is officially out of straws to grasp; with the Trump mugshot or cheering at his near death experience being the very last one. https://t.co/3wWh0sIWBP — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) August 22, 2025

No one is above the law.