In His Own Words: Scott Jennings Reminds Us What John Bolton Said In the Wake of Mar-a-Lago Raid (WATCH)

Earlier today, John Bolton's D.C.-area home and office were both raided by the FBI. We told you about that here, here, and here.
Scott Jennings was on CNN, and he reminded all of us that we have to let the process play out -- which is what John Bolton said after the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.
NOW: Scott Jennings just used John Bolton’s own words to hang him after the FBI raid on his home.@ScottJenningsKY reminded everyone what Bolton said after the Mar-a-Lago raid on Trump—insisting that the same standard must apply today. pic.twitter.com/pmbCMTiRYu— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 22, 2025
The Bolton quote on the Mar-a-Lago raid @ScottJenningsKY references:— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 22, 2025
"It's important that everybody take a deep breath here. This is a very serious matter. And it would be better if we could let the legal process play out."
So calm down Democrats. This a serious matter. Let the… https://t.co/xU6YHuseVi pic.twitter.com/E8x5G46Q8Q
Bolton will be the first domino to fall.
UNLIKE raids by Dems, when they’re in control, this is NOT intimidation.— Delal57 (@delal1957) August 22, 2025
When they raided Mar Largo - purely intimidation.
Now watch, DEMS will start ‘framing’ this raid as intimidation - classic case of ‘PROJECTION.’
Forewarned - claims of intimidation coming…
They'll scream about fascism and the weaponization of government, of course.
Scott Jennings is legitimately the man.— Crumb (@Crumb_Bum420) August 22, 2025
It's so sweet when their own words apply completely and appropriately when the shoe is on the other foot.— Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) August 22, 2025
Nobody is above the law.— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) August 22, 2025
The left is officially out of straws to grasp; with the Trump mugshot or cheering at his near death experience being the very last one. https://t.co/3wWh0sIWBP
