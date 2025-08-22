James Woods Sees Dems Losing Their Minds Over This As Proof 'These Are...
Normandy Neighbor's Nutty Narrative: Blair's Bonkers MAGA Meltdown
You Mad, Bro? Jim Acosta Melts Down Because Everyone's Talking About Cracker Barrel...
BIPARTISAN: Cracker Barrel's Rebrand Is SO UNPOPULAR It's Briefly United Republicans and D...
Byron York Drops an Anvil on Dems and Media Getting the Vapors Over...
Dems' New Mute Button: Banning Their Buzzwords to Mask the Crazy, But the...
Seems a Little Violent, No? James Carville Demands Dems Escalate Attacks on Vice...
'He Just LOVES to Wage WAR': DataRepublican Takes John Bolton Apart Receipt-By-PAINFUL-Rec...
It's So ON! After Heated Back and Forth with Chris Rufo on Conservatism,...
Rolling Stone's Spin on the FBI's Raid of John Bolton's Home/Office Has Many...
HAAA! George Conway Recording As FBI Raids John Bolton's Home Pic Goes Hilariously...
The Near-Fatal Crisis of Our Military—From Woke Collapse to Warrior Strength
The More Ya KNOW! Jillian Michaels Nukes Abby Phillip From ORBIT for Trashing...
VIP
Ex ABC Journo Terry Moran Gets Some Leads While Sounding an 'Autocracy' Alarm...

In His Own Words: Scott Jennings Reminds Us What John Bolton Said In the Wake of Mar-a-Lago Raid (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on August 22, 2025
Imgflip

Earlier today, John Bolton's D.C.-area home and office were both raided by the FBI. We told you about that here, here, and here.

Scott Jennings was on CNN, and he reminded all of us that we have to let the process play out -- which is what John Bolton said after the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

Advertisement

WATCH

Have we mentioned we love Jennings?

Cause we do.

Here's the clip of Bolton's original remarks, too:

Your words, John.

We certainly hope so.

Recommended

'He Just LOVES to Wage WAR': DataRepublican Takes John Bolton Apart Receipt-By-PAINFUL-Receipt in Thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

They'll scream about fascism and the weaponization of government, of course.

YUP.

Yes, it is.

No one is above the law.

Tags:

CNN DONALD TRUMP FBI SCOTT JENNINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'He Just LOVES to Wage WAR': DataRepublican Takes John Bolton Apart Receipt-By-PAINFUL-Receipt in Thread
Sam J.
Normandy Neighbor's Nutty Narrative: Blair's Bonkers MAGA Meltdown
justmindy
James Woods Sees Dems Losing Their Minds Over This As Proof 'These Are the Most Glorious Times Ever!'
Doug P.
Byron York Drops an Anvil on Dems and Media Getting the Vapors Over FBI's Raid on Bolton's Home/Office
Doug P.
You Mad, Bro? Jim Acosta Melts Down Because Everyone's Talking About Cracker Barrel Instead of Trump
Amy Curtis
HAAA! George Conway Recording As FBI Raids John Bolton's Home Pic Goes Hilariously VIRAL -Trump Jr. Wins
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'He Just LOVES to Wage WAR': DataRepublican Takes John Bolton Apart Receipt-By-PAINFUL-Receipt in Thread Sam J.
Advertisement