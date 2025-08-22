POPCORN TIME! CNN Turns to Andrew McCabe for Comment on Kash Patel's FBI Raiding John Bolton's Home

FBI Director Kash Patel posted this morning that "no one is above the law," which are words Democrats and other folks used to enjoy repeating, but only when they applied to Donald Trump.

An FBI raid at the home of John Bolton that's reportedly involving classified documents will be rattling some nerves elsewhere:

Natsec leakers right now pic.twitter.com/pBNk3FqsRY — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 22, 2025

Pretty much!

From the New York Post:

FBI agents raided the DC-area home of President Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton on Friday morning in a high-profile national security probe, The Post can exclusively reveal. Federal agents went to Bolton’s house in Bethesda, Md., from 7 a.m. in an investigation ordered by FBI Director Kash Patel, a Trump administration official told The Post. [...] The probe — which is said to involve classified documents — was first launched years ago, but the Biden administration shut it down “for political reasons,” according to a senior US official.

And guess who was one of the first people CNN had on to discuss this...

One of the first people CNN brings on to meltdown over the FBI raid on John Bolton's house?



Andrew McCabe.



Ah-mazing. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 22, 2025

MSNBC's chat with John Brennan should be equally entertaining.

Just turned on CNN to see how they're covering the FBI and Bolton. They have McCabe on as a guest and he's in full meltdown mode. It's quite a change from when they had cameras rolling when members of the first Trump admin were raided by the FBI. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) August 22, 2025

It'll never not be funny that CNN's go-to FBI "expert" is the former deputy director who was fired for lying and leaking.

Andrew McCabe on CNN defending coup pawn John Bolton is simply delicious! https://t.co/uliGiaLhV0 — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) August 22, 2025

CNN is melting down over John Bolton. They've got Andy McCabe on of all people speculating. It' HILARIOUS. #ThisIsCNN — RealityDistortionFields (@SouthRottweiler) August 22, 2025

Perhaps McCabe senses something is close to happening.

I’m sure he’s on the list as well. No one is above the law — JTS Florida (@FLAccesspro) August 22, 2025

We're going to see a lot more former NatSec officials sweating profusely during their cable news hits in the coming days.

only because John Bolton wasn't available — Brian Keith Tinney (@TaboohBKT) August 22, 2025

LOL.

