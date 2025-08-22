Just WOW ---> Denouncing a Jim Crow Protest Sign Should be EASY, so...
VIP
POPCORN TIME! CNN Turns to Andrew McCabe for Comment on Kash Patel's FBI Raiding John Bolton's Home

Doug P. | 9:32 AM on August 22, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

FBI Director Kash Patel posted this morning that "no one is above the law," which are words Democrats and other folks used to enjoy repeating, but only when they applied to Donald Trump. 

An FBI raid at the home of John Bolton that's reportedly involving classified documents will be rattling some nerves elsewhere: 

Pretty much!

From the New York Post

FBI agents raided the DC-area home of President Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton on Friday morning in a high-profile national security probe, The Post can exclusively reveal. 

Federal agents went to Bolton’s house in Bethesda, Md., from 7 a.m. in an investigation ordered by FBI Director Kash Patel, a Trump administration official told The Post.

[...]

The probe — which is said to involve classified documents — was first launched years ago, but the Biden administration shut it down “for political reasons,” according to a senior US official.

And guess who was one of the first people CNN had on to discuss this...

MSNBC's chat with John Brennan should be equally entertaining. 

It'll never not be funny that CNN's go-to FBI "expert" is the former deputy director who was fired for lying and leaking.

Perhaps McCabe senses something is close to happening. 

We're going to see a lot more former NatSec officials sweating profusely during their cable news hits in the coming days. 

LOL.

*****

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax along with corrupt Deep Staters.

