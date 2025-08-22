Go Away, Joe! David Weigel Notes DNC Hasn't Taken Biden Up on His Offer to Campaign for His Party

About six months ago, the Bidens really wanted to get back into politics. This writer believes it wasn't borne of a love of the country or some altruistic motive; Hunter Biden's 'art work' just wasn't paying the bills.

But David Weigel has noticed that despite Biden's willingness to help out his party, he's been largely absent from the public eye, and completely absent from DNC events.

Six months since Biden met with the DNC chair and offered to "raise funds, campaign and do anything else necessary."



None of that's happened. It's a George W. Bush-level post-presidency disappearance. https://t.co/6JtQmVRbSL — David Weigel (@daveweigel) August 22, 2025

The NBC News story is from March, and things have only gotten worse for Biden since then. We learned yesterday that Biden White House spokesman Ian Sams only saw the president on a couple of occasions during his tenure. The Bidens also revealed Joe's cancer diagnosis in May, and he's made a couple of uncomfortable public appearances.

It's not so much that Joe Biden pulled a George W. Bush and left the White House in his rearview mirror; it's that the DNC doesn't want to be associated with the doddering old fool they propped up for four years.

Dems haven't had to clean up after a failed presidency since 1980 - new experience for most of them.



(Yes, Clinton and Obama were replaced by Republicans, but party won popular vote, had path back to power, both men were in demand as surrogates.) — David Weigel (@daveweigel) August 22, 2025

Joe Biden is just that bad.

Except GW wanted to and knew to step aside — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) August 22, 2025

Yup.

He had disappeared long before his presidency ended — Check It Outer (@CheckItOuter) August 22, 2025

Where's the lie?

Except one left us alone afterwards, because he understands the role and is a seemingly decent person. The other because he’s an invalid — Don't eff it up (@lateToSupper) August 22, 2025

And if he wasn't an invalid, he'd be sticking his nose in the Trump presidency as often as he could.

do you think the whole 'getting diagnosed with cancer' thing might have any effect on this disappearance? — Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) August 22, 2025

That and the whole 'his brain is tapioca pudding' thing.

Has he started doing oil paintings of Major? — Bûcheron d'la forêt canadienne (@Lumberjackish_) August 22, 2025

No, no. That's Hunter's job.

Biden and his crew lied to voters, then hid Biden behind a wall until it collapsed on top of the party. Some voters remain pissed, blame Biden for Trump win.



I am a liberal, but want NO part of old guard, which is why I am now registered as an independent. https://t.co/laMq0OCWwT — Taylor Marsh (@taylormarsh) August 22, 2025

Democrats are losing registered voters across the board.

Bidens need to stay out except Hunter. He should buy a podcast mike https://t.co/tVUOFgiry0 — RadiantEquality (@nikpoliticrant) August 22, 2025

Hahahaha.

Yeah, cause his last interview went so well.

It’s a real mystery what may have happened 5 months after he left office. Anybody have a guess? https://t.co/vu6kIc5kKv — Doug Mastriano Fan Club (@fanofbirch) August 22, 2025

But as Weigel pointed out, both Obama and Clinton were in high demand post-presidency. Clinton's had health issues, too.

The DNC doesn't want any part of Biden not because he's sickly, but because he's damaged the party.

