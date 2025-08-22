Call a WHAAAAMbulance! Angry Whiner Chuck Todd Asks Senators If They're Happy They...
That'll Show Him! FL State Sen. Carlos G. Smith Uses Chalk to Turn...
New 'Republicans Pounce' Euphemism Just Dropped Over Right's Criticism of RACIST Protest S...
Cenk Uygur Doesn't Have a Prayer As He Gets Dragged for Saying Jesus...
Beantown Showdown: ICE Head Vows to 'Flood' Boston As Mayor Wu Holds Firm...
VIP
Beyond Politics: The Unbreakable Bonds of Lifelong Friendships That Enrich Life
Ignorance Is No Excuse: Pakistani Rape Suspect Says He Didn't Know It Was...
What's Your Point? Rachel Bitecofer Gets Ratioed Into Orbit for Attacking Winsome Earle-Se...
J.K. Rowling Doesn't Mince Words About a 'Trans' Neo-Nazi Who Will Be Sent...
In His Own Words: Scott Jennings Reminds Us What John Bolton Said In...
James Woods Sees Dems Losing Their Minds Over This As Proof 'These Are...
Normandy Neighbor's Nutty Narrative: Blair's Bonkers MAGA Meltdown
You Mad, Bro? Jim Acosta Melts Down Because Everyone's Talking About Cracker Barrel...
BIPARTISAN: Cracker Barrel's Rebrand Is SO UNPOPULAR It's Briefly United Republicans and D...

Go Away, Joe! David Weigel Notes DNC Hasn't Taken Biden Up on His Offer to Campaign for His Party

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:30 PM on August 22, 2025
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

About six months ago, the Bidens really wanted to get back into politics. This writer believes it wasn't borne of a love of the country or some altruistic motive; Hunter Biden's 'art work' just wasn't paying the bills.

Advertisement

But David Weigel has noticed that despite Biden's willingness to help out his party, he's been largely absent from the public eye, and completely absent from DNC events.

The NBC News story is from March, and things have only gotten worse for Biden since then. We learned yesterday that Biden White House spokesman Ian Sams only saw the president on a couple of occasions during his tenure. The Bidens also revealed Joe's cancer diagnosis in May, and he's made a couple of uncomfortable public appearances.

It's not so much that Joe Biden pulled a George W. Bush and left the White House in his rearview mirror; it's that the DNC doesn't want to be associated with the doddering old fool they propped up for four years.

Recommended

Call a WHAAAAMbulance! Angry Whiner Chuck Todd Asks Senators If They're Happy They Confirmed Kash Patel
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Joe Biden is just that bad.

Yup.

Where's the lie?

And if he wasn't an invalid, he'd be sticking his nose in the Trump presidency as often as he could.

That and the whole 'his brain is tapioca pudding' thing.

No, no. That's Hunter's job.

Advertisement

Democrats are losing registered voters across the board.

Hahahaha.

Yeah, cause his last interview went so well.

But as Weigel pointed out, both Obama and Clinton were in high demand post-presidency. Clinton's had health issues, too.

The DNC doesn't want any part of Biden not because he's sickly, but because he's damaged the party.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Call a WHAAAAMbulance! Angry Whiner Chuck Todd Asks Senators If They're Happy They Confirmed Kash Patel
Amy Curtis
That'll Show Him! FL State Sen. Carlos G. Smith Uses Chalk to Turn Crosswalk Back Into LGBTQ Statement
Amy Curtis
New 'Republicans Pounce' Euphemism Just Dropped Over Right's Criticism of RACIST Protest Sign
Amy Curtis
Cenk Uygur Doesn't Have a Prayer As He Gets Dragged for Saying Jesus Would Be Palestinian Today
Amy Curtis
James Woods Sees Dems Losing Their Minds Over This As Proof 'These Are the Most Glorious Times Ever!'
Doug P.
Ignorance Is No Excuse: Pakistani Rape Suspect Says He Didn't Know It Was Illegal In the U.K. (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Call a WHAAAAMbulance! Angry Whiner Chuck Todd Asks Senators If They're Happy They Confirmed Kash Patel Amy Curtis
Advertisement