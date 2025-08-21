Joe Biden's Spox Chatted with Him ONLY Twice, Yet Spoke for Him Daily: A White House Charade

Well, that is a disturbing development.

.@RepJamesComer: "Ian Sams, who was the White House spokesperson for a significant amount of Joe Biden's time as president, interacted with him two times...I interacted more with Joe Biden than Joe Biden's spokesperson." pic.twitter.com/x47pgyXsk1 — CSPAN (@cspan) August 21, 2025

🚨 Ian Sams, a top Biden White House spokesman, just admitted to Congress he barely ever interacted with Joe Biden—yet he was the loudest voice insisting Joe was “fit.”



Ian parroted talking points from Biden’s handlers, not firsthand experience. pic.twitter.com/ySil6MPcg5 — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) August 21, 2025

So, Biden's spokesperson barely spoke with him in two years. That's more than troubling.

Sams, you may recall, was a near constant presence in the media as a White House spox attempting to sweep the Hunter Biden scandal under the rug in increasingly pathetic ways.



But apparently only ever spoke to Biden himself twice...?pic.twitter.com/9AqmlFyDF4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 21, 2025

It's hard to imagine.

Ian Sams was the Biden administration’s point man during all of the Hunter Biden drama. There was a time when he was quoted in news stories on a near daily basis to defend the Biden family.



But apparently he only interacted with President Biden twice. https://t.co/x2Su6dDoW9 — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) August 21, 2025

So who was giving Sams the talking points? Jill Biden?

Unreal. Who the F was actually running the country. It sure as hell wasn’t Biden. https://t.co/JPPSnfamx7 — David (@EvilNuff) August 21, 2025

That's an excellent question.

So, let's do some math. Anyone Ian interacted with more than two times had a far greater chance of running American policy than Joe Biden. https://t.co/nUxlGOhkEM — BrandonBSayin (@BrandonBSayin) August 21, 2025

It's quite clear Biden wasn't making policy. Now, Americans just need to know who was.

How can Senior Advisor to Biden have only two meetings with Biden in over two years? How can this be believed? https://t.co/gIbkvMp2B7 — Richard Long (@RTLong46) August 21, 2025

This says a lot. https://t.co/peP3VxGRqP — Horse Sense (@the_capper_) August 21, 2025

It certainly does.

Who will be the first to tell

who was actually in charge?



They all know. https://t.co/lzeHh6y5Y1 — Hobson - Please Stop That (@chimera246) August 21, 2025

Was it Barack Obama or Jill Biden or possibly even Hunter?

Actually believable when you factor in Biden's 10AM nappy time lids immediately followed by Doctor Jill serving his 1PM warm Milk & Cookies which of course put him out cold again until he had to wake for his sundowner medication. By then it's already 8PM and time for bed! https://t.co/UZeWZJiKzK — The Rogue Courant (@RogueCourant) August 21, 2025

His days were full. What time did he have left?

WOW... totally possible it was all worse than we thought. — Sgt_Mac87 (@Sgt_Mac87) August 21, 2025

As hard as it is to believe, it truly may have been.

What a sham perpetrated on the American people! The staff ran cover & lied. The MSM protected him. Jill & Hunter Biden dragged Joe around.

But hey, Nancy Pelosi thinks Biden should be on Rushmore 🙄 — Heckler Pix (@ohheckorama) August 21, 2025

The whole Biden Administration was a disaster.

