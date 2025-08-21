'You Didn't Earn That:' British Journo Insists on 100% Inheritance Tax Because It'll...
Seriously, Dude?! CNN Senior Reporter Insists There Are No Negative Polls About Gavin Newsom

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on August 21, 2025
Townhall Media

California Governor Gavin Newsom really thinks he's got what it takes to take on President Trump, but has gone about doing so in the most cringeworthy and insulting of ways.

The Leftists who love Newsom (and, yeah, they exist) really think he's onto something. But the rest of us find Newsom's approach, and his governance of both San Francisco and California, off-putting.

And it shows in polls.

Unless you're CNN Senior Reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere. Much like his colleague Donie O'Sullivan can't find examples of Left-wing violence, Dovere can't seem to find the polls that show folks just don't like Newsom.

You sure about that, Edward?

Oh, look a poll.

The problem is, as always, CNN.

All the time.

Scott Jennings Asks Dems What They Thought Would Happen After Picking Losing Side of Every Issue (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
A real bang-up job, Ed.

But this right here is this writer's favorite part: CNN itself ran a story on these 'non-existent' polls about Newsom.

Here's more from Ed's own network:

But that’s different from saying the Democratic Party needs Newsom as its leader. On that, the jury very much remains out. And Democrats might be wary of Newsom filling too much of their vacuum.

The governor remains unknown to many Americans. But among those who have offered views of him, he’s been consistently underwater – and usually substantially so.

A CNN poll last year, when Democrats were considering alternatives to then-President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, showed Americans viewed Newsom unfavorably 31%-21%. A Fox News poll with fewer undecideds showed his split at a negative 44%-35% among registered voters.

Do they not have Google in the CNN offices?

Hahahahahahaha.

The media always do this: President Trump says something, and they add 'without evidence' to President Trump's claim. After spending the last four years ignoring Joe Biden's wild assertions (like his uncle was eaten by cannibals) and his obvious decline (Grandpa Joe wasn't awake at midnight).

But keep it up, media. You're doing great.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA CNN DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM

