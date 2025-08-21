Seriously, Dude?! CNN Senior Reporter Insists There Are No Negative Polls About Gavin Newsom

California Governor Gavin Newsom really thinks he's got what it takes to take on President Trump, but has gone about doing so in the most cringeworthy and insulting of ways.

The Leftists who love Newsom (and, yeah, they exist) really think he's onto something. But the rest of us find Newsom's approach, and his governance of both San Francisco and California, off-putting.

And it shows in polls.

Unless you're CNN Senior Reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere. Much like his colleague Donie O'Sullivan can't find examples of Left-wing violence, Dovere can't seem to find the polls that show folks just don't like Newsom.

in addition to that Newsom is on the president’s mind past midnight is the citing of non-existent “polls” and asserting based on nothing clear how “he is viewed”: https://t.co/4eGV3DSzXC pic.twitter.com/rq91JvFrjB — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) August 21, 2025

You sure about that, Edward?

Oh, look a poll.

Here is your problem. You are at CNN 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Rwk7lRv0IY — … (@happyhawaii007) August 21, 2025

The problem is, as always, CNN.

He gets polled on favorables and for the 2028 Democrat primary all the time. — Chris (@chriswithans) August 21, 2025

All the time.

“Is the citing of non-existent polls.”



Just great work here, Ed. pic.twitter.com/eyclRPtNMm — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) August 21, 2025

A real bang-up job, Ed.

But this right here is this writer's favorite part: CNN itself ran a story on these 'non-existent' polls about Newsom.

Love it how you guys don't even know what goes on at your own network, what a journalist you are, can even do a 5 second Google search https://t.co/7jdZYVpchn — John (@John_Faker) August 21, 2025

Here's more from Ed's own network:

But that’s different from saying the Democratic Party needs Newsom as its leader. On that, the jury very much remains out. And Democrats might be wary of Newsom filling too much of their vacuum. The governor remains unknown to many Americans. But among those who have offered views of him, he’s been consistently underwater – and usually substantially so. A CNN poll last year, when Democrats were considering alternatives to then-President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, showed Americans viewed Newsom unfavorably 31%-21%. A Fox News poll with fewer undecideds showed his split at a negative 44%-35% among registered voters.

Do they not have Google in the CNN offices?

Hahahahahahaha.

>these polls are very much in existence

>newsom is a top 5 topic in the current news cycle



Call me crazy, but I think it’s a good thing we have a president who has enough energy to be awake past midnight and speaking about the current issues of the day https://t.co/Y6DNhw5lDl — Dr. Niles Crane’s Current Affairs Liaison (@DrNilesCraneMD) August 21, 2025

The media always do this: President Trump says something, and they add 'without evidence' to President Trump's claim. After spending the last four years ignoring Joe Biden's wild assertions (like his uncle was eaten by cannibals) and his obvious decline (Grandpa Joe wasn't awake at midnight).

But keep it up, media. You're doing great.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

