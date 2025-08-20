Vice President Vance HUMILIATES Privileged White Leftists Who Oppose D.C. Crime Crackdown...
Voter Registration Trends By Party In 30 States Shows Dem Lunacy Is Working...

Keep It Classy, Camille! Gavin Newsom Press Office Continues Cringe Mockery of Trump Administration

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on August 20, 2025
Twitter

This writer will feel tremendous amounts of schadenfreude when Gavin Newsom's 2028 political campaign implodes in a pile of cringe memes and hair gel.

His campaign's push to mock -- emulate? -- President Trump's style comes off as disgusting and smarmy. Including doubling down on mocking the Butler, PA, assassination attempt that took the life of Corey Comperatore.

Earlier today, we told you the Trump administration decided to paint the border wall black, hoping the glaring desert sun would make the wall too hot to climb. It's a clever, cost-effective way to secure our border and another thing that's broken the Left's brain.

Gavin Newsom's Press Office, the tacky troll account run by Camille Zapata and a team of Leftists, decided to take a dig at DHS head Kristi Noem's announcement:

Keep it classy, Camille.

So completely broke Gavin.

Man, he's awful.

That's an insult to seven-year-olds.

Scott Jennings Drops More TRUTH BOMBS About America's History, Slavery, and the Civil War (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
California lost another major retailer today, L.A. is still a pile of ash, and crime is out of control.

But Gavin's got his priorities -- namely, running a presidential campaign against a guy who won't be on the ballot in 2028.

Bingo.

Woof, indeed.

Like all Democrats, Newsom loves the commies.

What Lily doesn't understand is that stuff like this is why Trump won.

Also, name what rights you no longer have.

EL. OH. EL.

Okay, dude.

It sure was.

The Left can't meme because they are the meme.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM KRISTI NOEM

