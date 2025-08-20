Keep It Classy, Camille! Gavin Newsom Press Office Continues Cringe Mockery of Trump Administration

This writer will feel tremendous amounts of schadenfreude when Gavin Newsom's 2028 political campaign implodes in a pile of cringe memes and hair gel.

His campaign's push to mock -- emulate? -- President Trump's style comes off as disgusting and smarmy. Including doubling down on mocking the Butler, PA, assassination attempt that took the life of Corey Comperatore.

Earlier today, we told you the Trump administration decided to paint the border wall black, hoping the glaring desert sun would make the wall too hot to climb. It's a clever, cost-effective way to secure our border and another thing that's broken the Left's brain.

Gavin Newsom's Press Office, the tacky troll account run by Camille Zapata and a team of Leftists, decided to take a dig at DHS head Kristi Noem's announcement:

“This [paint] is specifically at the request of the President” https://t.co/ftW3xRVn9c pic.twitter.com/OMZHfqzdHr — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 20, 2025

Keep it classy, Camille.

So completely broke Gavin.

At least he didn’t murder his own mother after neglecting her. pic.twitter.com/9VdxfXlhr0 — CageyBee (@CageyBee33) August 20, 2025

Man, he's awful.

That's an insult to seven-year-olds.

Trump can troll like the best of them, but he gets s**t done.



All Newsom does is have this account troll for him while he does what exactly?



It isn’t like people are moving to California because of the fantastic job he is doing. — Michelle Whitzel ™ (@MichelleWhitzel) August 20, 2025

California lost another major retailer today, L.A. is still a pile of ash, and crime is out of control.

But Gavin's got his priorities -- namely, running a presidential campaign against a guy who won't be on the ballot in 2028.

Bingo.

Woof, indeed.

The only time Gavin actually cleaned anything up was when his buddy Xi came to town pic.twitter.com/tI3ke2o0sw — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) August 20, 2025

Like all Democrats, Newsom loves the commies.

Literally where was any of this energy the first term? I have so many less rights now & y'all finally okay with calling out how s***ty and ugly and miserable these MAGATs are?! https://t.co/12R0ymE9jb pic.twitter.com/5Mm8SZmnAe — Lily (@lilyjolene) August 20, 2025

What Lily doesn't understand is that stuff like this is why Trump won.

Also, name what rights you no longer have.

This is currently the best account on Twitter and it’s not remotely close.



Any criticism of it highlights the difference in goalposts for Dems and the Nazi/Pedophile party. https://t.co/1nOhlsakD5 — Scarecrow (@WisTim55) August 20, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

Okay, dude.

It sure was.

Its ok frens, the left still lacks the ability to meme https://t.co/Id9No1ZnYr — Noah Wall (@NoahWWall) August 20, 2025

The Left can't meme because they are the meme.

