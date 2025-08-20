Pork Belly Persecution: The UK Is Arresting People for Professing Their Love of...
Illegal Immigrant Poses as Maine Cop, Busted Buying Gun, Agrees to Self-Deport
The Anti-Semitic Jerk Terrorizing Bethany Mandel's Family Got Booted from Fidelity with Ex...
Parents Play Immigration Roulette for 20 Years, Left Uses Their Kid to Tug...
Scott Jennings Drops Truth Bombs on CNN Panel Dems About Trump’s Plan for...
VIP
Democrat Delusions: Variety Writer Wants the Fascist Fantasies In His Head Reflected on...
CNN Analyst Among Those Whose Intelligence Security Clearances Were Revoked by DNI Tulsi...
Fearing Trump Will Secure Peace Between Russia and Ukraine, Susan Rice Dusts Off...
Dana Loesch Shreds The Left On Mail-In Ballots As Only She Can
VIP
Transatlantic Trash Talk: France Critiques the U.S., Americans Shrug It Off on X
Alec Baldwin Asks If Trump Is Going to Federalize the NBA
A New Document Casts Serious Doubt on Hundreds of Commutations Issued by the...
Bret Baier Proves No One Is Above the Law in Trump's Washington DC
TDS On Steroids: Watch As Unhinged Liberal Confronts Trump Supporters Simply Trying to...

Trump and Noem's Hot New Border Wall Enhancement Is the Latest Thing to Make Dems Nuttier

Doug P. | 9:14 AM on August 20, 2025
Twitter

It's now been seven months since the Biden administration and their disastrous policies were replaced by common sense, and when it comes to border security and illegal crossings it only took a couple of days from the time Trump was sworn in to notice a big difference:

Advertisement

And things have gotten even more buttoned up since then. 

The latest enhancement to the border wall is a lock to make Democrats, who wanted the country flooded with illegals under Biden, even more furious:  

Democrats have yet another thing to be triggered by.

Recommended

The Anti-Semitic Jerk Terrorizing Bethany Mandel's Family Got Booted from Fidelity with Extreme Prejudice
justmindy
Advertisement

Like Trump said earlier this year during his speech to a Joint Session of Congress, America didn't need new legislation, just a new president. That's basically what DHS Secretary Kristi Noem pointed out: 

"This wall is part of the difference. Too high to climb. Too narrow to squeeze through. And now, at the President’s direction, it will be painted black— so hot to the touch that criminal illegal aliens won’t even try."

Before we know it Democrats will be handing out oven mitts to illegals. 

Noem had a simple response to Democrat concerns that people attempting to illegally cross into the U.S. could get burned:

President Donald Trump has ordered the entire southern border wall to be painted black to stop migrants from crossing because it’ll be too hot to touch, according to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Speaking near the border in New Mexico on Tuesday, Noem said crews have begun painting sections of the 30-foot steel bollards that make up the barriers. She said the directive came directly from Trump, under the expectation the dark paint will extend the steel’s lifespan by slowing rust and discourage migrants to climb the wall by making it unbearably hot under the desert sun.

“We are going to be painting the entire border wall black,” Noem told reporters. Asked about criticism that the practice could make conditions harsher for migrants, she responded: “Don’t touch it. People have a choice.”

Advertisement

Pro-choice Dems should appreciate that answer, right? RIGHT!?

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Anti-Semitic Jerk Terrorizing Bethany Mandel's Family Got Booted from Fidelity with Extreme Prejudice
justmindy
A New Document Casts Serious Doubt on Hundreds of Commutations Issued by the Biden Admin. (a Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
TDS On Steroids: Watch As Unhinged Liberal Confronts Trump Supporters Simply Trying to Enjoy a Coffee
Amy
Pork Belly Persecution: The UK Is Arresting People for Professing Their Love of Bacon
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings Drops Truth Bombs on CNN Panel Dems About Trump’s Plan for Russia/Ukraine Peace
Warren Squire
Parents Play Immigration Roulette for 20 Years, Left Uses Their Kid to Tug Heartstrings
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Anti-Semitic Jerk Terrorizing Bethany Mandel's Family Got Booted from Fidelity with Extreme Prejudice justmindy
Advertisement