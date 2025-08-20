Trump and Noem's Hot New Border Wall Enhancement Is the Latest Thing to Make Dems Nuttier

It's now been seven months since the Biden administration and their disastrous policies were replaced by common sense, and when it comes to border security and illegal crossings it only took a couple of days from the time Trump was sworn in to notice a big difference:

#EXCLUSIVE Border Patrol has less than 500 encounters today 🤯



Encounter numbers at the southern border plummet in @realDonaldTrump first days back in office according to data obtained through DHS sources—Who say, “This is what it is supposed to look like…”

“Welcome to the… — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) January 23, 2025

And things have gotten even more buttoned up since then.

The latest enhancement to the border wall is a lock to make Democrats, who wanted the country flooded with illegals under Biden, even more furious:

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the entire southern border wall will be painted black, so it will get hot in the sun and "make it even harder for people to climb."



"That is specifically at the request of the president." https://t.co/fDAt90dmk6 pic.twitter.com/rZZZhZ3SVx — ABC News (@ABC) August 19, 2025

Democrats have yet another thing to be triggered by.

🚨 LMAO! Democrats are currently losing their minds over President Trump and Kristi Noem painting the southern border wall BLACK to let it get super hot from the sun.



It's being done so the criminals would burn their hands to the touch if they even tried.



Genius move. 🔥🤣 pic.twitter.com/U0zGOuW6lm — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 19, 2025

Like Trump said earlier this year during his speech to a Joint Session of Congress, America didn't need new legislation, just a new president. That's basically what DHS Secretary Kristi Noem pointed out:

Today marks seven months of @POTUS Trump’s second term. When we got to work, America faced the worst border crisis in history. Today, that crisis isn’t just under control— it’s been obliterated.



This wall is part of the difference. Too high to climb. Too narrow to squeeze… pic.twitter.com/pPxfVWVSCU — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) August 20, 2025

"This wall is part of the difference. Too high to climb. Too narrow to squeeze through. And now, at the President’s direction, it will be painted black— so hot to the touch that criminal illegal aliens won’t even try."

Before we know it Democrats will be handing out oven mitts to illegals.

They should’ve electrified it💯💯🤣 — Sputnik🛰️ (@VasBroughtToX) August 19, 2025

This is as close as we can get to that I think 🤣 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 19, 2025

Noem had a simple response to Democrat concerns that people attempting to illegally cross into the U.S. could get burned:

President Donald Trump has ordered the entire southern border wall to be painted black to stop migrants from crossing because it’ll be too hot to touch, according to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Speaking near the border in New Mexico on Tuesday, Noem said crews have begun painting sections of the 30-foot steel bollards that make up the barriers. She said the directive came directly from Trump, under the expectation the dark paint will extend the steel’s lifespan by slowing rust and discourage migrants to climb the wall by making it unbearably hot under the desert sun. “We are going to be painting the entire border wall black,” Noem told reporters. Asked about criticism that the practice could make conditions harsher for migrants, she responded: “Don’t touch it. People have a choice.”

Pro-choice Dems should appreciate that answer, right? RIGHT!?

*****

