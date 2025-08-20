A Man DIED: Gavin NewSCUM and His Ghoulish Supporters Share a Laugh Over Trump Assassination Attempt

The Gavin Newsom social media team thinks it's really funny that an unhinged Leftist tried to assassinate President Trump, and they think the fact that Corey Comperatore, a husband and father, died is part of the punchline.

Newsom's ghoulish followers are jumping on the bandwagon, too:

from my gf’s family gc…the Newsom strategy is breaking through to normie libs pic.twitter.com/D80un6vCrk — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) August 19, 2025

Your girlfriend and her family aren't 'normie libs' because normie libs -- like the rest of us -- will be disgusted by this childish mockery.

Folks this is a joke making fun of Trump, it’s not a claim the assassination was faked lol https://t.co/6GLZl2qPp9 — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) August 19, 2025

The ketchup bottle betrays this assertion.

They think the shooting was a psy-op? — Daniel Di Martino 🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@DanielDiMartino) August 19, 2025

Clearly. THat's what the ketchup bottle implies.

I’m sure the Comperatores find this amusing. For the rest of us, it’s instructive. Ghouls will ghoul. — Normie (@BrooksPapa) August 19, 2025

They're very ghoulish.

assassination attempts are always hilarious, especially when an innocent bystander dies lol — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 19, 2025

That's the funniest part.

NOT.

Leftists are vile.

Mocking someone getting shot when another person was murdered that day is a genius move. pic.twitter.com/z5pXQklE8D — FreedomHealth (@LaughlandMorgan) August 20, 2025

Totally genius move.

Ofc these jokers would think assassination memes are funny.

These same “normie libs” wanted to imprison people over the vaxx and still think Russia changed votes to help Trump win in 2016.



They still aren’t sure what a woman is. Their grasp of reality is very much in doubt lol. pic.twitter.com/zQ47h4T7tg — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) August 20, 2025

The Left has exposed who they are and what they believe. This is how they'll treat us if they get back into power.

Of course the commies would go with Alinksy. Rule 5. pic.twitter.com/2MRx4256lv — Pam D (@soirchick) August 20, 2025

Straight out of Alinsky.

Getting Kamala Brat Summer flashbacks. https://t.co/fOLpQq84kT — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 20, 2025

Big time.

How'd that work out for her, by the way?

“Normie libs” making jokes about an assassination attempt on a presidential candidate where someone was killed, hahahahahahaha lol guys so funny, I can’t wait to make sure your side loses over and over again and I’m going to f***ing laugh doing it. https://t.co/a1qOhK9KWB — Jay (@OneFineJay) August 19, 2025

They're monsters.

To be clear - this is very specifically a suggestion that the Trump assassination attempt was faked.



Guess that means they think Corey Comperatore’s death was also fabricated? https://t.co/QfeZIyRTgr — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 20, 2025

Yes. This writer had a Leftist in her mentions say Comperatore was 'collateral damage' in a staged assassination attempt.

What is the strategy? Because this meme is that the assassination attempt was faked.



I am sure this is news to Corey Comperatore's family.



Unless this is supposed to mean that Trump murdered him.



"It's just a joke!" The punchline is what, then? https://t.co/dq6wHAyo2y — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) August 19, 2025

There is no punchline.

Yeah, it’s totally hilarious to mock the attempted assassination of a president that resulted in the death of an innocent bystander protecting his family.



In case you were wondering, this is why you lost. Right here. https://t.co/wdom4RUpCi — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 20, 2025

And this is why Gavin Newsom's campaign will flame out before the primaries.

