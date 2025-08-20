Here Come the Food Deserts! Kroger to Close Stores In Washington State Thanks...
A Man DIED: Gavin NewSCUM and His Ghoulish Supporters Share a Laugh Over Trump Assassination Attempt

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on August 20, 2025
Meme screenshot

The Gavin Newsom social media team thinks it's really funny that an unhinged Leftist tried to assassinate President Trump, and they think the fact that Corey Comperatore, a husband and father, died is part of the punchline.

Newsom's ghoulish followers are jumping on the bandwagon, too:

Your girlfriend and her family aren't 'normie libs' because normie libs -- like the rest of us -- will be disgusted by this childish mockery.

The ketchup bottle betrays this assertion.

Clearly. THat's what the ketchup bottle implies.

They're very ghoulish.

That's the funniest part.

NOT.

Leftists are vile.

Totally genius move.

The Left has exposed who they are and what they believe. This is how they'll treat us if they get back into power.

Straight out of Alinsky.

Big time.

How'd that work out for her, by the way?

They're monsters.

Yes. This writer had a Leftist in her mentions say Comperatore was 'collateral damage' in a staged assassination attempt.

There is no punchline.

And this is why Gavin Newsom's campaign will flame out before the primaries.

