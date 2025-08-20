Bank Execs Engage In Some Massive CYA and Place Conservative De-Banking Blame on Obama and Biden

There have been several stories about notable conservative public figures and conservative-leaning businesses getting de-banked, including President Trump, his family, and his attorneys. Robert Francis O'Rourke even wanted credit card companies to help him violate our Second Amendment rights by de-banking gun sellers.

The Obama Administration had Operation Choke Point, which targeted legal businesses the Obama administration simply didn't like, including those aforementioned gun stores.

President Trump called out Bank of America over the practice, and now he's got the entire de-banking scheme on his radar.

Which is why this story seems less like whistleblowing and more like some major CYA:

Bank executives blow the whistle on how Obama, Biden admins pressured them to debank conservatives https://t.co/XoFsXoZKfo — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) August 19, 2025

Here's more from Fox News Business:

In the wake of President Donald Trump's executive order outlawing debanking, major bank executives told Fox News Digital that they were under pressure by the Obama and Biden administrations to deny services to individuals and businesses for political reasons. 'Those pressures were very, very real. When your regulator gives you a suggestion, it’s not a suggestion, it’s an order. The political stuff is very real, those pressures are real,' a senior banking executive told Fox News Digital. Debanking refers to the practice of banks closing accounts or denying services to individuals or businesses, often with no explanation. The practice originated as part of federal anti-money laundering laws and regulations. An entity can be debanked after its transactions are marked suspicious, but in recent years, conservative and religious groups have accused banks of discriminating against them for their beliefs. Fox News Digital spoke with two executives at leading U.S. banks, who asked to remain anonymous, fearing reprisals. The executives said that ambiguity in federal laws was exploited by regulators under the Obama and Biden administrations in order to pursue political objectives. According to one executive, banks were pressured to deny services to certain industries as part of Operation Choke Point and Operation Choke Point 2.0. 'When there’s ambiguity in the law, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and for a long time the beholder was the Obama and Biden administration,' the official said. A House Oversight Committee report found that 'Operation Choke Point,' a DOJ task force whose aim was to 'choke out' legal companies disfavored by the Obama administration, worked with bank regulators to label certain industries, including firearms sales, as 'high risk.'

Those were two of the most corrupt administrations ever.

This is not blowing a whistle. That would have been 5 years ago. This is just capitulation in the opposite direction. — Area Man (@lheal) August 20, 2025

True.

Having worked around the six and seven figure NYC Marxists I think some did not need much of a nudge. — Young America (@YoungAmerica12) August 19, 2025

Probably not.

These two are so corrupt. — Logan808 (@Logan8083) August 19, 2025

Rotten to the core.

@realDonaldTrump and his businesses weren’t the only ones targeted by @BarackObama and @JoeBiden …believe you me. — Jonathan Kinsley (@jon_kinsley) August 19, 2025

They were not. Average Americans were also targeted.

Well, this tells you how corrupt the bank CEO’s are. How can you be pressured if you have nothing to hide. Just come out and say “the president is trying to make us do this.” Nope. — Joe (@OnceABootlegger) August 19, 2025

And then the President and Democrats in Congress throw you in prison.

"Those pressures were very, very real. When your regulator gives you a suggestion, it’s not a suggestion, it’s an order.” https://t.co/3wAypOhEu1 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 20, 2025

It's an order.

Obama and Biden were terrible - but this is just big banks‘ effort to escape blame their role in debanking - as if they all didn’t have years of history pushing woke nonsense.



Jamie Dimon spoke out against January 6th then closed Trump family accounts. He didn’t need pressure. https://t.co/adxBmegygQ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 20, 2025

Exactly.

Yeah, this happened before all this video game stuff.



They've been using payment processors and banks for a long time against political rivals. https://t.co/M30OXZkLAi — 𓆩𓆪𝓛𝓾𝓬𝓲𝓪 𓆩𓆪 (@SeptembersRain) August 20, 2025

Too long. And it must be stopped.

Literally not the least bit surprised.

Remember the whole used car thing when Republican owned dealers got a raw deal? https://t.co/kgm5i9fl1t — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) August 20, 2025

We absolutely remember that.

Congress needs to pass a law to make sure this doesn't happen to another person, ever again.

