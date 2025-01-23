NY AG Letitia James Reminds Trump She Plans to Uphold the Law by...
'What You're Doing Is WRONG': Watch Trump Call Out Bank of America CEO for Conservative Discrimination

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on January 23, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Back in April, we told you how Bank of America (BoA) stopped doing business with former Donald Trump attorney John Eastman. It wasn't the first time BoA took a stand against Trump; they were willing to turn over customer data related to transactions in and around D.C. to the FBI as the FBI investigated January 6.

Today, Donald Trump called out BoA CEO Brian Moynihan to his face.

WATCH:

He's so good at that.

Part of why they hate him.

Absolutely unacceptable.

Some of that started with Obama and Operation Chokepoint.

He does.

He should provide better context for why he's calling them out, but it's great to see him call them out.

We'll see what he does, rather than what he says.

We got so lucky!

'Banks are places that have money. And you can go to a bank and get money. That money can provide an opportunity economy for Americans.'

Or something.

Hopefully calling out the CEO in such a public forum means change will come.

