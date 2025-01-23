'What You're Doing Is WRONG': Watch Trump Call Out Bank of America CEO for Conservative Discrimination

Back in April, we told you how Bank of America (BoA) stopped doing business with former Donald Trump attorney John Eastman. It wasn't the first time BoA took a stand against Trump; they were willing to turn over customer data related to transactions in and around D.C. to the FBI as the FBI investigated January 6.

Today, Donald Trump called out BoA CEO Brian Moynihan to his face.

WATCH:

President Trump to Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan: "I hope you're going to open your banks to conservatives because what you're doing is WRONG." pic.twitter.com/Ob3pwN9cAm — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 23, 2025

Trump has not problem laying down the law and speaking the truth directly to those who are ruining freedom for us!!! — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) January 23, 2025

My sis and her husband will be happy to hear this — they were debanked for being Conservative Trump supporters. — GayLatina4Trump (@GayLatina4Trump) January 23, 2025

Firearm related business are one of many times that are not allowed to bank with these banks. — Adam Smith (@AdamSmithKY) January 23, 2025

Some of that started with Obama and Operation Chokepoint.

I love that he calls them out without skipping a beat. — Ian Crafton (@icrftn) January 23, 2025

He should provide better context for why he's calling them out, but it's great to see him call them out.

I would have liked to hear a response by Moynihan. He looked a little shocked but he needed to hear it. — Emily C. (@EmilyinChas) January 23, 2025

We'll see what he does, rather than what he says.

So lucky we won! This would've gotten much worse!! Even tho I still see leftists canceling or unfriending people, its getting better.😝 No more discrimination against conservatives would be nice!🤩🥰 https://t.co/AXetggGNDZ — MarvelousMargaret😘🚛🚜🤠💒🦊🏜🇺🇸🙏🐿🍀📸📚🦋 (@BeautBoulevards) January 23, 2025

Imagine Kamala speaking this conference.. 😬 https://t.co/lWu3yBZUao — Blacks for President Donald Trump (@BlacksforDJT) January 23, 2025

'Banks are places that have money. And you can go to a bank and get money. That money can provide an opportunity economy for Americans.'

“Debanking” of conservatives by Dems is a major issue that’s been under the radar.



Biden expanded it to use against people based on political ideology vs criminal laundering & terror threats.



Of course Trump is aware & on it. https://t.co/NwkdSSCTEl — Common Sense America (@american4sense) January 23, 2025

Hopefully calling out the CEO in such a public forum means change will come.