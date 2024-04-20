DESPICABLE: Bank of America, USAA Shut Down Trump Attorney Accounts

This is not the first time we've heard of banks engaging in shady practices concerning Americans' civil liberties. Remember the feds asking banks to look into purchases of things like Bibles, and Bank of America -- who we will talk about here -- gave the FBI a list of anyone who made a transaction in DC between January 5-7, 2021.

Now they've shut down the accounts of John Eastman, a former attorney of President Trump: both Bank of America and USAA, for reasons unknown.

‘Rather Despicable’: John Eastman Speaks Out After Bank Of America, USAA Shut Down His Accounts https://t.co/RaLEDfzVj4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 16, 2024





More from the Daily Caller:

John Eastman, once an attorney for former President Donald Trump, was de-banked twice in the span of several months by two prominent financial institutions, Bank of America and USAA, he told the Daily Caller. His accounts were closed as he faced substantial backlash for his work advising Trump around the time of the 2020 election. Eastman said he had switched most of his banking from Bank of America to USAA, a company that provides financial services exclusively to military veterans as well as their families, due to the former’s “wokeness.” Both corporations are federally insured, and Bank of America was bailed out with billions of dollars in taxpayer funds during the global financial crisis. Bank of America alerted Eastman in September of 2023 that it would be closing his accounts, a letter obtained by the Daily Caller shows. Shortly thereafter, USAA notified Eastman in November that his two bank accounts with the company would be closed, a separate letter shows.

Realize where we are.

They did the same thing with Operation Choke Point, and state financial officers have put Bank of America on notice for 'de-banking' conservative groups in the past.

If a bank requires a Federal charter and state license to operate, SCOTUS should take up the issue as to whether the Government is enabling suppression of speech, a protected CONSTITUTIONAL activity. — ExposingTheSkeletons (@EXPTHESKE) April 17, 2024

At some point, the Left realized corporations weren't the enemy, but a vital tool in enforcing their agenda, while allowing them to avoid that pesky Constitution.

That needs to change. Pronto.

BOA & USAA have not heard about Bud Light and/or Target yet. Let’s make it happen — Suns Out (@SunsOut949) April 17, 2024

But Bud Light and Target are still in business.

Boycott Bank of America & USAA. https://t.co/5Jpyxum0JE — Kat1776 ✝️🇺🇸 (@Kat17763) April 17, 2024

Good luck.

John Eastman is a brilliant and ethical man. The banks are woke and at the mercy of federal regulators . https://t.co/VEyD7vw1hT — Mark Meckler (@MarkMeckler) April 17, 2024

Trump -- love him or hate him -- is entitled to legal counsel.

Eastman -- love him or hate him -- is allowed to work for clients of his choosing.

The fact he's being punished for doing so is chilling.

The rabidly insane always go too far.



They destroy people and once they start they can't stop until every aspect of their targets life is ruined beyond repair.



They unjustly stole his livelihood and targeted his bank accounts. Will they burn his house down next? It's sad that… https://t.co/Nz7S8qLTct — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) April 17, 2024

The next steps are the same: de-bank, deny access to money, health care, housing, employment if the government doesn't like you're political or social leanings.

Using corporations and DEI departments to circumvent the Constitution and harm our rights.

First they create a cashless society, then the restrict who can participate in it based on political views.



Social credit anyone?



John Eastman says Bank of America, USAA will not tell him why he was debankedhttps://t.co/VhYpGZim8h — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) April 17, 2024

Bingo. Social credit is what this is.

House GOP has an investigation into @BankofAmerica for doing the same to J6ers.



Congress is in disarray but exposing the complicity of major institutions in destroying foes of the regime must be a priority. https://t.co/7rFwk2Hmqs — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 19, 2024

But nothing ever comes of these investigations, so what's the point?

Now imagine a bank shut down a pro-Hamas account. https://t.co/tRADEHEN0d — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) April 17, 2024

The Left would lose its mind.

If they can do it to him, they can do it to you, this has to stop @Jim_Jordan https://t.co/PrJDegIUfz — Yvonne Burton (@RedpillSentinel) April 19, 2024

They can, and they will.