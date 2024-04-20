'Highway Robbery': Here's More Info on Who's Benefitting From Biden's Loan Payoff Vote-Buy...
Count Brian Stelter Among 'Journalists' Whose Trump Rally Press Cred Requests Have Been...
S.F. Mayor's 'Just Imagine' Ride on China's High-Speed Rail Makes Some Points (None...
'Neverland Ranch With Craft Services': Watch Bill Maher Take on the Left's Sexualization...
Biden's Campaign Ad About Being Sharp Leads to COMEDY GOLD on X
Deadly DEI: UC Davis Breast Cancer Surgical Applicant Requirements Show Danger of Woke...
Way to Go, Grandpa Joe! Biden's Cannibal Story Has Made Papua New Guinea...
She'll Fit Right In! New Planet Fitness CEO Loves DEI, 'Unconscious Bias' Training
Everything Is Fine: FBI Warns Chinese Hackers Threaten U.S. Infrastructure
'Nixon Singularity': Bizarre Presidential Racism Chart Gets All the Mockery It Deserves
STEALTH ATTACK: While Europeans Sleep, Americans Flood Twitter With Things They Can't Unde...
What Did You Expect? Fast Food Prices SKYROCKET in California After New Minimum...
Speaker Johnson Under Fire, NPR Underwater, Trump Jury Under Investigation!
Elon Musk Says Accounts Caught 'Engagement Farming' Will Be Suspended, Users Have Question...

DESPICABLE: Bank of America, USAA Shut Down Trump Attorney Accounts

Amy Curtis  |  11:00 AM on April 20, 2024
AngieArtist

This is not the first time we've heard of banks engaging in shady practices concerning Americans' civil liberties. Remember the feds asking banks to look into purchases of things like Bibles, and Bank of America -- who we will talk about here -- gave the FBI a list of anyone who made a transaction in DC between January 5-7, 2021.

Advertisement

Now they've shut down the accounts of John Eastman, a former attorney of President Trump: both Bank of America and USAA, for reasons unknown.


More from the Daily Caller:

John Eastman, once an attorney for former President Donald Trump, was de-banked twice in the span of several months by two prominent financial institutions, Bank of America and USAA, he told the Daily Caller. His accounts were closed as he faced substantial backlash for his work advising Trump around the time of the 2020 election.

Eastman said he had switched most of his banking from Bank of America to USAA, a company that provides financial services exclusively to military veterans as well as their families, due to the former’s “wokeness.” Both corporations are federally insured, and Bank of America was bailed out with billions of dollars in taxpayer funds during the global financial crisis.

Bank of America alerted Eastman in September of 2023 that it would be closing his accounts, a letter obtained by the Daily Caller shows. Shortly thereafter, USAA notified Eastman in November that his two bank accounts with the company would be closed, a separate letter shows.

Realize where we are.

They did the same thing with Operation Choke Point, and state financial officers have put Bank of America on notice for 'de-banking' conservative groups in the past.

Recommended

'Highway Robbery': Here's More Info on Who's Benefitting From Biden's Loan Payoff Vote-Buying Scheme
Doug P.
Advertisement

At some point, the Left realized corporations weren't the enemy, but a vital tool in enforcing their agenda, while allowing them to avoid that pesky Constitution. 

That needs to change. Pronto.

But Bud Light and Target are still in business.

Good luck.

Trump -- love him or hate him -- is entitled to legal counsel.

Eastman -- love him or hate him -- is allowed to work for clients of his choosing.

The fact he's being punished for doing so is chilling.

The next steps are the same: de-bank, deny access to money, health care, housing, employment if the government doesn't like you're political or social leanings.

Using corporations and DEI departments to circumvent the Constitution and harm our rights.

Advertisement

Bingo. Social credit is what this is.

But nothing ever comes of these investigations, so what's the point?

The Left would lose its mind.

They can, and they will.

Tags: AMERICA DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT INSURANCE LAW LAWYER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Highway Robbery': Here's More Info on Who's Benefitting From Biden's Loan Payoff Vote-Buying Scheme
Doug P.
'Neverland Ranch With Craft Services': Watch Bill Maher Take on the Left's Sexualization of Kids
Amy Curtis
Count Brian Stelter Among 'Journalists' Whose Trump Rally Press Cred Requests Have Been Denied
Doug P.
Biden's Campaign Ad About Being Sharp Leads to COMEDY GOLD on X
ArtistAngie
STEALTH ATTACK: While Europeans Sleep, Americans Flood Twitter With Things They Can't Understand
Grateful Calvin
Way to Go, Grandpa Joe! Biden's Cannibal Story Has Made Papua New Guinea Academics MAD
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Highway Robbery': Here's More Info on Who's Benefitting From Biden's Loan Payoff Vote-Buying Scheme Doug P.
Advertisement