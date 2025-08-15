The Australian Has a SADZ That the Olympics 'Anti-Trans' Rules Will Ruin a Man's Dream of Beating Women

Last October, the United Nations reported that almost 1,000 women had medals stolen from them at sporting events, thanks to the 'inclusion' of 'trans women' (read: men) in their sporting events. Thankfully, President Trump was elected, and sanity has (at least temporarily) been restored. The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee quietly revised its rules back in July, and men will no longer be allowed to compete in women's events.

The Left, of course, is mad about this. And their dutiful stenographers in the media are glad to help push tales of woe like this:

Transgender athlete Hannah Mouncey says she fears her bid to become an Olympic handball representative will be dashed by year’s end as anti-trans sentiment is “weaponised” across world sport. Here's more: https://t.co/Ikm9WnykSN pic.twitter.com/0Un2yZXVwb — The Australian (@australian) August 15, 2025

We'll note the Australian locked replies.

Here's more:

Transgender athlete Hannah Mouncey says she fears her bid to become an Olympic handball representative will be dashed by year’s end as anti-trans sentiment is “weaponised” across world sport. Mouncey told the Sacked podcast that despite little fanfare she remained a member of the Australian women’s handball team which hopes to qualify for the LA Olympics in 2028. That team will gain automatic qualification for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics as a host nation, with Mouncey an integral member of the current Australian side. But the athlete who was denied an AFLW career after a last-minute change of heart by the AFL, could also have her Olympic dreams dashed as the participation of transgender athletes at the 2028 Games remains in the balance. She will continue to fight for her rights, having consistently advocated there should be strict parameters including testosterone limits for transgender athletes competing in female competitions.

'Hannah' Mouncey is a man named Calum, who used to play in the men's division.

The Australian really picked that image to try to argue it's unfair that Calum can't play against women.

When they say "she" they mean he...and when they say "her" they mean his..

Anyway here are some other pictures so you can see how massive Mr Mannah Mouncey is. https://t.co/0CnJFzDAcr pic.twitter.com/tGqIV1lU38 — Aja ♀️🇬🇧 (@AjaTheEmpress) August 15, 2025

'Men don't have an advantage over women.'

Biology disagrees.

This is Hannah. Hannah is comparing the size of his dong to a horse. https://t.co/MLtUWItJJl pic.twitter.com/VnXPXqew9K — Kassia♀️ (@FemaleInTheWild) August 15, 2025

But he's a woman!

Or something.

Locked replies, because that’s a man, man. The emperor has no clothes, we are not playing along https://t.co/zvPRtVB8z0 — Dixie Flatline (@LeanHugeGraves) August 15, 2025

The emperor has no clothes, but he does have a penis.

Why are you referring to this man as she/her?



He is male and should never be allowed to participate in women’s sport. https://t.co/60SDmyr16Q — Kirralie Smith (@KirralieS) August 15, 2025

No where near women's sports.

Men’s handball is available to “Hannah.”



What do you want to bet he’s not good enough to make the men’s Olympic team? https://t.co/cDU4uxdNGm — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) August 15, 2025

Ding! Ding! Ding!

As with most of these mediocre men, they switch to the women's division so they can 'win' by cheating.

Cause they can't cut it against their fellow men.

Men shouldn't compete as women.



Men who hate their bodies are still men.



Men who sob themselves to sleep begging to wake up women are still men.



Men are men. They can't be women, because women aren't men. https://t.co/knYhkpLgEn — Hakuna Matata (@HakunaMateria) August 15, 2025

This. All of this.

What's being weaponised here is male entitlement.



He has dwarfed + domineered over women in handball for too long, denying women their rightful place on the court and in the changing room.



It's not anti-trans to want women only sport - women who identify as men are welcome. https://t.co/PPAxUelSso — Andreia Patiredson (@WorldOfOrdinary) August 15, 2025

This is pure male entitlement and actual patriarchy -- not the made-up bull dung the Left screamed about for years.

