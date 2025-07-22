Sour D’Oh: Eric Swalwell Takes Shift at Sandwich Shop to Cut the Mustard...
GOLD MEDAL: U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee Officially Ban Men From Women's Sports

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:20 PM on July 22, 2025
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Less than a year ago, we told you how the U.N. -- hardly a bastion of Right-wing thinking -- estimated 900 female athletes lost medals to men ('trans women') in sporting events across the globe. The injustice is maddening and the Left, the self-titled 'party of women,' cheered it on in the name of 'trans rights' and 'tolerance.'

One of the reasons President Trump won reelection was in response to this abject nonsense and his administration worked to undo the damage the Left has wrought in women's sports.

Just a couple of weeks ago, UPenn changed its policies regarding men in women's sports.

And now the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has done the same:

Here's more from the New York Times:

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee quietly changed its eligibility rules on Monday to bar transgender women from competing in Olympic women’s sports, and now will comply with President Trump’s executive order on the issue, according to a post on the organization’s website.

The new policy, expressed in a short, vaguely worded paragraph, is tucked under the category of 'USOPC Athlete Safety Policy' on the site, and does not include details of how the ban will work. Nor does the new policy include the word 'transgender' or the title of Mr. Trump’s executive order, 'Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,' referring to it instead as 'Executive Order 14201.'

Mr. Trump signed the executive order on Feb. 5.

The committee’s new policy means that the national governing bodies of sports federations in the United States — which oversee sporting events for all ages, from youth to masters’ competitions — now must follow the U.S.O.P.C.’s lead, according to several chief executives of sports within the Olympic movement.

This is a win for women.

The cope in the New York Times editorial room must be off the charts.

That's a correct headline.

Dudes not allowed.

A year ago, the Biden administration was undermining Title IX.

All we needed was a new president.

This will snowball to other sporting bodies, and will help countless female athletes.

As soon as he runs for President.

A huge win.

They sure do.

All of this.

