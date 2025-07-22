GOLD MEDAL: U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee Officially Ban Men From Women's Sports

Less than a year ago, we told you how the U.N. -- hardly a bastion of Right-wing thinking -- estimated 900 female athletes lost medals to men ('trans women') in sporting events across the globe. The injustice is maddening and the Left, the self-titled 'party of women,' cheered it on in the name of 'trans rights' and 'tolerance.'

One of the reasons President Trump won reelection was in response to this abject nonsense and his administration worked to undo the damage the Left has wrought in women's sports.

Just a couple of weeks ago, UPenn changed its policies regarding men in women's sports.

And now the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has done the same:

Breaking News: The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee quietly changed its rules to bar transgender women from Olympic women’s sports, complying with President Trump’s order. https://t.co/ouUnekjA36 — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 22, 2025

Here's more from the New York Times:

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee quietly changed its eligibility rules on Monday to bar transgender women from competing in Olympic women’s sports, and now will comply with President Trump’s executive order on the issue, according to a post on the organization’s website. The new policy, expressed in a short, vaguely worded paragraph, is tucked under the category of 'USOPC Athlete Safety Policy' on the site, and does not include details of how the ban will work. Nor does the new policy include the word 'transgender' or the title of Mr. Trump’s executive order, 'Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,' referring to it instead as 'Executive Order 14201.' Mr. Trump signed the executive order on Feb. 5. The committee’s new policy means that the national governing bodies of sports federations in the United States — which oversee sporting events for all ages, from youth to masters’ competitions — now must follow the U.S.O.P.C.’s lead, according to several chief executives of sports within the Olympic movement.

This is a win for women.

They aren't "quietly barring" males from competing in the women's category.



They are openly proclaiming that males are excluded based on the fact that it's called the WOMEN'S category. — HeCheated.org (@hecheateddotorg) July 22, 2025

The cope in the New York Times editorial room must be off the charts.

Here you go, I fixed it for you. pic.twitter.com/XnxeQgyunW — Beth Bourne (@bourne_beth2345) July 22, 2025

That's a correct headline.

This means dudes. No more dudes in Olympic women's sports. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) July 22, 2025

Dudes not allowed.

What a difference a year makes! — Karen Orlando (@KarenFOrlando) July 22, 2025

A year ago, the Biden administration was undermining Title IX.

All we needed was a new president.

Excellent news. These national governing bodies (like @usacycling) need to protect the women's category at EVERY level. Here's hoping that happens immediately so I can stop posting pictures of juniors getting beaten by delusional males. pic.twitter.com/0gxPZqyMRg — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) July 22, 2025

This will snowball to other sporting bodies, and will help countless female athletes.

It's well past time... Thank you for getting it right. @GovernorShapiro when will you support women and stop biological men from competing in women's sports in PA? https://t.co/CEzIgWJ2Oh — Martina White (@VoteMartinaPA) July 22, 2025

As soon as he runs for President.

Trump drives me batty at times, but this is another win for the wacky president (and female athletes of course.) https://t.co/COSYw51qyF — Annette Jals (@AMJalsevac) July 22, 2025

A huge win.

Or, if you want to strip the headline of its Orwellianism, “U.S. Olympics Officials Bar Men from Women’s Competitions.”



“Transgender Women” aren’t a thing.



Oh, and also: Elections have consequences. pic.twitter.com/FQxg8KQkBf — Andrew T. Walker (@andrewtwalk) July 22, 2025

They sure do.

The U.S. Olympic Committee has announced it will comply with President Trump's Executive Order banning men from competing in women's sports.



It’s hard to applaud an organization for merely following the law, but nonetheless, this is a win.https://t.co/5gXR3CzZv4 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) July 22, 2025

All of this.