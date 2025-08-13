Scott Jennings: Guns Don't Kill People, Criminals Using Guns Do (WATCH)
It's (D)ifferent When They Do It: NY Post Journo Remembers a Time When Dems DID Clean Up Their Cities

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on August 13, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Back in November 2023, California Governor Gavin Newsom actually did his job and cleaned up the streets of San Francisco.

Not because it was the right thing to do for the taxpaying residents, and not because it would help the homeless by putting them in facilities for treatment.

No, because China's president Xi Jinping was coming.

We told you about that, and we're not the only ones to remember as Newsom whines about President Trump actually cleaning up D.C.

New York Post journalist Lydia Moynihan remembers, too:

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Ouch.

Brutal, but honest.

Absolutely true, but it showed they can do it if they want to.

And they could make it permanent, if they wanted to.

See? SEE!

Democrats don't want to do it, because the chaos of uncontrolled crime gives them power and is fertile ground for revolution.

Good question.

But if we're going to spend millions on illegals, we can spend millions on putting the homeless in permanent shelters where they can get help for their mental health issues and addictions.

YUP.

An absolute bullseye.

No, we have common sense. We know Newsom's actions were only for show, but the point is, he did it. He managed to clean up the streets, even if it was for the wrong reasons.

Which means the Democrats could do it for the right reasons if they chose to.

They choose not to. And therein lies their problem.

Like peas and carrots.

We bet it was. But as we told you yesterday, Democrats think it's perfectly normal and acceptable to have crime and 'crappy' areas of cities. It's not.

