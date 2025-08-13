It's (D)ifferent When They Do It: NY Post Journo Remembers a Time When Dems DID Clean Up Their Cities

Back in November 2023, California Governor Gavin Newsom actually did his job and cleaned up the streets of San Francisco.

Not because it was the right thing to do for the taxpaying residents, and not because it would help the homeless by putting them in facilities for treatment.

No, because China's president Xi Jinping was coming.

We told you about that, and we're not the only ones to remember as Newsom whines about President Trump actually cleaning up D.C.

New York Post journalist Lydia Moynihan remembers, too:

It was fine for Gavin Newsom to clean up San Francisco for Xi Jinping but it’s not ok for Trump to clean up Washington DC for the American people? — Lydia Moynihan (@LJMoynihan) August 11, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

They suddenly figured out how to clean-up San Francisco when the boss came to town 🤔 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2025

Ouch.

Brutal, but honest.

It’s fine, as long as you acknowledge that just as with Newsom, this is a one-off stunt which is going to have no lasting impact.



Democrats gonna democrat. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) August 12, 2025

Absolutely true, but it showed they can do it if they want to.

And they could make it permanent, if they wanted to.

And DC did it when the Pope came to see Obama. They moved all the homeless people to Arlington. Parks across the key bridge had the homeless who were usually scattered in DC. — GB (@GBtablereads) August 12, 2025

See? SEE!

And if it works deploy it in New York in the subways, Whatever you gotta do to get rid of the crackheads in the subway and the people slashing women or the moped gang people — Alex (@Brazil201) August 11, 2025

Democrats don't want to do it, because the chaos of uncontrolled crime gives them power and is fertile ground for revolution.

What did @CAgovernor do with all the homeless he “cleaned off the streets?” Where did they all go? https://t.co/gTxThwL8pe — MayDay (@TheRealMayDayT) August 13, 2025

Good question.

But if we're going to spend millions on illegals, we can spend millions on putting the homeless in permanent shelters where they can get help for their mental health issues and addictions.

Today’s bi-coastal Democratic Party leadership in a nutshell! https://t.co/5dCQscBj20 — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) August 12, 2025

YUP.

An absolute bullseye.

This shows you how many people have no common sense not realizing Newsome did this for show only & our President is doing it for the American people. We have a bunch of sheep in liberals & democrats. Whine, cry & have tantrums because they are so naive! https://t.co/5Sm5EjEd78 — kc (@kc123kc) August 13, 2025

No, we have common sense. We know Newsom's actions were only for show, but the point is, he did it. He managed to clean up the streets, even if it was for the wrong reasons.

Which means the Democrats could do it for the right reasons if they chose to.

They choose not to. And therein lies their problem.

Dems and hypocrisy go hand in hand https://t.co/26cPqVqIHg — Wes Allred (@Wallred1976) August 12, 2025

Like peas and carrots.

It was fine for Biden to clean up Seattle for that weekend he was in town.



Witnessing that after having visited the city for years was WILD. https://t.co/JDDaCi6xo3 — Mitsu (@MitsuShow) August 12, 2025

We bet it was. But as we told you yesterday, Democrats think it's perfectly normal and acceptable to have crime and 'crappy' areas of cities. It's not.

