‘Where Did They Go?’: San Francisco Homeless Gone, Streets Cleaned Ahead of Biden Visit to APEC Summit

APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation), an 'intergovernmental forum for 21 economies in the Pacific Rim' is meeting in San Francisco this week. Chinese president Xi Jinping will meet with President Biden there.

In preparation for APEC, San Francisco has managed to finally address the problem of homelessness, drug use, and human waste that plague its streets. It's a miracle, no?

REPORT: The San Francisco homeless population has "miraculously" gone missing as President Biden & Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet in the liberal city.



Remarkable!



The typical drug addicts & homeless who wander the city like zombies have disappeared as 20,000… pic.twitter.com/2iDpl4FHCG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 11, 2023

The tweet continues (emphasis added):

The typical drug addicts & homeless who wander the city like zombies have disappeared as 20,000 people are expected to visit the San Francisco thanks to the APEC summit. The New York Post says sources have told them that the homeless are being "herded" out to other areas of the city. "They started clearing the tents earlier this week and there is definitely a lot more police presence," said one resident. The resident also explained that the city appeared to have the capability to do this all along but they refused. "They’ve cleared out the tents that were near the Moscone Center on Howard Street, which tells me the city had the capability to do this all along... We need is a permanent solution." Another resident said: "They are just essentially herding the problem around but offering no long-term solutions." "I don’t know if these tents will be in physical view during APEC, but it will be virtually impossible to eliminate all of that." Clown city for a clown president.

That's the part that stuck out to us, too. The city was able to clean this up, and has -- until now -- refused to do so, to the detriment of the people who live, work, and pay lots of taxes in the city.

It tells you exactly what their priorities are.

Where did they go? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2023

Excellent question.

They've been "herded" back into the Tenderloin. I was out there today. Hundreds on the streets and garbage on every corner. They cleaned up the dealers, but the homeless remain. Very sad. — T Wolf 🌁 (@Twolfrecovery) November 11, 2023

Seems to be the answer.

Classic politics: Hide the dirt under the rug when the cameras are on.



They could fix the problem but choose not to, until it's time to impress the big players. — John (@johnEiid) November 11, 2023

Bingo. Look good for the APEC meeting, but completely ignore the concerns, safety, and needs of the actual residents of San Francisco.

If you live in the bay area, notice they could have done this at any time all along and the great experiment in tolerating these poor downtrodden addicts vanished in an instant when Xi came to town. Your government cleans up for him, not for you https://t.co/nVT0QhCgKD — Lee Jordan (@TheRealLeejo) November 11, 2023

We don't matter, apparently.

And just like that homeless disappeared for China’s XI’s visit!! https://t.co/eFArrb2p1L — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) November 11, 2023

Like magic.

Also points to a video by Gavin Newsom where he pledges to eliminate homelessness by 2018. How's that going?

Here's a video of Gavin Newsom from 2008 promising to end San Francisco's homeless crisis in 10 YEARS...



Today there are more than 170,000 homeless people in Gruesome Newsom’s commiefornia.



pic.twitter.com/2AV7ZoEGIZ — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) November 4, 2023

'Gruesome Newsom'. Heh.

This proves the point that I've made for years!



It can be fixed. It can be cleaned up and secure, if they want it to be, so the question is, why not?



Why are you allowing it in the first place? https://t.co/sImma6JF96 — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) November 11, 2023

That's a question San Francisco voters have to answer. At the ballot box.

A temporary, phony fix to hide reality. Democrats have destroyed a beautiful city, SF, & a beautiful state, CA. I know. I live here. Remember this when Newsom runs for President. https://t.co/RgAWM5z7tO — Lorie1917 (@Lorie1918) November 11, 2023

Not if, but when. Yes. And we will.

The opposite of “we are so back” isn’t “it’s over”, it’s whatever is happening right now in San Francisco https://t.co/CFk3U7DA2E — gfodor.id (@gfodor) November 11, 2023

Yes it is.

No additional funds are being used?

Hahaha... okay, I believe you... https://t.co/iyTuXs2qAJ — Jeffy (@JeffyJFR) November 11, 2023

We don't believe it, either, but let's just assume it's true: they're also telling us it didn't cost anything extra to clean up this mess, and yet they've refused to do it, until now.

Either way, it's a bad look.

Gavin actually admits he's cleaning up the city for his Commie friends. What does that say about his respect, or lack thereof, for the taxpayers in the city whose complaints about crime and feces covered streets had been ignored? https://t.co/PbyEVNqYkb — ginny j. (@ncginny) November 11, 2023

He doesn't respect them. And, when he runs for president, he won't respect the rest of the country, either.

San Francisco ppl...enjoy it for the brief moment you have it...when the new guys leave, it will go back to the old look https://t.co/oAyJL8NCeM — AntiHerō (@Twilightseven) November 11, 2023

It absolutely will.

