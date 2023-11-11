‘Where Did They Go?’: San Francisco Homeless Gone, Streets Cleaned Ahead of Biden Visit to APEC Summit

'Police State': Julie Kelly Has Inside Story From FBI's Massive 'Urgent Manhunt' for...
Amy Curtis  |  11:30 AM on November 11, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation), an 'intergovernmental forum for 21 economies in the Pacific Rim' is meeting in San Francisco this week. Chinese president Xi Jinping will meet with President Biden there.

In preparation for APEC, San Francisco has managed to finally address the problem of homelessness, drug use, and human waste that plague its streets. It's a miracle, no?

The tweet continues (emphasis added):

The typical drug addicts & homeless who wander the city like zombies have disappeared as 20,000 people are expected to visit the San Francisco thanks to the APEC summit.

The New York Post says sources have told them that the homeless are being "herded" out to other areas of the city.

"They started clearing the tents earlier this week and there is definitely a lot more police presence," said one resident.

The resident also explained that the city appeared to have the capability to do this all along but they refused.

"They’ve cleared out the tents that were near the Moscone Center on Howard Street, which tells me the city had the capability to do this all along... We need is a permanent solution."

Another resident said: "They are just essentially herding the problem around but offering no long-term solutions."

"I don’t know if these tents will be in physical view during APEC, but it will be virtually impossible to eliminate all of that."

Clown city for a clown president.

That's the part that stuck out to us, too. The city was able to clean this up, and has -- until now -- refused to do so, to the detriment of the people who live, work, and pay lots of taxes in the city.

It tells you exactly what their priorities are.

Excellent question.

Seems to be the answer.

Bingo. Look good for the APEC meeting, but completely ignore the concerns, safety, and needs of the actual residents of San Francisco.

We don't matter, apparently.

Like magic. 

Also points to a video by Gavin Newsom where he pledges to eliminate homelessness by 2018. How's that going?

'Gruesome Newsom'. Heh.

That's a question San Francisco voters have to answer. At the ballot box.

Not if, but when. Yes. And we will.

Yes it is.

We don't believe it, either, but let's just assume it's true: they're also telling us it didn't cost anything extra to clean up this mess, and yet they've refused to do it, until now.

Either way, it's a bad look.

He doesn't respect them. And, when he runs for president, he won't respect the rest of the country, either.

It absolutely will.

***

Tags: BIDEN CALIFORNIA CHINA SAN FRANCISCO XI JINPING

