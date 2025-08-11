Soft-on-Crime Gavin Newsom Is Shocked -- SHOCKED -- President Trump Is Cleaning Up D.C. (and CA's Next!)

The Democratic Party's soft-on-crime policies are crumbling in real time, thanks to President Trump. After announcing he was federalizing the D.C. police and cleaning up the city, the Left lost (what was left of) their minds.

Advertisement

Tim Walz called it the 'road to authoritarianism,' Chris Murphy tried and failed to blame the GOP, and he got a bunch of Leftists to come out in favor of criminals (good luck in the midterms!)

Now Gavin Newsom -- one of America's worst governors -- is chiming in, saying he saw this coming:

Yeah, Gavin.

We all saw it coming because we all saw the crappy job you and your fellow Democrats were doing.

Remember: Gavin Newsom opposed Prop. 36, the democratically supported bill put forth by fed-up California residents that would require harsher penalties for crimes. Democrats fought unsuccessfully to keep Prop. 36 off the ballot, and it passed with 68% support.

DC isn't a state, it's a federal district. Crime in the district is the federal government's responsibility. — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) August 11, 2025

It's clear the D.C. politicians can't handle running the city.

Who else saw this coming? https://t.co/C5z5jgLv6s — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 11, 2025

EVERYONE.

If you actually enforced he law then this wouldn’t be necessary.



But you can’t even do that. You’re a useless human being, Gavin Newsom.



You can’t even do the simplest job.



Resign already. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 11, 2025

Once again, Democrats are their own worst enemies.

Oh no don’t make our cities safer anything but that — Thomas Raffles (@TomRafflesJr) August 11, 2025

That's exactly what Democrats are saying.

That you and Time would both not be able to comprehend the difference between a state and a Federal district? yeah, i saw that coming from a mile away — Steve Busby (@BamaSteveB) August 11, 2025

Boom.

We all saw this coming and you were busy drinking wine. pic.twitter.com/wtNc18aUCO — Nate k 🇺🇸 (@thenate36) August 11, 2025

Hope dinner at the French Laundry was good, Gavin.

That’s what happens when you don’t do your job effectively 🤷🏻‍♀️



Btw, where’s the billions you spent “fixing” homelessness? — Ollee O’Conor (@RealRightMom) August 11, 2025

Someone will do the job.

Sanctuary cities will soon be a thing of the past. Cry more. — Remnantee (@HuffmanRobb) August 11, 2025

Advertisement

Need a tissue?

Run your cities & state into dumpster fires, expect federal intervention. The people deserve better than you’re delivering.



You should be fixing CA, not podcasting & campaigning out of state. — Mark Starrett 🇺🇸 (@MTStarrett) August 11, 2025

Fixing CA is hard work. Newsom doesn't do that.

Gavin Newsome is that girlfriend who talks s**t and gets her boyfriend stabbed... https://t.co/DY4R10a2JT — Pengu REBORN (@PenguReborn) August 11, 2025

That's the perfect metaphor for Newsom. A big mouth.

Normies are fine. Done with Meth heads in Leftist run cities destroying public trust.



We don't trust you @CAgovernor



DC isn't a state. Its a crime ridden city with no representation https://t.co/nHSOPGTgm3 — Johnny 5-Factory Reset the Republic (@johnny5is_Alive) August 11, 2025

And now President Trump is cleaning it up.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.



