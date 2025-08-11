Nancy Pelosi's J6 Whopper: Fmr. Chief of Capitol Police Sund Smacks Down Her...
Soft-on-Crime Gavin Newsom Is Shocked -- SHOCKED -- President Trump Is Cleaning Up D.C. (and CA's Next!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on August 11, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

The Democratic Party's soft-on-crime policies are crumbling in real time, thanks to President Trump. After announcing he was federalizing the D.C. police and cleaning up the city, the Left lost (what was left of) their minds.

Tim Walz called it the 'road to authoritarianism,' Chris Murphy tried and failed to blame the GOP, and he got a bunch of Leftists to come out in favor of criminals (good luck in the midterms!)

Now Gavin Newsom -- one of America's worst governors -- is chiming in, saying he saw this coming:

Yeah, Gavin.

We all saw it coming because we all saw the crappy job you and your fellow Democrats were doing.

Remember: Gavin Newsom opposed Prop. 36, the democratically supported bill put forth by fed-up California residents that would require harsher penalties for crimes. Democrats fought unsuccessfully to keep Prop. 36 off the ballot, and it passed with 68% support.

It's clear the D.C. politicians can't handle running the city.

EVERYONE.

Once again, Democrats are their own worst enemies.

That's exactly what Democrats are saying.

Boom.

Hope dinner at the French Laundry was good, Gavin.

Someone will do the job.

Need a tissue?

Fixing CA is hard work. Newsom doesn't do that.

That's the perfect metaphor for Newsom. A big mouth.

And now President Trump is cleaning it up.

