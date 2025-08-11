Sit Down, Jazz Hands! Tim Walz Says Fighting Crime Is the 'Road to Authoritarianism'

The Left is having a collective meltdown over President Trump's plan to wrestle our nation's Capitol away from the criminals who make its streets unsafe.

Chris Murphy tried to blame the GOP for crime (and damaged his fellow Dems instead), and now Tim Walz is chiming in that cracking down on crime is the 'road to authoritarianism:'

The road to authoritarianism is littered with people telling you you’re overreacting. https://t.co/g8RmUMaEtN — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) August 11, 2025

This is the guy who let Minneapolis burn. He's part of a party that thinks putting criminals behind bars is unfair and unjust.

His wife liked the smell of burning tires.

Which road allows you to watch your cities burn for days and then fire paintballs on innocent citizens? https://t.co/zfO3dgR1c6 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 11, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Remember when you had Police shoot Minnesota residents with paintballs who were standing on their porch during COVID? https://t.co/P5yYLE0DLW — Parler (@getparlerapp) August 11, 2025

That, somehow, wasn't authoritarianism.

You're telling us we're overreacting about crime — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) August 11, 2025

He should say that to the families of crime vicitms.

Tim Walz wants more people to be victims of crime in Washington, DC.



Insane. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 11, 2025

And in Minneapolis, Chicago, Baltimore -- every blue city, really.

Why are you obsessed with making sure more people are victims of crime? — Meara (@MillennialOther) August 11, 2025

Because reasons.

How about you reach out to @lileks about his carjacking in Minneapolis https://t.co/gJGujwvC2X — Billionaire Chimp (@ChimpWithMoney) August 11, 2025

Nah. Lileks is just 'overreacting.'

Authoritarianism is when I lose an election https://t.co/wroXcBjTZG — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 11, 2025

'Authoritarianism' is when Republicans enforce laws.

From the same guy who sat back as Minneapolis burned, whose wife opened the windows so she could smell the fires.



Sit down, Jazz Hands. https://t.co/SKCXQnFowG — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) August 11, 2025

Take all the seats, Timmy.

I recall being told Minnesotans were overreacting when you set up a Covid snitch hot line. https://t.co/TkhfSzXWte — Lowell George Washington (@deanriehm) August 11, 2025

Remeber that?

You should do a poll on how many Minnesotans would like for their National Guard units to make the neighborhood around the state capital safer. https://t.co/uLr8q5JRSB — Brett From L.A. (@ItsBrettFromLA) August 11, 2025

He probably wouldn't like the results of that one.

