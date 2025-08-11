Soft-on-Crime Gavin Newsom Is Shocked -- SHOCKED -- President Trump Is Cleaning Up...
Sit Down, Jazz Hands! Tim Walz Says Fighting Crime Is the 'Road to Authoritarianism'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on August 11, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

The Left is having a collective meltdown over President Trump's plan to wrestle our nation's Capitol away from the criminals who make its streets unsafe.

Chris Murphy tried to blame the GOP for crime (and damaged his fellow Dems instead), and now Tim Walz is chiming in that cracking down on crime is the 'road to authoritarianism:'

This is the guy who let Minneapolis burn. He's part of a party that thinks putting criminals behind bars is unfair and unjust.

His wife liked the smell of burning tires.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

That, somehow, wasn't authoritarianism.

He should say that to the families of crime vicitms.

And in Minneapolis, Chicago, Baltimore -- every blue city, really.

Because reasons.

Nah. Lileks is just 'overreacting.'

'Authoritarianism' is when Republicans enforce laws.

Take all the seats, Timmy.

Remeber that?

He probably wouldn't like the results of that one.

