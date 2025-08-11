Ryan Grim’s Gushing Ode to Anas Al-Sharif: Mistaking a Terrorist for a Top-Tier...
Sen. Chris Murphy Attempts to Blame GOP for High Crime Areas, Accidentally Kicks Dems Right In the Teeth

Doug P. | 3:15 PM on August 11, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

President Trump announcing a crackdown on crime in Washington, DC has the Democrats doing their thing, and that "thing" is to again gaslight about which political party is actually responsible for high crime areas not only in DC, but in the rest of the country. 

Another lame attempt from the Left to try and pin crime on Republicans is taking place, and you can't have a BS talking point being pushed without Sen. Chris Murphy taking part: 

Uh huh... and who runs the "most violent cities" in some of those states? 

But there are a lot of Republicans in many of those states so clearly the crime in Dem-run big cities must be their fault (cue massive eye roll). 

Murphy won't want to connect those dots, and there are only a couple of them. 

Great idea, senator!

