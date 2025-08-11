Sen. Chris Murphy Attempts to Blame GOP for High Crime Areas, Accidentally Kicks Dems Right In the Teeth

President Trump announcing a crackdown on crime in Washington, DC has the Democrats doing their thing, and that "thing" is to again gaslight about which political party is actually responsible for high crime areas not only in DC, but in the rest of the country.

Another lame attempt from the Left to try and pin crime on Republicans is taking place, and you can't have a BS talking point being pushed without Sen. Chris Murphy taking part:

Let's be totally clear. Trump's decision to take over the DC police isn't about public safety. The most violent cities are in Republican states - and there's no takeover happening there.



This is just another attempt to distract from Trump's corruption and suppress dissent. pic.twitter.com/a87Kpyk0h4 — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 11, 2025

Uh huh... and who runs the "most violent cities" in some of those states?

Chris brings up a great point, we do have a bunch of violent cities in red states and they all have ONE thing in common: Democrats run them. I fully support @realDonaldTrump taking federal control of these cities to restore law and order. I’m sure Chris supports this too… Right? https://t.co/GiQPidTXLt — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 11, 2025

But there are a lot of Republicans in many of those states so clearly the crime in Dem-run big cities must be their fault (cue massive eye roll).

What do DC, St. Louis, and Memphis all have in common, Chris? — Duffyevsky ☦ (@TheIllegit) August 11, 2025

Murphy won't want to connect those dots, and there are only a couple of them.

So you're saying the state government should intervene in the case of cities with a high crime rate?



OK. So who should intervene in DC? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) August 11, 2025

Great idea, senator!

