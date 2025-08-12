They Don't Get It: DC AWFL Says Her City Has 'Crappy Parts' but It's Not Fallujah

Washington, D.C., is the nation's capital. It's the city that represents the entire nation -- one where diplomats and foreign dignitaries come to meet with our government.

We have a vested interest in making sure the city is safe and welcoming, because it represents all of us.

Except if you're a Leftist in D.C., that is. Then you're fine with the crime because 'Orange Man Bad!'

I like how people who have never lived in DC, would never live in DC, and are scared to come to DC have Very Strong Opinions about crime in DC



It’s not Fallujah, it’s just a normal city — Jen Monroe (@thatjenmonroe) August 12, 2025

As this writer said, D.C. is everyone's city and most of us have strong opinions about crime in all cities.

Jen continues:

Just like where you live, there are nice parts, fine enough parts, and crappy parts



In that way, there is nothing special about DC



But I get it, those culture war clicks ain’t coming easy nowadays



And them Epstein Files aren’t going anywhere — Jen Monroe (@thatjenmonroe) August 12, 2025

This is the problem. This right here. This notion that we just have to tolerate the crappy parts and do nothing to clean them up is so incredibly wrong.

AWFLs like Jen live in the nice parts. It's Black and Hispanic people who live in the crappy parts and who are often the victims of crime. We can enforce laws and clean up those streets, too.

We don't have to live like this.

Anywhere.

Says it all.

Totally normal.

Yeah, totally odd that I wouldn't want to live there when your police chief has to give advice on how to not get car jacked... — DeadYup (@DeadYup1) August 12, 2025

So odd.

I worked in DC for more than 25 years, lived in Arlington, and Annapolis. Don't give me that. People in DC are divided into two categories: the predators and the prey. Doesn't matter where in the city you live. They pour out of Anacostia to prey on people with money. — Sherry Smith (@Samandavery2019) August 12, 2025

And it should be stopped. Putting the criminals in prison for a long time will lower crime rates.

So. Like when "journalists" write about how awful Florida is. — afreeindividual (@afreeindividual) August 12, 2025

Yes. That.

The attorney general of DC tried to force Kia to issue a "safety recall" because so many of their vehicles were getting stolen.



Of all of the arguments against deploying troops in DC, "crime isn't happening" is by far the stupidest. — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) August 12, 2025

The stupidest. By far.

Ah, so we're



Step 1: It's not really happening ⬅️ HERE



Step 2: Yeah, it's happening, but it's not a big deal



Step 3: It's a good thing, actually



Step 4: People freaking out about it are the real problem — Card Games on Icebergs 🐧✝️ (@cardgamepenguin) August 12, 2025

Always.

totally normal city stuff for an Uber Eats driver to have his car stolen in broad daylight by children, and then be dragged to death while trying to stop them from riding away with this livelihood. very normal for LEOs to hand out AirTags in response to a carjacking epidemic. https://t.co/lA4228d8We — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) August 12, 2025

Remember that? We do -- and those teens got a sweetheart deal after killing a man.

Sane people: "Holy s**t. If that's normal, Democrats are worse than I thought!" https://t.co/0aEtY3h6eZ — RBe (@RBPundit) August 12, 2025

It's very revealing that they think it's 'normal' to have 'crappy' parts of a city.

I’m watching 30 Rock and they portray Stone Mountain Georgia as some backwoods hick town where no civilized person should go. https://t.co/fyxzvhxlb0 — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) August 12, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

Jen says that's all just normal city stuff, man, and thinks you're a wimp for complaining about it: https://t.co/8AMP4ppGhl — HoodlumDoodlum (@HoodlumDoodlum) August 12, 2025

Jen wouldn't last two seconds in the 'crappy' parts of town.

