They Don't Get It: DC AWFL Says Her City Has 'Crappy Parts' but It's Not Fallujah

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on August 12, 2025
Twitter

Washington, D.C., is the nation's capital. It's the city that represents the entire nation -- one where diplomats and foreign dignitaries come to meet with our government.

We have a vested interest in making sure the city is safe and welcoming, because it represents all of us.

Except if you're a Leftist in D.C., that is. Then you're fine with the crime because 'Orange Man Bad!'

As this writer said, D.C. is everyone's city and most of us have strong opinions about crime in all cities.

Jen continues:

This is the problem. This right here. This notion that we just have to tolerate the crappy parts and do nothing to clean them up is so incredibly wrong.

AWFLs like Jen live in the nice parts. It's Black and Hispanic people who live in the crappy parts and who are often the victims of crime. We can enforce laws and clean up those streets, too.

We don't have to live like this.

Anywhere.

Says it all.

Totally normal.

So odd.

And it should be stopped. Putting the criminals in prison for a long time will lower crime rates.

Yes. That.

The stupidest. By far.

Always.

Remember that? We do -- and those teens got a sweetheart deal after killing a man.

It's very revealing that they think it's 'normal' to have 'crappy' parts of a city.

That's (D)ifferent.

Jen wouldn't last two seconds in the 'crappy' parts of town.

