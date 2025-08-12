They Don't Get It: DC AWFL Says Her City Has 'Crappy Parts' but...
NOT How This Works! Cincinnati Leaders Demand White Beating Victim Be Charged With 'Inciting' Felonies

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on August 12, 2025
AngieArtist

Earlier, we told you that a seventh suspect, Gregory Wright, was arrested in connection with the Cincinnati beating, video of which went viral a couple of weeks ago. Police said the attack was coordinated, and they allege that Wright stole a gold chain from one of the victims before recording the beating with his phone.

But some 'community leaders' in Cincinnati demand that one of the White victims be arrested and charged because he 'incited' seven people to commit felonies.

WATCH

That's not how that works.

Yes, it would be.

But as the last 24 hours have shown us, the Democrats are pro-crime.

Right?

That's what one Cincinnati council member said.

It's insane.

Hard to read it any other way.

And so little surprises us these days.

What she said.

The same logic, really.

That's what they're saying. 

This is what victim blaming looks like.

Solid advice.

YUP.

For a long time, the Left has said words are violence, so yes.

Remember 'punch a Nazi' and all that?

