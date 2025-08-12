NOT How This Works! Cincinnati Leaders Demand White Beating Victim Be Charged With 'Inciting' Felonies

Earlier, we told you that a seventh suspect, Gregory Wright, was arrested in connection with the Cincinnati beating, video of which went viral a couple of weeks ago. Police said the attack was coordinated, and they allege that Wright stole a gold chain from one of the victims before recording the beating with his phone.

But some 'community leaders' in Cincinnati demand that one of the White victims be arrested and charged because he 'incited' seven people to commit felonies.

WATCH

BREAKING: Black community leaders call on Cincinnati to charge the white victim of the downtown attack



"The white guy incited 6 felonies" pic.twitter.com/g7u94w1Clv — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 12, 2025

That's not how that works.

Wouldn’t it be refreshing if these black leaders stood together to denounce black-on-black and black-on-white crime? Just saying. . . — Carol M. Swain, PhD (@carolmswain) August 12, 2025

Yes, it would be.

But as the last 24 hours have shown us, the Democrats are pro-crime.

I feel like I understand those dudes building that white only community in the middle of the forest that everyone was complaining about even better now. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) August 12, 2025

Right?

That’s what they deserve for being white in public — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 12, 2025

That's what one Cincinnati council member said.

You can’t make this sht up. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 12, 2025

It's insane.

"How dare they show their faces in public with that skin color!?" — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 12, 2025

Hard to read it any other way.

And so little surprises us these days.

Funny, I was of the impression that Black people were capable of acting like decent human beings.



These "people" speaking are doing their best, for what ever reason, to disabuse others of that idea.



(There's another word I'd use but X doesn't allow free speech on its platform.) https://t.co/SnaJohiSvu — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) August 12, 2025

What she said.

California should charge all those asians attacked during the coof

with "inciting felonies" https://t.co/whV23X5T2j pic.twitter.com/5CRrtJaH3k — Re🌮🐉🐰🦊𓆏🥓 (@Rene_Reds) August 12, 2025

The same logic, really.

"Her dress was too short, what did you expect?" https://t.co/vsm1RcDoJQ — Taxpayer1234 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Taxpayers1234) August 12, 2025

That's what they're saying.

This is what victim blaming looks like.

Sane people shouldn’t set foot in areas where racist vermin like this are a governing majority. https://t.co/EPVhXdUO1E — Mark 🥓 🥓 (@PitmasterMark69) August 12, 2025

Solid advice.

If the fighting stops the current leadership loses power. This is similar to conflicts around the world. https://t.co/J1gmf7ZoG6 — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) August 12, 2025

YUP.

Basically what they’re saying is if people offend you with the words coming out of their mouth you’re allowed to take violent action— is that what they’re saying? https://t.co/XuprMIrBIV — USMC Lady Vet 🇺🇸 (@Arkypatriot) August 12, 2025

For a long time, the Left has said words are violence, so yes.

Remember 'punch a Nazi' and all that?

