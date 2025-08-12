Seventh Suspect Arrested In Viral Cincinnati Beating, Police Say Attack Was COORDINATED

On August 8, a grand jury indicted six suspects in connection with the beating of two people in Cincinnati.

Now, a seventh person has been arrested in what police describe as a 'coordinated' attack:

Advertisement

BREAKING: 7th suspect arrested in connection with violent attack in Cincinnati; detective testifies the incident was "coordinated" - WXIX pic.twitter.com/KOsUuhjHf7 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 11, 2025

Here's more from Fox19:

A seventh suspect is under arrest in connection with what Cincinnati’s police chief calls a “violent attack” Downtown, court records show. Gregory Wright, 32, of Avondale, was taken into custody on Monday and booked into the Hamilton County jail by 4:30 p.m. on charges of aggravated riot and aggravated robbery. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Tuesday. ... A detective on the case has testified in court that [Jermaine] Matthews and [Montainez] Merriweather “coordinated” the attack together, alleging premeditation in their actions.

Wright has a lengthy criminal history that includes heroin trafficking, drug possession, and having an illegal gun.

So it's premeditated racism? — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) August 12, 2025

Lawyers for Wright and the other suspects claim their clients are the vicitms.

Smells like a civil rights violation then. RICO — DancesWithFish (@dances_fish) August 11, 2025

Sure does.

The 7th Cincinnati suspect arrested, 32yo Gregory Wright, forcefully ripped the victim's gold chain off during the mob attack & then proceeded to film the beating with his phone.

🤨 https://t.co/eyeaM0rQTC pic.twitter.com/rmTpYkV6Z2 — Lauren G 🇺🇸 (@lbc360) August 12, 2025

We have a crime problem in this country.

So it was literally a hate crime.



As we all knew it was. — Crumb (@Crumb_Bum420) August 11, 2025

So far, hate crime charges have not been added.

remember when the Ohio governor, Cinci Mayor and Police Chief all called this a "brawl" and a "fight" and not the coordinate gang assault it actually was? Shame on all of them. — Hunter Wallace (@MosesWalla87049) August 11, 2025

They have no shame.

So planning to hurt people who have a different skin color is a hate crime. — cagrown5 (@cagrown5) August 12, 2025

It sure is.

All those people who thought there weren’t going to be any charges 🤡 — Black Beth Dutton (@Oh_Katie_Babie) August 12, 2025

They still want charges for the victims.

Advertisement

Because reasons.

So, the DEI mayor and DEI Chief of Police lied. Of course they did. https://t.co/5jMjIZCPDS — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) August 12, 2025

Of course they did.

Black dem leaders have not denounced this horrific act. Except for one moron who blamed the victims for it. https://t.co/mDUi8vQZCM — Mike Permass (@MPermass1982) August 12, 2025

As we'll show you in a bit, they're still blaming the victims.

Not a very diverse gang of thugs https://t.co/yofz88uX72 — Anthony Cumia (@AnthonyCumia) August 12, 2025

Nope.

The detective says it was coordinated, meanwhile the community backing the attackers are demanding the victims be charged with felonies because they were the problem?! https://t.co/yp9CNv6yT2 — Squirrel Run Farm (@RunHomeste50262) August 12, 2025

That's exactly what's happening.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



