They Don't Get It: DC AWFL Says Her City Has 'Crappy Parts' but...
VIP
The Left Is Eating Chuck Schumer and His Fictional 'Bailey' Family, So I...
NOT How This Works! Cincinnati Leaders Demand White Beating Victim Be Charged With...
Schifftier Than We THOUGHT! New Declassified Docs Expose the REAL Reason Why Adam...
Joe Scarborough Admits His Liberal Friends Privately Approve of Trump's D.C. Crime Crackdo...
Hakeem ‘Temu Obama’ Jeffries Whines About Trump While DC’s Real Crimes—Murders, Carjacking...
WOOF! Alexander Vindman's Illiterate 'Fascist Trump' Post Goes VIRAL for All the Wrong...
Brit Hume Completely DEBUNKS Smug Journo's Claim That Trump Is LYING About DC...
DeSantis Taps Green Beret Jay Collins as FL Lt. Gov.: Battle Tested as...
No One Is Above the Law! TX AG Paxton Seeks to Hold 'Beto'...
THIS Is How It's DONE! Here's the Arrest List From 1 NIGHT With...
DC's Top Cop Clueless on Chain of Command: Chief Pamela Smith's DEI-Driven Disaster
We Don't Despise the Media Enough: Foreign Press Association President Condemns Death of...
BOOM! Winsome Earle-Sears Just Dropped Another Ad That Abigail Spanberger Will HAVE to...

Seventh Suspect Arrested In Viral Cincinnati Beating, Police Say Attack Was COORDINATED

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on August 12, 2025
ImgFlip

On August 8, a grand jury indicted six suspects in connection with the beating of two people in Cincinnati.

Now, a seventh person has been arrested in what police describe as a 'coordinated' attack:

Advertisement

Here's more from Fox19:

A seventh suspect is under arrest in connection with what Cincinnati’s police chief calls a “violent attack” Downtown, court records show.

Gregory Wright, 32, of Avondale, was taken into custody on Monday and booked into the Hamilton County jail by 4:30 p.m. on charges of aggravated riot and aggravated robbery.

He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Tuesday.

...

A detective on the case has testified in court that [Jermaine] Matthews and [Montainez] Merriweather “coordinated” the attack together, alleging premeditation in their actions.

Wright has a lengthy criminal history that includes heroin trafficking, drug possession, and having an illegal gun.

Lawyers for Wright and the other suspects claim their clients are the vicitms.

Recommended

NOT How This Works! Cincinnati Leaders Demand White Beating Victim Be Charged With 'Inciting' Felonies
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Sure does.

We have a crime problem in this country.

So far, hate crime charges have not been added.

They have no shame.

It sure is.

They still want charges for the victims.

Advertisement

Because reasons.

Of course they did.

As we'll show you in a bit, they're still blaming the victims.

Nope.

That's exactly what's happening.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM OHIO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NOT How This Works! Cincinnati Leaders Demand White Beating Victim Be Charged With 'Inciting' Felonies
Amy Curtis
Schifftier Than We THOUGHT! New Declassified Docs Expose the REAL Reason Why Adam Schiff Went After Trump
Sam J.
WOOF! Alexander Vindman's Illiterate 'Fascist Trump' Post Goes VIRAL for All the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons
Sam J.
Tinfoil or NOT? You Decide --> DAMNING Thread Ties Nick Fuentes to January 6th In a Very TROUBLING Way
Sam J.
Joe Scarborough Admits His Liberal Friends Privately Approve of Trump's D.C. Crime Crackdown (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Brit Hume Completely DEBUNKS Smug Journo's Claim That Trump Is LYING About DC Crime Crisis As Only HE Can
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

NOT How This Works! Cincinnati Leaders Demand White Beating Victim Be Charged With 'Inciting' Felonies Amy Curtis
Advertisement