Seventh Suspect Arrested In Viral Cincinnati Beating, Police Say Attack Was COORDINATED

On August 8, a grand jury indicted six suspects in connection with the beating of two people in Cincinnati.
Now, a seventh person has been arrested in what police describe as a 'coordinated' attack:
BREAKING: 7th suspect arrested in connection with violent attack in Cincinnati; detective testifies the incident was "coordinated" - WXIX pic.twitter.com/KOsUuhjHf7— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 11, 2025
A seventh suspect is under arrest in connection with what Cincinnati’s police chief calls a “violent attack” Downtown, court records show.
Gregory Wright, 32, of Avondale, was taken into custody on Monday and booked into the Hamilton County jail by 4:30 p.m. on charges of aggravated riot and aggravated robbery.
He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Tuesday.
...
A detective on the case has testified in court that [Jermaine] Matthews and [Montainez] Merriweather “coordinated” the attack together, alleging premeditation in their actions.
Wright has a lengthy criminal history that includes heroin trafficking, drug possession, and having an illegal gun.
So it's premeditated racism?— Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) August 12, 2025
Lawyers for Wright and the other suspects claim their clients are the vicitms.
Smells like a civil rights violation then. RICO— DancesWithFish (@dances_fish) August 11, 2025
Recommended
Sure does.
The 7th Cincinnati suspect arrested, 32yo Gregory Wright, forcefully ripped the victim's gold chain off during the mob attack & then proceeded to film the beating with his phone.— Lauren G 🇺🇸 (@lbc360) August 12, 2025
🤨 https://t.co/eyeaM0rQTC pic.twitter.com/rmTpYkV6Z2
We have a crime problem in this country.
So it was literally a hate crime.— Crumb (@Crumb_Bum420) August 11, 2025
As we all knew it was.
So far, hate crime charges have not been added.
remember when the Ohio governor, Cinci Mayor and Police Chief all called this a "brawl" and a "fight" and not the coordinate gang assault it actually was? Shame on all of them.— Hunter Wallace (@MosesWalla87049) August 11, 2025
They have no shame.
So planning to hurt people who have a different skin color is a hate crime.— cagrown5 (@cagrown5) August 12, 2025
It sure is.
All those people who thought there weren’t going to be any charges 🤡— Black Beth Dutton (@Oh_Katie_Babie) August 12, 2025
They still want charges for the victims.
Not a hate crime, because...? https://t.co/UbE1LODllX pic.twitter.com/uXaWDSMNRS— Text! 💬 (@YouCantKillTXT) August 12, 2025
Because reasons.
So, the DEI mayor and DEI Chief of Police lied. Of course they did. https://t.co/5jMjIZCPDS— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) August 12, 2025
Of course they did.
Black dem leaders have not denounced this horrific act. Except for one moron who blamed the victims for it. https://t.co/mDUi8vQZCM— Mike Permass (@MPermass1982) August 12, 2025
As we'll show you in a bit, they're still blaming the victims.
Not a very diverse gang of thugs https://t.co/yofz88uX72— Anthony Cumia (@AnthonyCumia) August 12, 2025
Nope.
The detective says it was coordinated, meanwhile the community backing the attackers are demanding the victims be charged with felonies because they were the problem?! https://t.co/yp9CNv6yT2— Squirrel Run Farm (@RunHomeste50262) August 12, 2025
That's exactly what's happening.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member