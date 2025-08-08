Grand Jury Indicts Six Suspects Arrested After Viral Cincinnati Beating, More Charges Pending

Earlier, we told you about Holly, the woman beaten during Cincinnati's jazz festival. She not only said officials were turning a blind eye to the city's crime problem, but that police never even took her name or a statement following the attack.

Six suspects arrested in conjunction with the attack -- video of which went viral on social media -- have now been indicted by a grand jury and face additional charges:

NEW: The six individuals arrested in connection with the viral beating in downtown Cincinnati have been indicted by a grand jury and are facing additional charges. pic.twitter.com/AnoXwYp7bZ — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 8, 2025

Here's more from Fox News:

The six individuals arrested in connection with the viral beating in downtown Cincinnati have been indicted by a grand jury and are facing additional charges. Patrick Rosemond, 38, Jermaine Matthews, 39, Montianez Merriweather, 34, DeKyra Vernon, 24, Dominique Kittle, 37, and Aisha Devaughn, 25, are each charged with three counts of alleged felonious assault, three charges of assault and two charges of aggravated rioting, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital. 'What I saw on video is not the Cincinnati I know and love,' Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich said. 'These charges hold those involved in the attack accountable.'

If local authorities don't step up, we're certain the Feds will.

Again, how are they not kids? Grown adults doing this crap? C'mon.....c'mon — PenitentThief (@ThiefPenitent) August 8, 2025

There's a serious crime problem in this country. One certain political parties refuse to address in the name of 'equity' and 'criminal justice reform.'

The victims should file civil suits and take everything they have. — MAGA Truth Warrior 🇺🇸🦅⚖️ (@geoffsakala) August 8, 2025

They should.

Should they be charged with hate crimes since it appears they singled out the victim(s) because they're white? — Donna Fedor (@WillinghamFedor) August 8, 2025

They should. They won't be, but they should.

Will be interesting to know the consequences. — kpGUITARZ (@kpguitarz211) August 8, 2025

We will see. As we told you about today, a man caught on video beating two elderly pro-life activists received home detention.

These are the bad people should be in prison for decades. https://t.co/JH9sCaZ0Jr — Tamer Nabil (@tmaernabil) August 8, 2025

Once you start locking up criminals for a long time, crime goes away.

Indicted is not convicted, but it's a start. https://t.co/b894wJAXrn — Joe Cordero (@Cordero258) August 8, 2025

Yes it is.

I have seen the full video. There was a White Russian Male from Russia that started this whole fight and threw the 1st Slap.



Why hasn't he been arrested?



All involved should be arrested. https://t.co/sITdohjUeU — DL (@disinteres_dl) August 8, 2025

You have? Where?

We assume so have prosecutors, and they seem to think they've got the right suspects.

Here's more details:

The 6 people charged in connection to the downtown Cincinnati assault have now been indicted and face additional charges. @wlwt pic.twitter.com/HmfnqV7QoC — Karin Johnson WLWT (@karinjohnson) August 8, 2025

Good.

Cincinnati’s Democrat administration knows exactly what the problem is and they refuse to address it — OLD-SKULL 🏴‍☠️ (@Skull__969) August 8, 2025

Because they think it's unfair and racist to do so.

But wait — I thought city leaders said the victims “begged for” the “beat down.” Now there are indictments. Help me understand.



Pray for Cincinnati. #NewCouncilNow https://t.co/Ob97UkAk1f — Steve Goodin (@electgoodin) August 8, 2025

That city leader was full of crap.

