Grand Jury Indicts Six Suspects Arrested After Viral Cincinnati Beating, More Charges Pending

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:10 PM on August 08, 2025
ImgFlip

Earlier, we told you about Holly, the woman beaten during Cincinnati's jazz festival. She not only said officials were turning a blind eye to the city's crime problem, but that police never even took her name or a statement following the attack.

Six suspects arrested in conjunction with the attack -- video of which went viral on social media -- have now been indicted by a grand jury and face additional charges:

Here's more from Fox News:

The six individuals arrested in connection with the viral beating in downtown Cincinnati have been indicted by a grand jury and are facing additional charges.

Patrick Rosemond, 38, Jermaine Matthews, 39, Montianez Merriweather, 34, DeKyra Vernon, 24, Dominique Kittle, 37, and Aisha Devaughn, 25, are each charged with three counts of alleged felonious assault, three charges of assault and two charges of aggravated rioting, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

'What I saw on video is not the Cincinnati I know and love,' Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich said. 'These charges hold those involved in the attack accountable.'

If local authorities don't step up, we're certain the Feds will.

There's a serious crime problem in this country. One certain political parties refuse to address in the name of 'equity' and 'criminal justice reform.'

They should.

They should. They won't be, but they should.

We will see. As we told you about today, a man caught on video beating two elderly pro-life activists received home detention.

Once you start locking up criminals for a long time, crime goes away.

Yes it is.

You have? Where?

We assume so have prosecutors, and they seem to think they've got the right suspects.

Here's more details:

Good.

Because they think it's unfair and racist to do so.

That city leader was full of crap.

