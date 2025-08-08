The System Isn't Broken, It's RIGGED: Cincinnati Beating Victim Says Police Didn't Even Ask Her Name

Yesterday, we told you about Holly, the woman beaten by a mob in Cincinnati, calling down thunder on local authorities for not doing anything after she and another person (a man) were beaten during the city's jazz festival.

Holly isn't done speaking out. She joined Laura Ingraham to talk about the lack of due process from the police.

WATCH:

Holly, the victim of the brutal Cincinnati attack, reveals the lack of police action to investigate the incident:



INGRAHAM: "The police did not take your statement or interview you??"



HOLLY: "No... They didn't even ask my name"



Unbelievablepic.twitter.com/ut1CNNkgpL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 8, 2025

Wow.

Just wow.

This is horrifying.



We have got to start taking crime more seriously in the United States.



People have gotten away with serious evil for FAR, FAR too long.



We need WAY harder punishments for crimes and those crimes need to BANKRUPT people. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) August 8, 2025

We only take crime seriously if the victims and suspects are the correct race.

Realize where we are.

Cincinnati police are being run by anti-white politicians. It’s clear as day. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 8, 2025

Clear. As. Day.

Wrong color victim, right color criminals. — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) August 8, 2025

Bingo.

This is 'equity' and 'criminal justice reform' in action.

And the city council member basically said the lady Holly deserved it. These are the kind of evil people running our government and we cannot have people like this. pic.twitter.com/AeunNZqaib — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) August 8, 2025

Never forget this. It's breathtaking.

They didn’t take her name.

They didn’t take a statement.

They didn’t even pretend to care.



But if the roles were reversed, the FBI would’ve raided her house by now.



This is what two-tiered justice looks like and people are DONE with it. — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) August 8, 2025

They sure would have.

She should file a lawsuit against the city. Any city that allows this kind of lawlessness needs to pay the price.



Completely unacceptable. — Knight of Divine Liberty (@DivineLibertas) August 8, 2025

She sure should.

You get more of what you reward. https://t.co/vQBwLpgXY2 — Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) August 8, 2025

You sure do.

And Democrats reward lawlessness.

I'm 90 miles south of Cincy and there is zero coverage of "the brawl" here.



Others, @NKYNewsNetwork, reporting zero coverage.



And nobody is talking about what you're reporting.



Keep up the great work @IngrahamAngle! https://t.co/TroK34KrCr — Mark Mosher (@SirMarQuez1) August 8, 2025

To paraphrase Iowahawk: the media are covering the story. With a pillow. Until it stops moving.

She was knocked out, could have had severe head and neck injuries and police called her an uber instead of an ambulance. https://t.co/Nt31fmC9wd — King of the DC Swamp (@iFiddleDeeDee) August 8, 2025

Because reasons.

They dont wanna do their jobs. This is the issue with cops and crime right now. Cops are two categories. Lazy or ego trip.



We need reforms. But to get that you need to sue. Sue them on why they didn't create documents. Didn't investigate. Didn't call ems. Depose them. https://t.co/IePCHeRXSL — Propgandareport (@Propgandareport) August 8, 2025

And this writer would argue we need to do away with blanket qualified immunity.

She was beaten senseless and the cops didn’t even ask her name.



Meanwhile, the DOJ will knock down your door for a meme or protest sign.



This isn’t incompetence, it’s selective silence.



The system isn’t broken. It’s rigged. https://t.co/COtwUqgpEU — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) August 8, 2025

It sure is.

Editor's Note: Democratic Party soft-on-crime policies have done damage to our cities and made countless people innocent victims. It's time to fight back and make enforcing the law great again.

