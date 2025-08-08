Grand Jury Indicts Six Suspects Arrested After Viral Cincinnati Beating, More Charges Pend...
Mikel Jollett’s Outrageous Claim That Republicans Don’t Want Cancer Cured Ignites X Firest...
Chuck Schumer's Latest TDS Offering Approaches 'Raw Hamburgers With Cheese' on the Cringe...
VIP
So THIS Is Why Mark Warner Keeps Attacking Tulsi Gabbard
Not Sure What's More HUMILIATING, MeidasTouch Pushing Fake JD Vance Story or the...
You Made It Our Business: Lefty Laments the Days When Republicans Just Rolled...
Justice DENIED: Baltimore Man Who Beat Two Elderly Pro-Life Activists ON CAMERA Is...
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Truth Nukes a Reporter Pushing Dem Talking Points Disguised...
Special Prosecutor AG Bondi Assigns to Letitia James AND Adam Schiff Should Scare...
Declassified Docs EXPOSE Obama's Direct Order for Russia Hoax Report – 'HOW' Not...
VIP
'You Didn't Build That' Redux! Gavin Newsom Credits His Beloved Gov't Regulations for...
'A Predator's DREAM' --> California Goes Straight-Up STRANGER DANGER With Dangerous AB 495...
'Beyond Parody'! CBS News Spotted Recycling '10 Years Until...' Climate Change Fearmongeri...
Jarvis' Hilarious Thread of Keith Olbermann's Complicated, UNHINGED Relationship with Jesu...

The System Isn't Broken, It's RIGGED: Cincinnati Beating Victim Says Police Didn't Even Ask Her Name

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:10 PM on August 08, 2025
meme

Yesterday, we told you about Holly, the woman beaten by a mob in Cincinnati, calling down thunder on local authorities for not doing anything after she and another person (a man) were beaten during the city's jazz festival.

Advertisement

Holly isn't done speaking out. She joined Laura Ingraham to talk about the lack of due process from the police.

WATCH:

Wow.

Just wow.

We only take crime seriously if the victims and suspects are the correct race.

Realize where we are.

Clear. As. Day.

Bingo.

This is 'equity' and 'criminal justice reform' in action.

Recommended

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Truth Nukes a Reporter Pushing Dem Talking Points Disguised As Questions
Doug P.
Advertisement

Never forget this. It's breathtaking.

They sure would have.

She sure should.

You sure do.

And Democrats reward lawlessness.

To paraphrase Iowahawk: the media are covering the story. With a pillow. Until it stops moving.

Advertisement

Because reasons.

And this writer would argue we need to do away with blanket qualified immunity.

It sure is.

Editor's Note: Democratic Party soft-on-crime policies have done damage to our cities and made countless people innocent victims. It's time to fight back and make enforcing the law great again.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS CRIME LAWSUIT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Truth Nukes a Reporter Pushing Dem Talking Points Disguised As Questions
Doug P.
Not Sure What's More HUMILIATING, MeidasTouch Pushing Fake JD Vance Story or the Obama Bro Who Bought It
Sam J.
You Made It Our Business: Lefty Laments the Days When Republicans Just Rolled Over for Democrats
Amy Curtis
Grand Jury Indicts Six Suspects Arrested After Viral Cincinnati Beating, More Charges Pending
Amy Curtis
Mikel Jollett’s Outrageous Claim That Republicans Don’t Want Cancer Cured Ignites X Firestorm
justmindy
Special Prosecutor AG Bondi Assigns to Letitia James AND Adam Schiff Should Scare the HELL Out of Them
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Truth Nukes a Reporter Pushing Dem Talking Points Disguised As Questions Doug P.
Advertisement