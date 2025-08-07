'Nobody Is Doing Anything:' Cincinnati Beating Victim Speaks Out and Pulls NO Punches (WATCH)

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on August 07, 2025
imgflip

At the end of July, an appalling video made the rounds on social media that showed two White people in Cincinnati being attacked and beaten by a mob after the city's jazz festival. The Left blamed the victims, with an assist from the media, of course. City officials also engaged in finger-pointing, with the police chief decrying social media and a member of the city council saying the victims were begging for that beatdown.

Now one of the victims, a woman named Holly, is speaking out.

WATCH:

That took guts.

Especially when the mayor stood by while a pastor demanded Holly and the other victim be arrested (for what, we don't know) and their mugshots published.

There are no repercussions for judges who give defendants a lenient sentence. But politicians also endorse soft-on-crime policies and should be held accountable, too.

Everything.

Very tired of no one speaking out and no one doing anything.

Thank goodness.

Would it surprise us if they did?

Nope.

Thank goodness he got rid of that nonsense.

It didn't go unnoticed, either.

That's a great step in the right direction.

We're glad the Trump administration has righted this wrong.

Yep.

Even Vice President Vance weighed in:

It was brave.

