'Nobody Is Doing Anything:' Cincinnati Beating Victim Speaks Out and Pulls NO Punches (WATCH)

At the end of July, an appalling video made the rounds on social media that showed two White people in Cincinnati being attacked and beaten by a mob after the city's jazz festival. The Left blamed the victims, with an assist from the media, of course. City officials also engaged in finger-pointing, with the police chief decrying social media and a member of the city council saying the victims were begging for that beatdown.

Now one of the victims, a woman named Holly, is speaking out.

WATCH:

Victim in brutal Cincinnati beatdown speaks out:



"Judges are just letting people out with a slap."



"The man who attacked me should never have been on the streets."



"Our streets are being taken over & nobody is doing anything." pic.twitter.com/HYNTttOAep — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 6, 2025

That took guts.

Especially when the mayor stood by while a pastor demanded Holly and the other victim be arrested (for what, we don't know) and their mugshots published.

Jail the judges. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 7, 2025

There are no repercussions for judges who give defendants a lenient sentence. But politicians also endorse soft-on-crime policies and should be held accountable, too.

Everything she says is right. — Paledry (@paledry) August 6, 2025

Everything.

People are tired of no one speaking out. — John Anderson (@truth_campaign) August 7, 2025

Very tired of no one speaking out and no one doing anything.

The community relations people lost funding, and now we have victims telling their story without being threatened by a government agent. — Elijah Howards (@ElijahHowa61538) August 7, 2025

Thank goodness.

This will be interesting. Will the victim be attacked now by the left now that she’s come out to speak ? Will they look into her past or making up stories about her to discredit and switch the blame. I honestly don’t know if this was a good move or not by her, especially in… — Ex Nihilo (@DeltaXR9) August 6, 2025

Would it surprise us if they did?

Nope.

This is downstream of Trump's DoJ restraining (and hopefully eliminating) the frankly horrifying tyrannical nightmare "Community Relations Service" which would go to white victims of racial violence and tell them *something* in private that would cause them to make absurd… https://t.co/BfumeDrQs8 pic.twitter.com/DEAwmrfe59 — Covfefe Anon (@CovfefeAnon) August 7, 2025

Thank goodness he got rid of that nonsense.

It didn't go unnoticed, either.

Community Relations Service gets defunded and all of a sudden victims are doing press conferences without a handler https://t.co/o1UEIwHoZJ — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) August 7, 2025

That's a great step in the right direction.

You're looking at the first interview in 60 years where a victim of black on White crime has been able to speak freely about what happened to them without being intimidated and threatened by the CRS. https://t.co/JdpaZt5Ig3 — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) August 7, 2025

We're glad the Trump administration has righted this wrong.

Voting for Democrats in the year 2025 is an act of evil. https://t.co/QJ50zhCw6k — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 7, 2025

Yep.

Even Vice President Vance weighed in:

What happened to this woman is completely unacceptable. I’m proud of her for speaking out https://t.co/zmWoF459sL — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 7, 2025

It was brave.

