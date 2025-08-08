Grand Jury Indicts Six Suspects Arrested After Viral Cincinnati Beating, More Charges Pend...
Justice DENIED: Baltimore Man Who Beat Two Elderly Pro-Life Activists ON CAMERA Is Spared Prison Time

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on August 08, 2025
imgflip

Just a few short years ago, the Biden-Harris administration made a point to prosecute several pro-life activists under the FACES act, including Mark Houck, who had his home raided by the FBI in September, 2022. The message was clear: pro-life activities and free speech were not tolerated under Bide-Harris rule.

In Baltimore, a 28-year-old man, was caught on camera beating two elderly pro-life activists.

He was just given a sentence of one year of home detention.

Absolutely insane.

Here's more from Fox News:

A 28-year-old man who was caught on video attacking two pro-life activists outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in Baltimore was sentenced this week to a year of home detention and three years of probation. 

Baltimore Circuit Judge Yvette M. Bryant rebuffed prosecutors’ calls for a 10-year sentence against Patrick Brice, 28, after he was found guilty of two counts of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment in relation to the May 2023 incident, according to The Baltimore Banner. 

'What about my rights and my well-being?' one of the victims in the attack, Mark Crosby -- who was 73 years old at the time -- reportedly shouted at Bryant on Thursday as she left the bench. 

Brice said on May 26, 2023, he intended to debate Richard Schaefer – the other victim, who was 84 – about the concept of sin outside the Planned Parenthood facility, but then lost it after Schaefer made what he perceived to be a racial remark, The Baltimore Banner reported. Surveillance video showed Brice shoving Schaefer into a flowerpot and then assaulting Crosby when he rushed to his aid. 

Victims don't have rights in blue cities.

Yes, they do.

In the case of Mark Houck, he was cleared of all wrongdoing on the state level and the Biden-Harris DOJ swooped in with federal charges.

We bet she can.

Never.

We are not.

If the roles were reversed, the suspect would go to prison for a long time.

They are pushing a new social paradigm based on Leftist political ideology.

We caught that, too.

Which is probably why the judge gave him a slap on the wrist.

