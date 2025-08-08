Justice DENIED: Baltimore Man Who Beat Two Elderly Pro-Life Activists ON CAMERA Is Spared Prison Time

Just a few short years ago, the Biden-Harris administration made a point to prosecute several pro-life activists under the FACES act, including Mark Houck, who had his home raided by the FBI in September, 2022. The message was clear: pro-life activities and free speech were not tolerated under Bide-Harris rule.

In Baltimore, a 28-year-old man, was caught on camera beating two elderly pro-life activists.

He was just given a sentence of one year of home detention.

BREAKING: Patrick Brice, the man who beat two elderly pro-life advocates, leaving one permanently injured, outside of a Baltimore Planned Parenthood, has avoided prison. He will serve one year of home detention. — Leif Le Mahieu (@leif_lemahieu) August 7, 2025

Absolutely insane.

Man caught on video attacking pro-life protesters gets slap on wrist by judge https://t.co/xcC3zcdmXG — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 8, 2025

Here's more from Fox News:

A 28-year-old man who was caught on video attacking two pro-life activists outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in Baltimore was sentenced this week to a year of home detention and three years of probation. Baltimore Circuit Judge Yvette M. Bryant rebuffed prosecutors’ calls for a 10-year sentence against Patrick Brice, 28, after he was found guilty of two counts of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment in relation to the May 2023 incident, according to The Baltimore Banner. 'What about my rights and my well-being?' one of the victims in the attack, Mark Crosby -- who was 73 years old at the time -- reportedly shouted at Bryant on Thursday as she left the bench. Brice said on May 26, 2023, he intended to debate Richard Schaefer – the other victim, who was 84 – about the concept of sin outside the Planned Parenthood facility, but then lost it after Schaefer made what he perceived to be a racial remark, The Baltimore Banner reported. Surveillance video showed Brice shoving Schaefer into a flowerpot and then assaulting Crosby when he rushed to his aid.

Victims don't have rights in blue cities.

I think @TheJusticeDept needs to look into this human rights violation. — Rabiddogg (@Rabiddogg) August 7, 2025

Yes, they do.

In the case of Mark Houck, he was cleared of all wrongdoing on the state level and the Biden-Harris DOJ swooped in with federal charges.

This would not happen if the roles were reversed. Hopefully @AAGDhillon can find civil rights violation charges — OSINT with a splash of good takes and a few bad 1s (@supersean415) August 7, 2025

We bet she can.

Never.

We are not even pretending we wish to cling to civilization. https://t.co/hPaeMXiySf — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) August 7, 2025

We are not.

Baltimore Judge Yvette Bryant just let a man off with 0 jail despite beating 2 elderly pro-lifers



pic.twitter.com/pHUdd51ku2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 7, 2025

If the roles were reversed, the suspect would go to prison for a long time.

That is a real tragedy. He should be in jail for a long time. You cannot beat old people you disagree with in a civil society. What’s up with these judges? — FLFGuru (@flwronly124) August 8, 2025

They are pushing a new social paradigm based on Leftist political ideology.

Now even white vicious assailants are claiming "he did a racism" as an excuse for unhinged brutality. 🤨🙄



28yo Brice got 1yr home detention+3yrs probation for beating the heck out of 2 men in their 70s & 80s, leaving one unconscious & the other w permanent right eye damage https://t.co/jVbyFqJ4jM pic.twitter.com/vxEcLy4Yc3 — Selina (@PNWSelina) August 8, 2025

We caught that, too.

Which is probably why the judge gave him a slap on the wrist.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.



