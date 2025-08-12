California Dreamin'! Leftist Drools All Over 'Fighter' Gavin Newsom Who 'Terrifies' Trump (NOT!)

Rachel Morin's Illegal Alien Killer Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on August 12, 2025
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

There's no politician more smarmy than California Governor Gavin Newsom. He's soft-on-crime, lies every time his lips move, and tries to take credit for Elon Musk's successes.

But he has his fans, who aren't above sucking up to him:

Newsom couldn't fight his way out of a wet paper bag, and he terrifies absolutely no one.

The sycophants have entered the chat:

LOL. 

Okay.

LOL.

Dear Lord.

Okay, enough of the Newsom Fan Club. Let's get to the dragging.

Stay out of it.

Point and laugh.

Absolute scum.

Not a soul.

We remember.

Absolutely no.

We see what you did there.

Even Leftists are dragging this:

Hahahahahahaha.

Gavin will throw anyone under the bus if he thinks it'll help his career.

