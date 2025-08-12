California Dreamin'! Leftist Drools All Over 'Fighter' Gavin Newsom Who 'Terrifies' Trump (NOT!)

There's no politician more smarmy than California Governor Gavin Newsom. He's soft-on-crime, lies every time his lips move, and tries to take credit for Elon Musk's successes.

But he has his fans, who aren't above sucking up to him:

Love him or hate him, you've got to admit he's the fiercest fighter right now.



He terrifies Trump.



Drop a 💙 to SUPPORT governor Newsom pic.twitter.com/rGUZuzneqB — TheFrenchie (@ML3democrats) August 11, 2025

Newsom couldn't fight his way out of a wet paper bag, and he terrifies absolutely no one.

The sycophants have entered the chat:

Don't forget about @JBPritzker too!



Newsom and Big Poppa make the fiercest dream team right now. Every single dem needs to take notes from these two. pic.twitter.com/219Hh6dzpE — Win the Era (@WinEraPolitics) August 11, 2025

LOL.

Okay.

Yes, he does and that’s why I’ll always support him💙🇺🇸🤗! — ally jaenson👣😷 (@mowbark56) August 11, 2025

LOL.

My Gorgeous Gov. I know trump jealous of how good looking Newsom is. https://t.co/EBAXOv1akz — Cindy Seifen (@CindySeife7764) August 12, 2025

Dear Lord.

Okay, enough of the Newsom Fan Club. Let's get to the dragging.

Idiot in France trying to sway US politics. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) August 12, 2025

Stay out of it.

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahshahahahahahahahahaha



Aaaaahahahahahahahahshshahahahahahshshahahahahah — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) August 11, 2025

Point and laugh.

Absolute scum.

We all remember how Ron DeSantis whooped Newsom in a debate. No one is afraid of the Ken Doll. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) August 11, 2025

Not a soul.

Remember when Gavin's wife had to throw the towel during his debate with DeSantis because he started melting down over the poop map 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/WSc7OXlEcA — HollyCabot (@HollyCabot) August 11, 2025

We remember.

Absolutely no.

I dunno. Did TheFrenchie launder this post? https://t.co/0s2AEVkNAQ — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) August 12, 2025

We see what you did there.

Even Leftists are dragging this:

Sure as hell isn't a fierce fighter for the trans community https://t.co/fZtJoWOoeg — Collin Murr (@CollinMurr) August 12, 2025

Hahahahahahaha.

Gavin will throw anyone under the bus if he thinks it'll help his career.

