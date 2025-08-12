California Dreamin'! Leftist Drools All Over 'Fighter' Gavin Newsom Who 'Terrifies' Trump (NOT!)

There's no politician more smarmy than California Governor Gavin Newsom. He's soft-on-crime, lies every time his lips move, and tries to take credit for Elon Musk's successes.
But he has his fans, who aren't above sucking up to him:
Love him or hate him, you've got to admit he's the fiercest fighter right now.— TheFrenchie (@ML3democrats) August 11, 2025
He terrifies Trump.
Drop a 💙 to SUPPORT governor Newsom pic.twitter.com/rGUZuzneqB
Newsom couldn't fight his way out of a wet paper bag, and he terrifies absolutely no one.
The sycophants have entered the chat:
Don't forget about @JBPritzker too!— Win the Era (@WinEraPolitics) August 11, 2025
Newsom and Big Poppa make the fiercest dream team right now. Every single dem needs to take notes from these two. pic.twitter.com/219Hh6dzpE
LOL.
Okay.
Yes, he does and that’s why I’ll always support him💙🇺🇸🤗!— ally jaenson👣😷 (@mowbark56) August 11, 2025
LOL.
My Gorgeous Gov. I know trump jealous of how good looking Newsom is. https://t.co/EBAXOv1akz— Cindy Seifen (@CindySeife7764) August 12, 2025
Dear Lord.
Okay, enough of the Newsom Fan Club. Let's get to the dragging.
Idiot in France trying to sway US politics.— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) August 12, 2025
Stay out of it.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahshahahahahahahahahaha— Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) August 11, 2025
Aaaaahahahahahahahahshshahahahahahshshahahahahah
Point and laugh.
Absolute scum.
We all remember how Ron DeSantis whooped Newsom in a debate. No one is afraid of the Ken Doll.— Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) August 11, 2025
Not a soul.
Remember when Gavin's wife had to throw the towel during his debate with DeSantis because he started melting down over the poop map 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/WSc7OXlEcA— HollyCabot (@HollyCabot) August 11, 2025
We remember.
LOL, no. https://t.co/cu6lLnYY9Y— Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) August 11, 2025
Absolutely no.
I dunno. Did TheFrenchie launder this post? https://t.co/0s2AEVkNAQ— AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) August 12, 2025
We see what you did there.
Even Leftists are dragging this:
Sure as hell isn't a fierce fighter for the trans community https://t.co/fZtJoWOoeg— Collin Murr (@CollinMurr) August 12, 2025
Hahahahahahaha.
Gavin will throw anyone under the bus if he thinks it'll help his career.
